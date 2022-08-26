Lunch to Go: this five-minute noodle salad is my go-to office food 

When I am considering packed lunches, I need the meal to achieve three goals. It must taste at its best when at room temperature, it must travel well and it must keep me feeling satisfied until home or snack time – whichever comes first. This noodle salad hits all the flavour profiles that I need in a meal – it is sweet, salty, spicy and sour, and when sprinkled with peanuts or pumpkin seeds, gives me just enough energy to get me through to the dreaded 3 pm slump, when I pep myself up with some fruit and a flapjack brought from home.

Easy Peanut Noodle Salad recipe by:Ciara McDonnell Quick, easy - and suitable for vegetarians (with honey) and vegans (with maple syrup) Servings 1 Preparation Time  10 mins Cooking Time  10 mins Total Time  20 mins Course  Main Cuisine  Asian Ingredients 1 nest of rice or egg noodles

1 tsp peanut butter (crunchy or smooth, according to your preference)

Juice of ½ lime

¼ tsp sriracha

¼ tsp soy sauce

¼ tsp maple syrup or honey

Peanuts or toasted pumpkin seeds (optional)

½ bag of shop-bought stir fry vegetables or 1 scallion, finely chopped Method Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions, drain and refresh immediately in cold water to stop the cooking process. While the noodles are cooking, stir together the peanut butter, lime juice, sriracha, soy sauce and maple syrup or honey. If the sauce is very thick, loosen with a few drops of cold water until it is thin enough to drop off the spoon. Stir the sauce through the noodles and the vegetables, adding peanuts or pumpkin seeds if using. Note: Peanuts or seeds will add protein to this lunch so if you are not using them, consider shredding in some leftover roast chicken or cooked tofu to your salad to keep you sated for longer.