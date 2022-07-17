Five homemade ice-cream recipes for International Ice-Cream day

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice-cream
Keep cool with these gorgeous homemade ice-cream recipes

Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 06:00
Nicole Glennon

Pineapple and mango yoghurt pops

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Cool down with these quick and easy fruity ice pops

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 1/2 a medium-sized pineapple, skin and fibrous centre removed, chopped into chunks

  • 2 small mangos, peeled, de-stoned and chopped

  • 120mls tinned coconut milk

Method

  1. Blitz the mango and pineapple to a pulp. Add in the coconut milk until combined.

  2. Scoop the mixture into ice pop moulds and put a stick in each one.

  3. Freeze until frozen through and them remove from the freezer about ten minutes before serving.

Ice cream cookie sandwiches

recipe by:Aisling Larkin

When the weather is warm and you fancy a low-key dessert then these ice cream sandwiches are the ultimate treat

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

27 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 250g plain flour

  • 150g soft brown

  • 100g caster sugar

  • 1 tsp baking soda

  • 2 level tsp cornflour

  • ½ tsp salt

  • 150g butter

  • 1 egg and 1 egg yolk

  • 2 tsp vanilla bean paste

  • 150g chocolate chips

  • 1 tub best quality favourite flavour ice cream

Method

  1. Combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl  -  the flour, sugars, baking soda, salt and corn flour.

  2. Crack the egg and egg yolk into a bowl and whisk lightly with the vanilla.

  3. Melt the butter and sugar together until it is fully dissolved.

  4. Combine the wet and dry ingredients and fold in 100g of chocolate chips.

  5. Wrap in cling film, pop in the fridge to chill for about 2 hours or up to 3 days.

  6. Preheat the oven to 180℃ and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

  7. Roll the dough into small balls, space them well out and bake for 12 minutes. Allow them to continue to cook on the tray in the residue heat when they come out of the oven for another 10 minutes.

  8. Move to a wire rack to cool a little, then scoop in some ice-cream into the centre of two cookies. Then dot a few extra chocolate chips around the edge. 

Espresso martini ice pops

Cool down with this cocktail-inspired ice lolly

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 150ml espresso 

  • 2 tbsp golden brown sugar

  • 200ml whole milk

  • 50ml double cream

  • 25ml Baileys

  • 25ml kahlua (optional)

  •  

Method

  1. Stir the sugar into the hot espresso, stirring until it dissolves. Leave to cool. 

  2. Combine the cold espresso with the other ingredients, whisking until combined. 

  3. Pour into six ice lolly moulds and freeze until solid. To de-mould, dip in hot water for 30 seconds and slip off the cover. 

Two-tone ice lollies

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These ice pops are great fun to make with the kids - use whatever fruit you enjoy most

Servings

6

Preparation Time

2 hours 0 mins

Total Time

2 hours 0 mins

Course

Dessert

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 100g blackberries

  • 200g blue berries

  • 200g mango, peeled and the flesh removed from the stone

  • 400g natural yoghurt

  • honey, if needed

Method

  1. Blitz the blackberries and most of the blue berries and half of the yoghurt until smooth. Stir in the remaining blue berries. Taste and add a teaspoon of honey if needed. Pour into the ice-pop moulds so that they are all half-filled. Freeze them for about an hour.

  2. Before removing the ice-lollies blitz the mango with the rest of the yoghurt. Again, add a little honey if needed. Scoop the mixture into the moulds. Push the sticks into the centre of each ice pop. Freeze until frozen.

Beetroot and raspberry ice cream

recipe by:Darina Allen

Indulge in this richly flavoured, vibrant ice cream combining slightly savoury, earthy beetroot and tart, fresh raspberries

Servings

8

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 225g fresh raspberries

  • 225g cooked ruby beetroot

  • 175g sugar

  • 150ml water

  • 1 tsp gelatine

  • 600ml whipped cream 

  • fresh raspberries, to garnish

  • fresh mint leaves, to garnish 

Method

  1. Puree and sieve the raspberries.

  2. Dissolve the sugar in the water and boil for 2 minutes. Sponge the gelatine in 1 tablespoon of water and dissolve in a saucepan of simmering water.

  3. Puree the cooked beetroot with the syrup, allow to cool.

  4. Then add the raspberry purée, add a little to the gelatine and then mix.

  5. Fold in whipped cream and freeze in a covered container. Serve the ice-cream on chilled plates.

