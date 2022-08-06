Restaurant Review: Note Bar & Bistro serves a meal that hits all the right notes

- Note Bar & Bistro Dublin
- 26 Fenian St. Dublin, DO2Fx09
- Tel: 01-2447344
- www.notedublin.com
- Instagram: @notedublin
The sound of clapping improves when it’s raining — no this is not a Confucius quotation or a physics problem or an art project, it’s a “natural” wine made from a blend of grenache noir and blanc from the Ardèche sold by Note Dublin’s wine bar. The wine world is changing and we need to change with it.
Dinner for two with several small plates and starters plus a shared main course, two desserts and a bottle and two glasses of wine cost €181.
Thursday-Sunday: 5pm-late
- Food: 9/10
- Wine: 9/10
- Service:9/10
- Ambiance: 8/10
- Value: 8/10
Note Bar & Bistro is a blast, seriously tasty food and wines in a fun atmosphere.