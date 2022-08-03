There's a brand new food festival coming to Cork this month

Later this month Cork city will be taken over by a brand new food festival, determined to show off the impressive food culture that exists across the county.

'Cork on a Fork' will take place in different venues from August 17 - 21 and will host a variety of vendors, host family fun events, showcase food demos, and many more exciting culinary experiences.

One of the festival highlights will be the Taste of Princes Street Dinner on opening night, which will see 200 guests seated along the newly pedestrianised street for a formal long-table style dinner showcasing the range of quality produce in the region and the culinary offering on the street. Tickets will go on sale Thursday 4 August at 9am.

Other special dinners include the ‘Show-Thyme’ jazz dinner event at Thyme at Seventy-Six on the Mall on Thursday evening (August 18) and a one-off Cork on a Fork evening dining experience at The Bookshelf at the Elysian on Saturday night (August 20).

Other culinary experiences over the week will be a Whiskey and Cheese Tasting Masterclass at the Shelbourne, Tutored Beer Tasting at Elbow Lane, a Free Pizza and Beer Tasting event at the Franciscan Well, and Fish ‘n’ Wine Guerrilla Tasting at l’Atitude.

Tutored beer tasting at Elbow Lane

Coffee lovers will love the ‘dis’loyalty card, which encourages people to try out different independent coffee shops during the festival.

Other highlights include a Jazz Lunch on Pembroke Street, a BBQ on Harley Street in the VQ, Lunchtime Opera on Princes Street, a Stretch at Sketch Yoga Brunch, and Sushi and Yoga on the Boardwalk at Electric. And there will be daily food trails including a Cork Food History Tour and a Taste of Cork Tapas experience.

Cork on a Fork Festival also includes a number of live demonstrations such as a Bread and Butter Making Family Workshop at Cork Butter Museum, an English Market cooking demo with renowned Cork Chef Orla McAndrew, a workshop with Quay Co-op Spicing Up Vegetarian Meals, and a free Authentic Italian Pizza Making & Tasting Masterclass with Oak Fire Pizza!

The whole family can join in the fun with play street activities on Beasley Street and Caroline Street, a Family BBQ on Beasley Street, a Pizza Making Workshop for kids in the Marina Market, and more.

Special free guided tours of the new Meat and Potatoes Exhibition at Crawford Art Gallery will take place on Thursday, and the festival will host a number of bite size food talks. There will even be a Cookbook Swop outside Cork City Library over the week.

Izz Cafe coffee masterclass

Cork on a Fork Fest is brought to you by Cork City Council, in partnership with the local hospitality sector and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. It is supported by Pure Cork, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Cork Business Association and Cork’s RedFM.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde said, “Our city is packed with talented chefs, great places to eat, Michelin rated restaurants, fun pubs, new outdoor dining spots, and the famous English Market. Cork also has an incredible range of producers – from artisan cheese to smoked fish, tender meats, craft beer and more. Cork can truly become the food capital of Ireland, and Cork on a Fork Fest is an opportunity to showcase our authentic food experiences.”

“I want the Night-Time Economy to be about diversity of offering, inclusivity, innovation and making the most of what we have in our communities," said Minister Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, who is also supporting the festival.

"Cork city has such a vibrant and growing food scene with locations such as the English Market and other parts of the city offering great opportunities for developing new food initiatives as part of the Night-Time Economy. I hope to see this develop into a more long-term offering and also hope that Cork City Council will share their experiences with other local authorities to encourage more activity in this space”.

More and more events are being added each day. For events, experiences, participating venues and bookings, see corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest or @corkonaforkfest on social media. #CorkonaForkFest.