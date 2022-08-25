These peanut butter cookies from Bake Off winner Edd Kimber are the best ones ever

As the cost of living crisis deepens, you might think something like baking would be the first to go from our budgets – but Edd Kimber isn’t so sure.

Of course, he would say that – he is a professional baker, after all – but he’s developed a logical theory for it.

“Baking seems to be something that actually increases during economic downturns,” Kimber, 37, muses. “If you think about the last recession we had, baking actually had a resurgence then.

“My theory has always been that it’s cheaper than other things. Say you are a parent and you’ve got kids to entertain over the summer, baking might be a cheaper activity than other things, because it’s done in the home, it’s something you then get to eat at the end of it.

“I think during situations like we’re in at the moment, people like those small pleasures that are cheaper than other things. So going out to a restaurant might be prohibitively expensive for some people at the moment, but making a simple dessert at home might be that little luxury we can still afford,” he adds.

I think baking can be that comfort in these not-so-great times.” Speaking of small pleasures, that’s exactly what Kimber – who won the first ever series of The Great British Bake Off back in 2010 – has dedicated his sixth cookbook too. It’s called Small Batch Bakes.

“Small batch baking was something we did more and more of in our personal lives, me and my partner,” explains Kimber, who lives in northeast London with his partner Mike and their dog Wesley, who can be heard happily barking away in the background during our call. “It came around because of lockdowns – we were living at home, just the two of us and our dog, we were bored, so I was baking for us like I always do. We didn’t have people to share it with, so I was trying to reduce our portion sizes, and it just became a very natural way for us to bake.”

Kimber admits it was a tricky book to write. “The thing with this one was trying to take recipes that might traditionally serve a lot more people, and shrink them down to be more appropriate for the book,” he explains. “That was the challenge. For example, one of my favourite recipes, the ‘in case of emergency cookie’ – it’s a single cookie, and I knew I wanted to do a single cookie but I didn’t want to use a ‘tablespoon of egg’ or make some ridiculously massive cookie.”

Chocolate peanut butter cookie recipe by:Edd Kimber Hands down, these will be the best peanut butter cookies you ever make – dense and chewy, but also ridiculously easy Servings 6 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  22 mins Total Time  27 mins Course  Baking Cuisine  American Ingredients 175g light brown sugar

1 large egg

½tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of fine sea salt

225g smooth peanut butter, at room temperature

Sea salt flakes, for sprinkling

100g dark chocolate, melted Method Place the sugar and egg in a large bowl and whisk together briefly until combined. Add the vanilla and salt and again whisk briefly to combine. Now add the peanut butter and whisk until a thick but smooth dough is formed. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Using a 60ml mechanical ice cream scoop or your hands, place six scoops or balls of cookie dough on the prepared tray, spacing them well apart. Transfer to the freezer for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C Fan) 350°F, Gas Mark 4. Sprinkle the chilled cookies with sea salt flakes and bake for 20–22 minutes, or until the cookies have spread a little and the edges are lightly browned. Set aside to cool completely. To serve, dip the cookies halfway into the melted chocolate and then place back on the lined tray. Refrigerate until the chocolate has set. If stored in a sealed container, these cookies will keep for four to five days.



Small Batch Bakes by Edd Kimber is published by Kyle Books, priced £18.99. Photography by Edd Kimber.

Bakery-style blueberry muffins recipe by:Edd Kimber Packed with fruit, these muffins come with a crunchy streusel topping. Servings 4 Preparation Time  9 mins Cooking Time  25 mins Total Time  34 mins Course  Baking Cuisine  American Ingredients 35g unsalted butter, diced

50g caster sugar

Zest of ¼ lemon (optional)

80g sour cream or buttermilk or yogurt

1 large egg white

85g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

¼tsp fine sea salt

170g blueberries

For the streusel topping:

60g plain flour

35g caster sugar

40g unsalted butter, melted Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C Fan) 350°F, Gas Mark 4. Place four paper cases in a muffin tray. First make the streusel: place the flour and sugar in a small bowl and drizzle over the melted butter, stirring with a knife until the mixture clumps together. Use your hands to form it into a ball of dough, then refrigerate until needed. To make the muffins, melt the butter, then pour into a mixing bowl. Add the sugar, lemon zest (if using), sour cream and egg white and mix until smooth. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the butter mixture along with the blueberries and stir gently and briefly, just until a thick batter forms. Don’t worry about it being perfectly smooth; it’s important not to overmix, as it can easily become tough. Divide the batter evenly between the paper cases. Crumble the chilled streusel over the top and bake for about 25 minutes, or until golden brown and a skewer inserted into the muffins comes out clean. Set aside to cool in the tray for 10 minutes, before carefully transferring to a wire rack to cool completely



