Top 8: The best supermarket coffee that won't break the bank

Are supermarket brands of coffee beans worth the cost saving? We tested them against a few artisan roasted coffees also available in supermarkets. The results are for you to judge whether or not you are willing to pay for the difference. We tried 18 lots of beans which in most cases we ground and made for black coffee and cappuccino. An experienced barista was part of this team and she made all the coffee. Many brands have other blends with interesting choices of flavours, so our marks are based only on the variety we tasted.
The rejected brands were mainly too bitter with no back flavours to bolster them and provide an interesting experience. We could have tried already ground coffee, but the taste of freshly ground beans gave them all a better chance. We considered the tasting notes — generally, they were quite accurate. There are plenty of artisan roasted coffees not available in supermarkets but online and in their own outlets or cafés such as Soma, 3FE, Pónaire, Golden Bean, Mahers, Cork Coffee Roasters, West Cork Coffee, and Cloud Picker. We have tested them in the past, and they are still excellent.
“Absolutely divine smell,” said our barista, and the taste didn’t disappoint. We couldn’t find beans on the day, but the ground version was lively with, as described, a shortbread flavour coming through stronger than the redcurrant and blood orange also described. Delicious. Roasted in West Cork. We bought in Bradleys supermarket, Cork.
9.5
High in acidity with notes of 'chocolate, lime and grapefruit' which was deliciously sharp (but not bitter) as a black pour-over and more chocolatey in cappuccino. Well-balanced beans from Guatemala. From a range roasted in Clonakilty and available in Bradleys and other supermarkets with local produce. You get what you pay for.
9.25
From a good range, these beans have tasting notes of lemon, date and cola which we got when we knew what to look for. It was liked by all tasters. Bean variety is Red Bourbon from Rwanda. Particularly good for pour-over black coffee when it’s lively, yet elegant, or for espresso if you like a high level of acidity. Cappuccino testers liked it too. We bought in Bradleys. As well as online, see where their branded cafés are located.
9
All tasters were happy with this as a cut above cheaper brands in other supermarkets, particularly at this price. Tasting notes on the pack are accurate — 'creamy body with notes of dark chocolate, caramel and roasted nuts' from Brazilian beans. Lots of other beans and flavours available, named after bicycle connections. A good product roasted in Cork. Widely available. We bought in SuperValu.
8.75
Variety Tim Tim is new to me, and, smooth and elegant, this No. 3 strength is as described in the tasting notes: 'dark chocolate, and warm spices dominating with a sweet honey finish'. A nicely balanced coffee for an early morning start to the day.
8.25
This No. 5 dark roast packs a punch. A classically rich Italian blend of beans from Central and South America and Asia. Notes: 'cacao nibs, milky, perfumed back tea with brown sugar, sweetness, heavy body, smooth finish with lasting notes of chocolate'. We got most of them. Tasters found it smooth for an Italian roast, rich and oily, not too bitter, with the flavour of beans coming through. Roaster based in Co Antrim. We bought in Lidl.
8.25
This Italian coffee is always a safe bet when signs are visible in cafés. Surprisingly mild for a blend which includes Robusta beans which are usually cheaper and of lesser quality than Arabica. At No. 5 strength, it’s a mild coffee with no edge, and smells good too. 'Rich and full-bodied with chocolate notes with medium roast' is the description which is not quite as rich as suggested, but does have chocolate notes. Not as good value as other samples.
7.25
Arabica beans from Brazil, Sumatra and Kenya. Tasting notes: 'Full-bodied with dark chocolate notes and a hint of molasses' is true to form. Needs milk, and lots of it, and our barista thought it was not good for espresso. Widely available. Pricey for the quality.
7