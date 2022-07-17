Five homemade ice-cream recipes for International Ice-Cream day

Method

Combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl - the flour, sugars, baking soda, salt and corn flour.

Crack the egg and egg yolk into a bowl and whisk lightly with the vanilla.

Melt the butter and sugar together until it is fully dissolved.

Combine the wet and dry ingredients and fold in 100g of chocolate chips.

Wrap in cling film, pop in the fridge to chill for about 2 hours or up to 3 days.

Preheat the oven to 180℃ and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Roll the dough into small balls, space them well out and bake for 12 minutes. Allow them to continue to cook on the tray in the residue heat when they come out of the oven for another 10 minutes.