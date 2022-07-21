‘He was doing the dishes and everything:’ John Torode gets a taste of Munster in new show

The Masterchef judge travels to Ireland for a six-part 'foodie voyage of discovery' in his new series 
Darina Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery School and Kasha Connolly of Hazel Mountain Chocolate are among those featured in John Torode's new show

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 15:00
Nicole Glennon

Some of Munster’s top food producers are to be featured in a new show from celebrity chef John Torode.

John Torode’s Ireland will see the MasterChef judge travel to Ireland for a six-part “foodie voyage of discovery” for the Food Network channel.

Darina Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery School and Kasha Connolly of Hazel Mountain Chocolate are among those who will give Torode a taste of the South’s produce, with the Australian-British chef featuring Allen’s white soda bread and a gluten-free chocolate tart from Connolly in the programme.

Hazel Mountain Chocolate manager Darragh Conboy with co-founders Kasha Connolly and John Connolly.
Chocolatier Kasha Connolly says the chef was very “hands-on” in the making of the show and had a genuine interest in learning about their bean-to-bar production at their factory in the Burren, Co Clare.

“He spent the full day with us,” she said. 

“He's a lovely, lovely person. I was actually pregnant at the time of the filming and John was such a gentleman — he was doing the dishes and everything!” 

As part of the show, Torode took the 45-minute guided tour of the factory which takes visitors through every stage of how they make their chocolate including roasting, cracking, winnowing, stone-grinding and tempering. 

Afterwards, he stayed on to bake Connolly’s salted almond praline chocolate tart.

  • John Torode’s Ireland premieres this Thursday at 9pm on Food Network. It will be available to stream on Discovery+.

