Five homemade ice-cream recipes for International Ice-Cream day

Pineapple and mango yoghurt pops
Cool down with these quick and easy fruity ice pops
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
1/2 a medium-sized pineapple, skin and fibrous centre removed, chopped into chunks
2 small mangos, peeled, de-stoned and chopped
120mls tinned coconut milk
Method
Blitz the mango and pineapple to a pulp. Add in the coconut milk until combined.
Scoop the mixture into ice pop moulds and put a stick in each one.
Freeze until frozen through and them remove from the freezer about ten minutes before serving.
Ice cream cookie sandwiches
When the weather is warm and you fancy a low-key dessert then these ice cream sandwiches are the ultimate treat
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 12 mins
Total Time 27 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
250g plain flour
150g soft brown
100g caster sugar
1 tsp baking soda
2 level tsp cornflour
½ tsp salt
150g butter
1 egg and 1 egg yolk
2 tsp vanilla bean paste
150g chocolate chips
1 tub best quality favourite flavour ice cream
Method
Combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl - the flour, sugars, baking soda, salt and corn flour.
Crack the egg and egg yolk into a bowl and whisk lightly with the vanilla.
Melt the butter and sugar together until it is fully dissolved.
Combine the wet and dry ingredients and fold in 100g of chocolate chips.
Wrap in cling film, pop in the fridge to chill for about 2 hours or up to 3 days.
Preheat the oven to 180℃ and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Roll the dough into small balls, space them well out and bake for 12 minutes. Allow them to continue to cook on the tray in the residue heat when they come out of the oven for another 10 minutes.
Move to a wire rack to cool a little, then scoop in some ice-cream into the centre of two cookies. Then dot a few extra chocolate chips around the edge.
Espresso martini ice pops
Cool down with this cocktail-inspired ice lolly
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
150ml espresso
2 tbsp golden brown sugar
200ml whole milk
50ml double cream
25ml Baileys
25ml kahlua (optional)
Method
Stir the sugar into the hot espresso, stirring until it dissolves. Leave to cool.
Combine the cold espresso with the other ingredients, whisking until combined.
Pour into six ice lolly moulds and freeze until solid. To de-mould, dip in hot water for 30 seconds and slip off the cover.
Two-tone ice lollies
These ice pops are great fun to make with the kids - use whatever fruit you enjoy most
Servings6
Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 2 hours 0 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Ingredients
100g blackberries
200g blue berries
200g mango, peeled and the flesh removed from the stone
400g natural yoghurt
honey, if needed
Method
Blitz the blackberries and most of the blue berries and half of the yoghurt until smooth. Stir in the remaining blue berries. Taste and add a teaspoon of honey if needed. Pour into the ice-pop moulds so that they are all half-filled. Freeze them for about an hour.
Before removing the ice-lollies blitz the mango with the rest of the yoghurt. Again, add a little honey if needed. Scoop the mixture into the moulds. Push the sticks into the centre of each ice pop. Freeze until frozen.
Beetroot and raspberry ice cream
Indulge in this richly flavoured, vibrant ice cream combining slightly savoury, earthy beetroot and tart, fresh raspberries
Servings8
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
225g fresh raspberries
225g cooked ruby beetroot
175g sugar
150ml water
1 tsp gelatine
600ml whipped cream
fresh raspberries, to garnish
fresh mint leaves, to garnish
Method
Puree and sieve the raspberries.
Dissolve the sugar in the water and boil for 2 minutes. Sponge the gelatine in 1 tablespoon of water and dissolve in a saucepan of simmering water.
Puree the cooked beetroot with the syrup, allow to cool.
Then add the raspberry purée, add a little to the gelatine and then mix.
Fold in whipped cream and freeze in a covered container. Serve the ice-cream on chilled plates.