The Menu: admiring food through the filter of art at the Crawford

Food for thought

‘Meat and Potatoes’ in the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork is right up The Menu’s palatial avenue, a major summer exhibition running until November 6 bringing together works by historic and contemporary artists with food as the primary inspiration.

Ranging from still life to video works to installations, the exhibition is run in tandem with an extensive programme of accompanying events and, so much more than a series of ‘pretty plates’, focuses on the politics and social and historical concerns and issues, both local and global, that have shaped food perspectives over the last four centuries, with a particular emphasis on those staples of the Irish table — meat, potatoes, and bread.

Visitors to the Crawford can avail of talks, tours, and access to events, currently including spud growing in partnership with Cork Rooftop Farm, and Dr Ella Hawkins (ellahawkins.com) creating some of her truly superb biscuit artworks during a brief residency (July 16-18), and Bubble and Squeak (July 17-24), a week-long animation camp.

Caomhán de Brí (left) with New Leaf Urban Farmers' founder Kevin Wallace. Picture: Kirsty Lyons

Pop-up local menu dinners

Salt of the Earth is a pair of pop-up dinners (August 5 and 6) taking place in Limerick and combining the talents of two innovative individuals from the world of Irish food. Chef Caomhán de Brí, owner of The Salt Project, currently a food truck (featured in RTÉ’s Battle of the Food Trucks) and soon to be a bricks-and-mortar location in Co Sligo, joins forces with grower Kevin Wallace, the founder of New Leaf Urban Farmers, in Ballyneety, Co Limerick, to deliver a hyper-local menu showcasing Kevin’s superb seasonal produce to be served up as a long table dining experience in a polytunnel on Kevin’s farm.

Ingredients freshly picked that morning will be cooked up a stone’s throw from where they were grown, with New Leaf Urban Farm’s produce to be supplemented by a wealth of other fine local produce in a Menu favourite, Caroline Rigney’s rare breed pork belly. Ticket price includes matching wines and craft beers.

Growing/gardening course

More from The Organic Centre, in Co Leitrim as Stephen Campbell delivers a growing/gardening course (July 23) on different methods to increase plants (including food-producing) in your garden on the cheap, covering practical techniques of cuttings, division, layering, along with the correct watering technique and different growing media.

A second chance to learn from the very wonderful cheesemaker, Silke Cropp, making 1kg of hard cow’s raw milk cheese along with soft cheese (July 24).

The Azouro range of premium Portuguese produce, from an Irish company based in Northern Portugal, is the top pick for The Menu’s table this week

Get an Azouro high

The Menu recently took to the terrace of his Leeside palazzo for an evening of al fresco dining in weather arriving courtesy of the Azores high, entirely appropriate for his banquet was a most splendid Hibernian-Portuguese culinary alliance, combining fresh, local Irish produce, with a ‘care package’ of produce, from Portugal-based Irish company, Azouro.

Azouro is a speciality food company set up by Irishman Stephen Firth and his wife, Rachel, in 2013. Having lived between Ireland and Portugal for over 20 years, and with Rachel’s background in premium food procurement, they had become very familiar with the superb local and regional producers and took the decision to develop their own, wonderfully liveried Azouro brand, selling premium sardines and mackerel, along with equally elevated EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) and olives.

Negrinha do Douro and Galega are excellent olives, carefully preserved in a balanced brine, the former savoury and meaty with a nice garlicky hum while the latter is velvety, nutty and sweet — just the ticket to kickstart gastric juices.

With fresh produce from Food For Humans including fine salad leaves, raw sugar snaps, and grilled courgettes, and The Menu’s homemade beetroot mayonnaise, he added cans of tinned Azouro fish. The premium quality skinless and boneless mackerel fillets are preserved in organic EVOO with lemon thyme, making for a firm, meaty mouthful with an elegant flavour, while the sardines are even more sublime; again premium fish, also skinless and boneless, also marinading in organic EVOO, and sitting on a bed of sea lettuce and bladderwrack, with the oil acting as go-between in a blessed and delicate union between the marine umami of the oil-flush sea plants and the quite delicious fish.

The Menu smeared same onto a grilled slice of his sourdough bread and washed it down with a bolshie Picpoul de Pinet. If you equate canned sardines with penitence and penury, then this is precisely the class of product to forever arrest that delusional thinking; the Azouro version is now down on The Menu’s list of foods to be prominently featured on his Last Supper/Death Row dinner, a list that is admittedly now bigger than the Bible and to The Menu’s mind, even more sacred.

Meanwhile, on to the salad and grilled courgette, he poured liberal quantities of a quite extraordinary EVOO, produced in the PDO region of Trás-os-Montes in the Douro Valley, according to strict PDO criteria. On the nose, it has an intense grassy chlorophyll with a slight saline umami that is almost akin to fish roe and on the palate it is balanced, nutty and fruity, with a peppery nip in the heel and an elegant sweet finish.

Do yourself a mighty favour, says The Menu, and order a ‘picnic in the post’ from Sheridans online or pop into one of the discerning Irish outlets now selling the Azouro range.