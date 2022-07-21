‘He was doing the dishes and everything:’ John Torode gets a taste of Munster in new show

Some of Munster’s top food producers are to be featured in a new show from celebrity chef John Torode.

John Torode’s Ireland will see the MasterChef judge travel to Ireland for a six-part “foodie voyage of discovery” for the Food Network channel.

Darina Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery School and Kasha Connolly of Hazel Mountain Chocolate are among those who will give Torode a taste of the South’s produce, with the Australian-British chef featuring Allen’s white soda bread and a gluten-free chocolate tart from Connolly in the programme.

Hazel Mountain Chocolate manager Darragh Conboy with co-founders Kasha Connolly and John Connolly.

Chocolatier Kasha Connolly says the chef was very “hands-on” in the making of the show and had a genuine interest in learning about their bean-to-bar production at their factory in the Burren, Co Clare.

“He spent the full day with us,” she said.

“He's a lovely, lovely person. I was actually pregnant at the time of the filming and John was such a gentleman — he was doing the dishes and everything!”

As part of the show, Torode took the 45-minute guided tour of the factory which takes visitors through every stage of how they make their chocolate including roasting, cracking, winnowing, stone-grinding and tempering.

Afterwards, he stayed on to bake Connolly’s salted almond praline chocolate tart.