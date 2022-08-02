Five child-friendly cafes in Cork with room for buggies

Cafés offering delicious food, tasty treats and great coffee are easy to find across Cork with plenty of spots to choose from. But when you have kids in tow, things can be a little tricky and a small, cosy city centre café may not be the best bet with a buggy.

Comfy seats, plenty of space and yummy treats are the recipe for a great day out with the family. Whether you’re in the city or the suburbs, there are lots of cafés that are perfect for little ones — and even some with their own playgrounds to explore.

Carewswood Garden Centre, Castlemartyr

This family-friendly garden centre is located in the gardens of Carewswood Estate in Castlemartyr and also houses a lovely café and a gift shop.

With breakfast served until 12pm and lunch until 4pm, the self-proclaimed homely café has plenty of high chairs as well as lots to explore between the garden centre and gift shop. If you really want to tire the little ones out, there is also a small playground outside.

This café offers freshly baked goods and prides itself on good, honest food. It is open Monday to Saturday 9:30am to 4:30pm and from 10am to 4:30pm on Sundays and bank holiday Mondays.

Carewswood Garden Centre. Picture: carewswoodgardencentre_cafe via Instagram

Café Velo, City centre

If you’re in the city centre, then Café Velo has great access for buggies, lots of sweet treats and of course — great coffee.

Located on George’s Quay, this café is open nice and early (7:30am until 3pm) Monday to Friday, and 8:30am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. Brunch is served until 2:30pm and reviews online mention friendly staff who are great with kids.

The Marina Market

While not technically a café, the Marina Market in Cork city has coffee, cake and lots of other food and drink on offer. The large indoor market is the perfect spot for a family day out with lots of seating and room for kids and dogs too. The casual dining spaces dotted around the market mean you can grab a table that best suits you and your brood.

Guji Coffee Bar, Alchemy Coffee, Toasted and Messy Buns are just some of the spots to hit if you’re in need of a caffeine kick or a bite to eat.

Cork's Marina Market has a wide range of stalls with some of your favourite foodies.

Castle Café, Blackrock

With lots of outdoor space, the Castle Café at Blackrock Observatory is another location with lots of room to park up a buggy. The café also boasts a great kid’s menu that promises “no frozen rubbish”. This spot is particularly lovely on a fine day, located within the grounds of the castle.

If you have little ones with an artistic flair, the café also runs regular colouring competitions which should keep them busy. Winners are chosen monthly with each entry in with the chance of claiming a voucher for an independent toy shop in Cork city.

The Castle Café is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 9pm and 10am to 8pm on Sundays.

The Castle Café at Blackrock Observatory. Picture: @castlecafecork via Instagram

Bakestone Café, East Cork

Another option with ample space to explore, Bakestone Café at Fota House is open every day from 10am to 5pm. There is also another location at Fota Retail Park, Carrigtwohill which is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5:30pm and 10am to 5:30pm on Sundays.

According to their website, the goal was to create a space that allows customers to feel “totally at ease” and where families can come together.

The Fota House location is perfect for a stroll this summer while the Carrigtwohill location has plenty of room for buggies as well as a garden centre and homeware store on site too.