A street feast with a pre-pandemic buzz on Cork's Princes Street

An evening spent celebrating the food culture of Cork set the tone for new food festival 
A Taste of Princes Street. Photo: Joleen Cronin

Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 12:25
Ciara McDonnell

Princes Street had all the buzz of pre-pandemic days last night as Cork on a Fork festival kicked off with Taste of Princes Street, a street feast incorporating offerings from Oakfire, Burnt, Tedo, Ristorante Rossini, Quinlan’s, Clancys and Nash19.

The sun shone on the canopied street as guests, decked out in cocktail attire for the evening, descended on the street for a night celebrating the food culture of Cork city and the local producers who contribute to it.

Simon Coveney TD, Jenny De Saulle, Brian O’Flynn, Failte Ireland and Seamus Heaney, Visit Cork. Picture:  Joleen Cronin
Led by Claire Nash, a predictably tight ship was run, with excellent front-of-house staff delivering the highest of service. We began with a Princes St 75 cocktail served in a coupe glass with a retro-fabulous blackberry garnish. Made with Kinsale Gin, Crème de Mure and blackberry blossom, it set the generous tone for the evening.

Paul Montgomery, Clancy’s Cork, Eoin O’Sullivan, M&amp;P O'Sullivan Ltd and Claire Nash, Nash 1. Picture: Joleen Cronin
To begin, sharing plates of wood-fired flatbread topped with Ardsallagh Goats cheese and caramelised red onion whetted the appetite, followed by wedges of pizza bedecked with Toons Bridge mozzarella and purple basil from Waterfall Farms.

The veal ravioli alfredo topped with Cork Rooftop Farm microgreens that followed was well balanced and welcome, and Quinlan’s Crab Tian Portmagee was greeted with giddy delight at our table. Lightly dressed crab meat with a vine tomato and avocado salsa was the perfect summery bite.

A lamb crack crusted with lavender and sea salt was served with salsa verde, and vegetables from Gortnacrusha farm and Mark Kiely. Served blushing, the main course was both a picture on the plate and a well-judged exercise in restraint following the large amount of food preceding it.

The classic vanilla panna cotta shivered beautifully as it was set on the table, served with raspberries and lemon shortbread – a delightful end to a joyous celebration of the food that Cork has to offer.

Maeve O’Reilly, Dublin, Eileen Sheey, Waterfall and Wedney Daly, Douglas pictured at “A Taste of Princes Street Dinner.” Picture: Joleen Cronin
Addressing the 200 guests gathered at the tables, Claire Nash said that the evening was intended to showcase the amazing gastronomy on offer across the city and to introduce diners to the ingredients that the most local of producers are growing and making on our doorstep.

With a buzz and excitement in the air, it felt as though time was suspended as diners locked eyes and chatted with the gentle hum of Cork city as a backdrop. It was, as a fellow guest remarked “just like the good old days.” 

Cork on a Fork festival runs across the city until Sunday August 21. 

