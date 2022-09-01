Lunch to Go: Pick 'n' mix to match your mood 

I am not part of the #mealprep tribe. It may be convenient, but it does not work for me. But I see the merit in preparing food in advance of a busy week, and that's where ‘picky bits’ come in for me.

On a Sunday evening, I cook and cool one grain – right now it's bulghur wheat – and roast a tray of roasted vegetables and put aside some sort of protein. That way, I can assemble a nutritionally balanced bowl to take to work every day, which can vary based on how I’m feeling.