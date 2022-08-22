Midweek meals: Five quick dinners for all the family to enjoy

Fish & Chips Tray Bake
A healthier version of the chip shop classic
Servings5
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 55 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
7 medium potatoes, peeled
4 tbsp sunflower oil
2 cloves garlic
2 green peppers
1 large handful of fresh green herbs of your choice (I used chives and parsley)
300g white fish chunks (a packet of fish mix is absolutely fine)
200g fresh tomatoes to serve
Method
Preheat a fan oven to 180°C. Line a large baking tray with tin foil (to save on the washing up).
Chop the potatoes into small cubes about 2cm in diameter. There's no need to be too precise, this just helps the spuds to cook quicker and get crunchy on the outside. Dry off the potato cubes with a bit of kitchen paper or a clean tea towel before pouring 2 tablespoons of sunflower oil on the baking tray and tossing cubed potatoes in the oil until they are completely covered. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes, turn the potato cubes over halfway through cooking.
I use a mini-chopper for the next part, but if you have a knife you'll need to finely chop the garlic, peppers and green herbs together. If you have a mini-chopper, lash the lot into the jug and blend with the sunflower oil. Ensure that your fish has no skin left on it and then toss the fish chunks in the green paste you've made in the chopper.
Remove the roasted potato cubes from the oven and sprinkle the fish chunks evenly on top. Return to the oven for 15 minutes.
Serve with some fresh chopped tomatoes and a herb salad if you like, although tomato relish would go just as well.
Salmon quiche
For a comforting lunch, try this smooth quiche with a buttery pastry base and a deliciously fluffy filling with a hint of mustard
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine French
Ingredients
For the pastry:
225g plain flour
1 pinch of salt
150g cold butter cubed
1 egg, mixed with cold water until together they measure 25ml
For the filling:
30g flour
30g butter
210ml milk
200g cooked salmon, flaked or you can use tined salmon
zest of 2 lemons
1 tsp smooth Dijon mustard
small handful of baby spinach, chopped
2 eggs, separated
Method
To make the pastry, mix your flour and salt and start to rub in the cubes of butter. You do not want to handle the mixture too much as the resulting pastry will not be as crisp. Rub the butter quickly until it forms what looks like rough breadcrumbs.
Add your egg and water mix and bring this together with your hand as quickly as you can. Put the pastry on a sheet of baking parchment and wrap it up. Place it in the fridge for at least an hour before using it.
Grease and flour a size loose base tart case, of about 9 inches. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
On a lightly floured surface, roll your pastry so that there is a circle bigger than the tart case. Press it slightly with your hand into the case, but do not force it. Bake your case blind, remove it from the oven and allow it to cool slightly in the tin. Trim the edges if needed.
Make a white sauce by melting the butter in a saucepan and adding the flour.
Stir until the mixture forms a smooth paste, cook while stirring continually for about two minutes, start adding the milk slowly, beating vigorously until all of the milk is added and a smooth paste is formed.
Flake the fish and add it into the sauce with the lemon zest, mustard, egg yolks and spinach and mix them all well.
Whisk your egg whites until very stiff and fold them into the sauce.
Pour your mixture into your waiting pastry case and bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until the filling has risen and is a golden colour on top.
Butternut and bean stew
Brimming with flavours and textures, this meat-free dinner contains protein and vitamin B from the beans and sweet, nutty flavour from the squash
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp coconut oil
4 garlic cloves, crushed
1 onion, finely chopped
½ chilli, finely chopped
thumb of fresh ginger, grated
2 cardamom pods
1 tbsp cumin seeds
1 tbsp turmeric
1 star anise
1 butternut squash, peeled, deseeded, diced
1 aubergine, diced
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp honey
1 tin of mixed beans
handful of coriander leaves
4 tbsp flaked almonds
4 tbsp Greek yoghurt
Method
Melt the coconut oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, chilli, and ginger and cook for about five minutes.
Stir frequently and add a splash of water if the pan gets dry. Stir in the spices and cook for two minutes.
Add the butternut and aubergine and cook for two minutes, stirring frequently.
Add the tomatoes, soy sauce, and honey and stir well.
Cover the pan and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
When the vegetables are tender, stir in the beans and heat through.
Divide the stew between warmed serving bowls. Sprinkle over the coriander and flaked almonds. Top with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and serve.
Chicken and coconut laksa
Delicate rice noodles and chicken breast strips combine in a rich, creamy and garlicky laska for two
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Asian
Ingredients
60g rice noodles
1 tbsp sunflower oil
2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
1cm piece ginger, peeled and chopped finely
1 red chilli, deseeded and chopped finely
1 spring onion, chopped finely
1 tsp fish sauce
juice of 1 lime
1 tsp granulated sugar
400ml can coconut milk
200ml chicken or vegetable stock (optional)
1 chicken breast, cut into strips handful of bean sprouts (optional) handful coriander leaves lime wedge
Method
Place your rice noodles in a bowl and cover with boiling water. Cover the bowl with a plate and leave for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the oil in a pan or wok, and when hot add your garlic, ginger, chilli and spring onion. Cook on a medium heat for 1–2 minutes. You don’t want them to colour but rather just start to smell fragrant. Add the fish sauce, lime juice and sugar and stir well.
Reduce the heat and add the coconut milk. Follow with the chicken, allowing it to slowly poach in the coconut milk for 5–7 minutes until it is tender. Finally add the bean sprouts and cooked rice noodles. Serve sprinkled with coriander and with a wedge of lime.
This recipe is from Tiffany Goodall's First Flat Cook Book, published by Quadrille Publishing
Almond crusted chicken strips
These chicken strips are packed full of flavour and crispness from the almond crust. If you have time to marinate the chicken please do but they will be lovely either way. A top recipe tip is to make extra for lunch tomorrow!
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
4 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp honey
3 tbsp mixed dried herbs
pinch of salt
4 free-range chicken fillets, cut into strips
120g ground almonds
Method
Mix the soy sauce, olive oil, honey dried herbs and salt in a big bowl.
Add the chicken and use your hands to mix the marinade into the meat.
If time allows, cover and leave in the fridge for at least 1 hour. If not don’t worry!
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Spread the almonds out on a plate. Roll each chicken strip in the almonds. Place the coated chicken on an ovenproof dish.
Bake for about 25 minutes, until each chicken strip is cooked through.