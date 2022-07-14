Summer eating: Five quick and easy picnic recipes

It's officially picnic weather. Here are five easy recipes to pack into your basket.
Curried Chicken Pitta
This pitta ticks all the boxes — healthy, tasty and quick. I love to use yoghurt as a healthy swap for mayonnaise. This is really mild so it's suitable for
Servings1
Preparation Time 7 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 12 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 cooked free-range chicken fillet
2 tbsp chopped nuts
2 tbsp natural yoghurt
1 tsp curry powder
½ tsp cinnamon
1 tsp turmeric
1 wholemeal pitta
1 small carrot, grated
handful of salad leaves
Method
Pop the pitta in the toaster.
While it is toasting, mix the almonds, yoghurt, and spices in a small bowl. Add the cooked chicken and stir well.
Once the pitta is toasted, using a knife split it open and stuff it with the chicken mixture, carrot, and salad leaves.
Enjoy with a cup of tea!
Summer fruit salad with pea-shoots, broad beans and Ricotta
A versatile, delicious and refreshing fruit salad, perfect for a light lunch on hot summer days
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
¼ cucumber, peeled, halved longways, de-seeded and thinly sliced
a little salt
juice of 1 lemon
500g mix of fresh blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and redcurrants
400g broad beans, podded, blanched and peeled
2 tbsp fresh mint leaves, chopped
a large handful of peashoots or rocket
100g fresh Ricotta
a little pepper
For the Vinaigrette:
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
3 tbsp olive oil
salt
pepper
Method
Toss the sliced cucumber in a little salt and the lemon juice. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Make a dressing with balsamic vinegar, olive oil and seasoning.
Drain the sliced cucumber of any water. Gently mix the fruit together with the broad beans and mint. Arrange the fruit mixture, cucumber, pea-shoots and Ricotta on a serving dish and drizzle with balsamic dressing. Finish with a little black pepper.
Halloumi with watermelon
This surprising combination is bolstered by a red chilli boost that contrasts beautifully with the refreshing watermelon
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
2 spring onions, white parts only, very thinly sliced
1 medium red chilli, deseeded and finely diced
400g watermelon, flesh sliced into small wedges
1 block of halloumi, cut into thick slices
small handful of coriander, leaves only
olive oil
2 limes
Method
In a mixing bowl, toss the watermelon wedges, sliced spring onion and diced red chilli together with a few tablespoons of olive oil until everything is lightly coated. Cover and place in the fridge.
Slice the halloumi into nice thick slices and dry-fry on a very hot griddle or grill pan. Do this carefully so that the slices have nice dark golden to black charred lines on each side. Use a little olive oil if your pan isn’t non-stick.
Divide and arrange the watermelon salad between two serving plates.
Squeeze the juice of one or two limes over.
Place some of the hot, grilled halloumi slices on top and garnish generously with coriander leaves.
Sweet, crunchy scones
Fluffy and delicious, serve with a blob of cream and jam or marmalade
Servings10
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
450g (1lb) plain white flour
75g (3oz) butter
2 small free-range eggs
pinch of salt
25g (1oz) caster sugar
1 heaped teaspoon plus 1 rounded teaspoon baking powder (25g/1oz approx.)
200ml (7fl oz) approx. milk to mix
To glaze:
Egg wash
crunchy Demerara sugar or coarse granulated sugar for coating the top of the scones
Method
First, preheat the oven to 250°C/475°F/Gas Mark 9.
Sieve all the dry ingredients together in a large wide bowl. Cut the butter into cubes, toss in the flour and rub in the butter. Make a well in the centre. Whisk the eggs, put into a measure and add milk to bring the liquid up to 300ml (10fl oz), add all but 2 tablespoons (save to egg wash the top of the scones to help them to brown in the oven) to the dry ingredients in one go and mix to a soft dough.
Turn out onto a floured worktop. Don’t knead but shape just enough to make a round. Roll out to about 2 ½ cm (1-inch) thick and cut or stamp into scones.
Brush the tops with egg wash and dip each one in crunchy Demerara or coarse granulated sugar.
Put onto a baking tray – no need to grease. Bake in a hot oven for 10 minutes until golden brown on top. Cool on a wire rack.
Grilled summer salad
Full of bold ingredients, add this salad to your summer menu
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
2 medium courgette (one green, one yellow)
1 medium red onion
200g good quality feta
2 garlic cloves, crushed
good pinch of sea salt
2 tbsp white wine vinegar
120ml extra virgin olive oil
freshly ground black pepper
handful of basil leaves, torn or shredded
good pinch of red pepper or chilli flakes
Method
Cut the courgette into oblong slices and the red onion into 8 wedges. Make a quick marinade by whisking together 100ml of olive oil, two tablespoons of white wine vinegar and the crushed garlic, along with a small pinch of sea salt.
Place a griddle pan on a medium high heat until very hot, add the rest of the olive oil before placing the courgette on the hot griddle and season with salt and pepper. Cook both sides until tender and showing black marks from the grill. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Add the red onion to the hot griddle and cook until tender and slightly charred.
Arrange the grilled courgette and red onion on a serving platter, crumble the feta over and drizzle with the marinade. Sprinkle the red pepper flakes over, and garnish with freshly torn basil leaves.