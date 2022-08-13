Darina Allen: Summer foraging can save you money come winter

I’m sitting in my little garden in an enormous Adirondack chair sipping a glass of watermelon lemonade, the birds are twittering in the trees and the sun is beaming down – a lovely moment to be treasured.

But it sounds like there are tough times ahead of us this winter. The cost of everything seems to be skyrocketing, who knows what’s ahead, but it will certainly be challenging and as ever, those less fortunate will be most heavily impacted. Tough decisions to be made on how to allocate the weekly budget but whatever happens, let’s try to continue to feed ourselves and our families wholesome, nourishing food but that doesn’t need to be fancy or expensive.

I’ve written many times in this column about the importance of learning to be thrifty and mastering practical life skills. Already many of us are questioning virtually everything we do, not a bad idea, do we need to use the tumble dryer, how about putting up a washing line – I love hanging clothes out in the breeze and dashing out to bring them in before it rains – a blast from the past…

Question everything in your shopping trolley too and tot up how much you save. Learn to recognise foods from the wild, they are bursting with goodness, much more flavourful and more nutritious than virtually anything on the supermarket shelf because they haven’t been adapted to produce maximum yield at minimum cost. Buy a book on foraging or go for a ramble with a knowledgeable friend.

If you are fortunate to be within a reasonable distance of upland areas or dry woodlands or scrubby mountains, how about collecting some wild bilberries? For years we got baskets of wild blueberries or fraughans at Ballymaloe from the Knockmealdown Mountains. Traditionally, the Celtic festival of Lughnasa on the last weekend in July was known as Frauchán Sunday.

These wild bilberries are really worth seeking out, the berries are smaller and tarter but truly delicious crushed with sugar then smothered with cream. If you have a glut – remember they freeze brilliantly.

Wild blueberries grow on scratchy low growing shrubs and boast nearly twice as many oxidants as their cultivated counterparts. So seek out some of these free foods and let’s build resilience for times ahead, it’s not too late to grow some of your own food for the Autumn and Winter. Even if you don’t have a garden or raised bed, you’d be surprised how much you can grow in large containers on your patio or balcony. Check out GIY Ireland for a myriad of terrific tips.

Wild watercress and sea spinach are easier to find and there will be damsons, sloes and wild hazelnuts in early autumn. There’s a fantastic crop of nuts this year but they won’t be ripe until late September so keep an eye out and bring children with you so they can have fun learning the skills of recognising food in the wild - Nature’s bounty to all of us.

Hot Tips

Dún Bakery - Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Yet another good news story.

Born out of the wake-up call we’ve all had due to the realisation of the impact of the Ukrainian war on grain exports. Dún Artisan Bakery on Main Street in Dungarvan has sustainability at its core. Caitriona Keating and Fergal Walsh, use homegrown fruits from their small farm in Tramore and Irish wheat to deliver their hyper-seasonal range of products. They regularly make 13 different types of sourdough bread with over 90% of the wheat they use grown and milled in Ireland.

Pop in if you are in Dungarvan in West Waterford, (open Wednesday – Saturday from 8am – 4pm and from 9.30am – 2pm on Sunday).

For more information, see @dunbakery on Instagram

The Business of Food Course – 12th September 2022

Do you want to open a restaurant or café or add pub food but don’t know how? The Business of Food Course run by catering consultant Blathnaid Bergin will give you the practical tools to do just that.

Up to 30% funding available through National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) – www.nots.ie