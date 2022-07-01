Wine with Leslie: Top-notch wines to match traditional Italian cuisine

Italy... just saying the word conjures images of delicious food, beautiful scenery and beautiful people. Italian food is so dedicated to local fresh ingredients that it is difficult to reproduce outside Italy but it can be done.

I wrote recently of an Italian wine dinner I was hosting with wine importer Enrico Fantasia and it proved a brilliant success. Enrico worked with the chefs to ensure everything tasted as if cooked by his Nonna in Venice.

The green apple zing of SaltaTempo Verdicchio (MacCurtain Cellar, Sheridans) cut through creamy starch in Pea Risotto, making the peas taste even fresher.

Bulli Sampagnino fizz from Emilia-Romagna was served with a selection of antipasti: roast sweet peppers with anchovies, creamy vitello tonnato, fried meatballs and classic Venetian sardines in a sweet-sour sauce — it coped brilliantly with them all.

Dogliani Dolcetto is from Piedmont where superstar Nebbiolo and minor celebrity Barbera get far more attention from Piedmontese winemakers. The grape is native to the region, first mentioned in print in 1593 in connection with the town/commune of Dogliani — now a DOCG devoted to it. Dolcetto has been called the Beaujolais of Piedmont and Dolcetta d’Alba and d’Asti can have lively cherry fruits found in the best entry-level Beaujolais. Dogliani DOCG however is more serious, best thought of as Morgon or Fleurie with darker fruits and bitter chocolate notes.

Dogliani can only be made with Dolcetto and this San Fereolo is considered one of the best. Winemaker Nicoletta Bocca established the San Fereolo estate in 1992 and farms biodynamically. She is unusual in aging her Dogliani for around three years before release. This was served with lamb and globe artichoke stew — sweetness of the fruits knitting perfectly with the lamb, coping admirably with tannic thrust of the artichokes and enhancing the sweet-bitter notes.

Also here some old favourites that cope equally with pizza and pasta as with BBQ grilled chops with buttered new potatoes.

Italy... just saying the word conjures images of delicious food, beautiful scenery and beautiful people. Italian food is so dedicated to local fresh ingredients that it is difficult to reproduce outside Italy but it can be done.

Wines Under €15

Cantine Rallo Ciello Bianco Catarratto, Sicily — €13.95

Cantine Rallo Ciello Bianco Catarratto, Sicily — €13.95

Stockists: L’Atitude 51, Green Man Wines, Bradleys, World Wide Wines, Baggot St. Wines, Le Caveau, Redmonds

Sicily’s Catarratto grape is a grape to watch. It doesn’t have the best of reputations as it is high yielding and rather neutral if left to its own devices (it is used for Marsala).

Careful winemaking however can produce fragrant delicious wines like this — white peach, orange zest and lemon oil aromas, textured and creamy on the palate with herb notes and a crisp finish. Delicioza.

Postcards Pinot Grigio Rosé della Venezie, Veneto, Italy — €11.96

Postcards Pinot Grigio Rosé della Venezie, Veneto, Italy — €11.96

Stockist: O’Briens

An organic Pinot Grigio from the same family that makes the excellent Musella Amarone. This is reduced from €16 and has a salmon pink hue, aromas of red currants, pomegranates and rosehip — textured and ripe with lemon and orange peel-tinged acidity to balance out the floral-fruity notes.

If only more Pinot Grigio was allowed to ripen and made into wines like this.

Delibori Bardolino Chiaretto Classico 2019, Veneto, Italy — €14.49

Delibori Bardolino Chiaretto Classico 2019, Veneto, Italy — €14.49

Stockists: DrinkStore.ie, Nectar Wines, Vintry, The Corkscrew - www.thecorkscrew.ie

Chiaretto comes from the hillsides around Lake Garda and uses Corvina, Corvinone and Rondinella as you would find in Valpolicella, Bardolino or Amarone.

Bright cherry and floral aromas, lively and supple with zingy acidity and pink grapefruit citrus edges.

Also worth a try (and a little cheaper) is Campagnola Chiaretto direct from Forrestal Wines forrestal.ie

Wines Over €15

Bulli Sampagnino, Rosé Frizzante

Bulli Sampagnino, Rosé Frizzante, Emilia-Romagna, Italy — €17.99

Stockists: MacCurtain St. Wine Cellar, FallonandByrne.com, Lennox St. Grocer, Green Man Wines, ​​Sheridans, boujee-booze.com

The small city of Piacenza is half-way between Parma and Milan and in the hillsides around it you will find mainly sparkling wines that perfectly match the rich food of the region.

This is lightly sparkling with roses and red fruit aromas and a bone dry palate — tangy grapefruit acidity and bitter cherry skins on the finish.

Scala Cirò Classico, Calabria, Italy — €21.50

Scala Cirò Classico, Calabria, Italy — €21.50

Stockists: MacCurtin Wine Cellar, Vintry Rathgar, Station to Station Wine stationtostationwine.ie, NeighbourFood.ie

Cirò is the main DOC wine in Calabria in the toe of Italy and wines must contain 80% Gaglioppo — this is 100% and is organic and low intervention. Crunchy red fruits with spice hints and some pleasing lively darker fruits on the finish: fruit is balanced by acidity and this has a lightness of touch with not a little elegance.

Their Rosé is also recommended.

San Ferelolo 'Valdibà' Dogliani Superiore Dolcetto 2017, Piedmont — €29-€30

San Ferelolo 'Valdibà' Dogliani Superiore Dolcetto 2017, Piedmont — €29-€30

Stockists: Fallon & Byrne, Lennox St. Grocer, Sheridans

Dogliani is just south of Barolo and dedicated to Dolcetto which likely originates here.

This benchmark biodynamic wine sees no oak and is aged in bottle for 3 years prior to release. Dark berry and violet aromas, ripe and fruity on the palate with crunchy blackberry fruits and ripe chocolate-tinged black cherries on the finish. This worked brilliantly with lamb and artichokes at the Fallon & Byrne dinner.

Cider of the Week

Stonewell Rós Apple & Rhubarb Cider, 5.5% ABV, 330ml — €3.49

Stonewell Rós Apple & Rhubarb Cider, 5.5% ABV, 330ml — €3.49

Stockists: 1601, Bradleys, Castle Tralee, No. 21 Group, Wine Centre, McHughs, Blackrock Cellar, Baggot St. Wines, selected restaurants and pubs.

I always look forward to this seasonal cider from the ever-creative Stonewell — I’m a fan of everything they make... even their experimental outings.

Made from a blend of rhubarb wine and Jonagold apple cider with everything sourced in Munster — 2022’s version seems even more fragrant and balanced than previous years.

Rós pours with just a hint of a pale pink hue, rhubarb and custard aromas with lively green apple notes in the background: soft apple and rhubarb fruits hit the palate first with red apple fruits following on and a pleasing zingy finish. As delightful as ever.