Six recipes anyone can make for the ultimate laid-back summer feast

A shoulder of pork is the best cut to use for this long, slow cooking method, as the meat is layered with fat which slowly melts away. Try to find a traditional breed, such as Gloucester Old Spot, Saddleback, Black Berkshire, Middle White or Mangalitza. Slow-cooked shoulder of pork can be served in so many ways with so many accompaniments, but I love it as a filler for tacos along with all the toppings.
Pork taco party
I love slow-cooked shoulder of pork as a filler for tacos along with all the toppings.
Servings10
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 6 hours 30 mins
Total Time 6 hours 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 x 2.75–3.25kg whole shoulder of organic free-range pork, skin on
8 garlic cloves, peeled
25g fennel seeds
flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp chilli flakes (optional)
2 tsp thyme leaves
To serve
16-20 soft corn tortillas - have a few extra on hand depending on how ravenous people are
guacamole or slices of avocado
tomato salsa
hot sauce
6-8 spring onions, cut on the diagonal
8-10 tbsp coriander leaves
3 organic limes, halved, for squeezing
Method
Preheat the oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4.
Using a small sharp knife or, better still, a Stanley knife, score the rind of the pork with deep cuts about 5mm apart.
Crush the garlic with the fennel seeds in a pestle and mortar and mix in some salt and pepper and a few chilli flakes (if using). Sprinkle over the pork, rubbing it into the cuts, over the rind and all over the surface of the meat.
Place the shoulder of pork on a rack in an approx. 33 x 30cm roasting tin and roast for 30 minutes or until the skin begins to blister and brown. Reduce the temperature to 130ºC/gas mark 1 and continue to roast for 5–6 hours until the meat is completely soft under the crisp skin. By this time, the meat should give way and almost fall off the bone. Pour off the delicious pork fat from time to time and save it in jars for roasting or sautéing potatoes another day.
Lift the crisp skin off the slow-cooked pork, chop and keep warm. Lift the pork off the bones and shred into a large serving bowl.
Strain the pork pan juices into a measuring jug and pour off and discard all the fat from the surface. Add the rich juices to the pork. Season the meat with salt and pepper, a few chilli flakes and some thyme leaves. Keep hot.
Lay out the accompaniments on the table: a pile of soft corn tortillas, a bowl of guacamole or sliced avocado, some tomato salsa, a bottle of hot sauce, some slivered spring onions and fresh coriander. Bring the hot meat and crackling to the table and allow everyone to help themselves.
Taken from One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen. Published by Kyle Books.
Guacamole
The perfect dip for a summer feast.
Servings2
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 ripe avocado (Hass if available)
1-2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
4 tbsp chopped coriander or flat-leaf parsley
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Scoop out the flesh from the avocado and mash it with a fork. Add the lime juice, olive oil and chopped coriander or parsley and season to taste with black pepper.
If you are not serving immediately, cover the surface with a layer of clingfilm and chill until needed.
Taken from One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen. Published by Kyle Books.
Tomato and coriander salsa
Spice up any dish with this easy salsa.
Servings2
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
4 very ripe tomatoes, chopped
1 tbsp chopped red or white onion
1 garlic clove, crushed
½ 1 red or green chilli such as jalapeño or serrano, de-seeded and finely chopped
1-2 tbsp chopped coriander
a squeeze of lime juice
flaky sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and sugar
Method
- Mix all of the ingredients together and season to taste with salt, pepper and sugar.
Taken from One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen. Published by Kyle Books.
Spanakopita: Greek spinach and cheese pie
Spanakopita can also be made in individual snails, but this delicious flaky version comes in a sauté pan. This version is good for a feast. You could halve the recipe if you’re serving smaller numbers.
Servings15
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
50g butter
900g leeks, sliced and washed really well
6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
500g onions, finely chopped
8 spring onions (both white and green parts), finely sliced
900g fresh spinach, weighed after the stalks have been removed, washed really well
flaky sea salt, freshly ground black pepper and nutmeg
6 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
6 tbsp chopped dill
350g feta cheese, crumbled
125g Parmesan, grated
4 organic, free-range eggs, beaten
15g melted butter, for brushing
9 sheets of filo pastry, 30 x 43cm (about one packet)
egg wash, made by beating 1 egg with 2–3 tbsp milk
Roasting dish 30x23x4cm
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.
Melt the butter in the and cook the sliced leeks with 2–3 tablespoons water for 4-5 minutes until tender (older leeks may take slightly longer). Scoop the leeks out of the pan and set aside on a plate while you cook the spinach.
Heat the olive oil in the sauté pan, add the finely chopped onion and spring onions, and sweat over a low heat for 3–4 minutes, covered, until soft but not coloured. Increase the heat to medium, add the spinach and toss well to coat it in the oil. Season with salt, freshly ground pepper and nutmeg.
Add the chopped parsley and dill, and continue to cook for 4–5 minutes, stirring, until the spinach has wilted. Turn out the spinach mixture into a colander and set aside to drain and cool Combine the crumbled feta and 100g of the grated Parmesan in a medium bowl and beat in the egg. Add the well-drained spinach and the leeks and season to taste.
Brushing each sheet of filo with melted butter as you go, layer up the pastry in the base of the sauté pan so that it comes up the sides of the tin, leaving enough pastry hanging over the sides to fold over and encase the filling.
Spread the filling evenly over the pastry and bring up the sides of the filo to encase the filling. Sprinkle the surface with the remaining 25g grated Parmesan. Score the top of the pie into a diamond or square pattern and brush all over with the egg wash.
Bake in the oven for about 45 minutes until puffed up and golden.
Serve, cut into wedges, while still warm and fluffy.
Taken from One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen. Published by Kyle Books.
Heirloom tomato & ricotta tart
The ricotta and pecorino filling of this tart is uncooked, so be sure to assemble the tart close to the time of eating. Best made in late summer or early autumn when the tomatoes are exquisitely sweet. We use buffalo ricotta made in West Cork for this one
Servings8
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 55 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the pastry:
50g plain white flour
75g cold butter
a little egg or water, to bind
For the filling:
250g buffalo ricotta
100g Pecorino, grated
2 tbsp double cream
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp honey
2 tbsp chopped basil, thyme and marjoram, plus extra to garnish
zest of ½ organic lemon
flaky sea salt
¼ tsp cracked black pepper
650g mixed heritage and cherry tomatoes, including striped zebra (green), red and yellow cherry tomatoes, if available
1 x 23cm tart tin
Method
First make the pastry. All the ingredients should be cold. Cut the butter into cubes. Sift the flour into a large bowl. Toss the cubes of butter into the flour and then proceed to lift up a few cubes of butter at the time in each hand. Using your thumbs, rub the cubes of butter across the middle three fingers, toward the index fingers.
Allow the flakes of floured butter to drop back into the bowl, then pick up some more and continue until all the butter is rubbed in. As you rub in the butter, hold your hands well above the bowl and run your fingers through the flour to incorporate as much air as possible to keep the mixture cool.
This whole process should only take a minute or two – careful not to rub the butter in too much, or the pastry will be heavy. The pieces should resemble lumpy breadcrumbs. If you are in doubt, shake the bowl and any larger pieces will come to the top. Add salt if using unsalted butter.
Using a fork, toss and stir the pastry as you add just enough water to bind - 2-3 tablespoons should do the trick. If you are in doubt, discard the fork and collect up the pastry with your hand as you will be able to judge more easily by feel if it needs a little more water.
Careful not to make the pastry too wet or it will shrink in the oven. If the pastry is too dry, it will be difficult to roll out.
When the pastry has come together, turn it out onto the work surface and flatten it into a round approx 30cm. Cover with greaseproof paper or clingfilm and, if possible, set aside in the fridge to ‘rest’ for a minimum of 15 minutes to allow the gluten to relax.
The pastry will then be less likely to shrink in the oven.
Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4.
Roll out the pastry to a circle. Lift the pastry over a 23cm tart tin and press down gently around the sides.
Trim around the edges with a sharp knife and prick the base gently with a fork. Line with baking parchment and fill with baking beans.
Transfer the pastry case to the oven and bake ‘blind’ for about 25 minutes until pale and golden. Remove the baking beans and paper. Brush the part-baked pastry case all over with a little beaten egg and pop it back into the oven for 5–10 minutes until pale golden brown all over. Set aside to cool.
To make the filling, combine the ricotta and pecorino in a bowl. Add the double cream, extra virgin olive oil, honey, freshly chopped herbs, grated lemon zest, flaky sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Mix gently together. Taste a little dollop of the filling with a slice of tomato and correct the seasoning, if necessary. It might need a little more honey.
Slice the larger tomatoes and cut the smaller cherry ones in half lengthways or crossways, as you prefer.
Not long before serving, spoon the ricotta filling into the cooked pastry case and arrange the tomatoes on top. I like to arrange the sliced, bigger ones, including the green zebra over the base and top with the smaller cherry tomatoes. Season with flaky sea salt, freshly cracked black pepper, a little drizzle of honey (about ½ teaspoon) and lots of thyme and marjoram leaves.
Garnish with a few little basil leaves and serve soon.
Taken from One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen. Published by Kyle Books.
Coffee crème brulée
Serve this icy cold in one large dish with nougatine biscuits as an extra treat or even ladyfingers.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
4 large or 5 small organic, free-range egg yolks
40g caster sugar
1½ tbsp Camp coffee essence
200ml milk
200ml cream
4 dessertspoons demerara sugar
Method
Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar in a mixing bowl until well combined. Add the coffee and whisk again. Pour in the milk and cream and whisk gently to combine.
Pour the mixture through a nylon sieve into a 19cm round ovenproof dish, approx. 4.5cm deep. Put the dish in a bainmarie of hot water and bake for 45–50 minutes until just set, but still slightly wobbly in the centre.
Sprinkle lightly with demerara sugar: it should be a thin layer, so tip off any excess if necessary. Glaze with a blowtorch.
Coffee creme brulee is already very rich, but you could serve it with a little pouring cream if you wish and some nougatine biscuits or ladyfingers.
Taken from One Pot Feeds All by Darina Allen. Published by Kyle Books.