John Relihan on why a hairbrush is a handy tool for the barbecue

Fire cooking expert John Relihan is a big believer in barbequing and getting outside to cook up a storm. However, he says a BBQ is not just something that we should enjoy during the summer months.

The Kerry-born chef incorporates it into many other meals, including Christmas dinner and good BBQ can benefit more than just meat too, he says.

“What I love about barbequing is the simplicity of it. The flavour profiles of it and how it brings people together when you sit around a table, and you have a large piece of meat or veg,” he says. “The key thing for me is bringing people together.”

The international chef has worked with some of the best in the business and previously had BBQ smokehouse restaurant, Holy Smoke in Cork. His career started out at Jamie Oliver’s famous Fifteen restaurant and college, after which Relihan went on to complete a scholarship with American celebrity chef Chris Cosentino in San Francisco.

Relihan also took part of Jamie Oliver’s TV show, Jamie's Chef and in 2011, he became head chef at Oliver’s BBQ smokehouse restaurant in London, Barbecoa. This is where his love for BBQ was really ignited. “That’s where I kind of fell in love with it, using good products and showcasing something really good within the menu,” he says.

Now based at Pitt Bros in Dublin, the renowned chef has teamed up with owner David Stone to bring the Pitt Bros Smoked Barbeque X John Relihan Barbeque Feast to this year’s All Together Now festival, taking place between July 29 - 31.

Sharing his insider knowledge, Relihan says that a BBQ is something we can enjoy all year round.

“It’s all about having a family get together, have a lot of fun, enjoy it and cook over the fire. Plus, there’s no cleaning inside. You can do it all outside and then eat inside if you want," he says.

“You get a completely different profile using a good charcoal. For Christmas last year, I went down to my mother and we were cooking a whole turkey over the BBQ. It came out and it just melted off of the bone. Sometimes turkey can be dry, but I brined this one and I put it onto the charcoal, and I used some cherry wood with it.”

David Stone and John Relihan.

John Relihan's top tips for the perfect BBQ

If you're planning on firing up the BBQ, Relihan suggests using good local suppliers and top-quality meat.

“If you’re grilling, make sure that you separate your grill into three zones — one is a cool zone and one is a medium heat, and a high heat, so don’t put all of your charcoal in there at once," he says. "Less is more because sometimes people burn their food and they have nowhere to put it so if you put it in the hot area, you can always move it to the cooler area.

“Another quick one is using a hairbrush. Melt a little bit of butter in a pot, get some thyme, tie it up onto a wooden spoon with some butcher string and dip it into the butter and that is the thing that you base your meat with. It adds a nice caramelization on the outside of the meat, and it keeps the meat really soft and moist as well."

“Marinating your meats is something that’s important as well. Marinate them and brine them, take care of them and just know where you get them from," he adds.

David Stone, who also owns popular Mexican chain Burritos & Blues, says having a good thermometer to hand is his best trick for the perfect BBQ.

“A lot of Irish barbecuers might overdo or underdo their meats but a good thermometer, cheap and cheerful from any local store, pop it into the meat and you can cook it to that temperature which means you’re either getting it medium rare or rare, well done — whatever you’d like,” he says.

In terms of food, their slow-cooked pulled pork is one of Stone’s favourites and will be available at the festival next week and for the non-meat eaters, charred cauliflower is another delicious option.

“Cauliflower in my opinion is a really underrated vegetable. It's dense, it's luscious. It’s a great vegetable to barbeque or grill with,” adds Stone.

Tickets for the Pitt Bros X John Relihan Barbeque Feast at All Together Now Festival are available at eventbrite.ie