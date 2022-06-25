The ultimate guide to eating out in Munster this summer 

I’m wrapping a bow around this list just as I prepare to head abroad on holidays for the first time since May 2019. And as much as I love this country above all other destinations, I am looking forward to visiting a place that is entirely new to me; a little off the beaten track in terms of regular Irish tourist destinations, but the few friends I know who’ve been there tell me I will love it. I am looking forward to waking up in a different town, in a different country. I’m looking forward to immersing myself in a different culture, a different climate, being among different people — hopefully, people as naturally hospitable as the Irish — and I’m especially looking forward to trying different food.

But I’m not looking forward to sorting out the wheat from the chaff when it comes to putting on the nosebag, for it has proven surprisingly difficult over the last few weeks to find any reliable guides to this particular destination. The days of the weighty doorstop from Rough Guides or Lonely Planet appear to be past, and yet there is also a paucity of digital alternatives. And, no, before you say anything, I don’t do TripAdvisor — no disrespect to its contributors or every disrespect in the world, but I prefer to get my advice from a professional guide who does it for a living. When I get there, I’m going to have to wing it and that’s always a precarious place from which to begin when pulling a chair up to an unknown table.

Then I picture myself as being an entirely different person; heading in the opposite direction, travelling from my permanent home in... oh, you know, somewhere delicious and sunny. I am heading off on holiday to Ireland for the very first time, a comparatively short trip, just a few days. The welcome turns out to be wonderful, such naturally friendly and welcoming people. The culture, I already know, for it has a worldwide reputation. And the place, I never dreamed somewhere so small and isolated, on the very western edge of Europe could be at times so stunning. But the biggest surprise of all is the food. I’d heard Irish produce was superb, world-class, but I had no idea that their hospitality sector did such a splendid job of serving it up on the plate, in cafes, pubs, restaurants, food trucks, in farmer’s markets and specialist food shops and delis; the options are seemingly endless.

What’s more, a food writer I know has racked his brains and tapped into some prime sources on the ground to prepare a list and his word to the wise, his insider tip, is that I will eat better food in Munster than any other province in Ireland. In fact, he says, I will eat some of the very best food in the world and that I need to put aside three whole days of my week travelling through the southern province, 72 hours in Munster for some of the most wonderful eating and drinking I will ever do.

Cork

The county of Cork is the birthplace of the modern Irish food producer movement when Veronica Steele first created Milleens Cheese in Beara, in 1977, and going back even further, to 1963, it is also the birthplace of modern Irish hospitality, when Myrtle Allen first opened Ballymaloe House. And, for centuries before that, it has been the ‘breadbasket’ of Ireland, thanks to its rich land, extensive coastline and, in particular, the uniquely temperate micro-climate of West Cork, it has a longstanding tradition of producing some of the finest produce from land and sea in all of Ireland. It was the first part of the country to earn a Michelin star, in 1971, and in 1973, the only three stars in the country were all in Cork. The hospitality offering stumbled a little in recent years but it is now back with a bang, the entire county seemingly caught up in a food fever, bursting with creativity in its delivery to the plate of some of the finest produce in the world. It is not being parochial to say that it is the best county in Munster, and therefore the best county in Ireland. In terms of its overall food offering: three Michelin-starred restaurants and a whole raft of creative young chefs nipping at their heels; and the natural wine revolution is really taking off in the city with pioneers L’Atitude 51 having led the wine, fellow stalwarts, the Black Pig Wine Bar in Kinsale, also coming on board, and now joined by new arrivals in Cork city, Nell’s Wine Bar, and the very gorgeous MacCurtain Wine Cellar.

Breakfast/Brunch





Good Day Deli

Good Day Deli, Nano Nagle Centre, Douglas St, Cork City

Crawford Gallery Cafe, Emmet Place, Cork City

Coffee Filter, George’s Quay, Cork City

Soma, Tuckey St, Cork City

Alchemy, Barrack St, Cork City

Cork Coffee Roasters, Bridge St, Cork City

Alchemy coffee Pictures: Fabian Boros

Lunch

Monk's Lane Timoleague

Farmgate Cafe, The English Market, Cork City

Sonny’s Deli (Takeaway picnic), Albert Road, Cork

Iyer’s Cafe, Pope’s Quay, Cork City

Miyazaki (six stools or takeaway), Cork City

Monk’s Lane, Timoleague, West Cork

My Goodness (takeaway), The English Market, Cork City

Donal and Virginia O'Gara, owners of My Goodness in the English Market, Cork.

Food truck/casual

The Spice Genie, Midleton, Co Cork

Caitlin Ruth, various locations in West Cork

Pompeii Pizza at the Franciscan Well Brewery

Skibbereen Farmer’s Market

Mahon Point Farmer’s Market

Deli/Market/ Specialist food shop

On The Pig’s Back, The English Market, Cork City

Iago’s cheesemongers, Cork City

Urru, Bandon Organico, Bantry

The English Market, Cork City

Urru

A quick pint before dinner

The Sin É, Coburg St, Cork City

The Long Valley, Cork City

The Bierhaus, Pope’s Quay, Cork City

The Hi-B, Cork City

Levi’s Cornerhouse, Ballydehob

L’Atitude 51, Union Quay, Cork City

Arundel’s by the Pier, Ahakista

Arundels By The Pier, Ahakista, West Cork. August 2020 Copyright ©2020 Paul Sherwood Photography

Dinner

The Glass Curtain, MacCurtain St, Cork City

Cafe Paradiso, Lancaster Quay, Cork Goldie, Oliver Plunkett St, Cork City

O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill, Watergrasshill Garden @ Liss Ard Estate, Skibbereen, Co Cork

Sage Midleton, Midleton

The big blow-out dinner

Ichigo Ichie, Fenn’s Quay, Cork City

Dede, Customs House, Baltimore

Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob

Pilgrim’s, Rosscarbery, West Cork

Ahmet Dede

Kerry

I have always presumed Kerry is nicknamed ‘The Kingdom’ for, amongst other reasons, the richness of its agricultural land and the waters that surround it, all producing some very fine produce. Curiously, though, while the county’s hotel sector is one of the strongest and most proactive in the country, operating a class of meitheal system which sees them all supporting each other for the greater good, restaurant dining in Kerry, particularly at the highest level, has been more a case of isolated pockets of excellence, yet to join the dots. This is quite possibly because Kerry hospitality for so long-lived high on the hog courtesy of the endless busloads of comparatively undemanding American tourists. That model has changed, possibly forever, and The Kingdom is changing with it.

Unquestionably, Dingle has been to the fore of the best of dining in Kerry, even before the advent of the Dingle Food Festival, and the annual unveiling of the Blas na hÉireann Irish food awards, and Killorglin has also hosted a few doughty outliers but there are real signs that Killarney is starting to also follow suit.

And if Kerry starts to up its culinary game as an entire county — and all the elements are there to do so — then there’ll be a whole new Cork-Kerry rivalry that will truly put the football one in the ha’penny place.

Breakfast/Brunch

Lagom, Kenmare

The Bookshelf, Tralee

Coffee Bean in Dingle

My Boy Blue, Dingle Good Boy

Coffee Roasters, Killarney

Lunch

The Cheese Shop, Tralee

Driftwood Surf Cafe, St Finian’s Bay Ashe’s, Dingle

Food truck/Casual

Cáis in Dick Mack’s Yard, Dingle

MexWest, Dingle

The Hungry Donkey, Faha Court, Killarney

Deli/Market/Specialist food shop

The Little Cheese Shop, Dingle Bácús bakery shop, Dingle

Dingle Farmer’s Market Emilie’s (also a cafe/restaurant), Glenbeigh

A quick pint before dinner

Kennedy’s, Dingle

Foxy John’s, Dingle

The Purple Heather, Kenmare

Foley’s, Kenmare

D O’Shea’s, Sneem

John M Reidy, Killarney

O’Donoghue’s, Killarney

Foley’s, Inch Betty’s, Tralee

Dinner

Land to Sea, Dingle

The Chart House, Dingle

The Celtic Whiskey Bar & Larder, Killarney

Global Village, Dingle

Solas, Dingle

Mulchahy’s, Kenmare

The big blow-out dinner

No 35, Kenmare

Kingdom 1795, Killorglin

Park Hotel, Kenmare

The Park Hotel, Kenmare, Co Kerry. Picture Dan Linehan

Clare

Clare is very much the one to watch. Though I am wedded to West Cork, my spiritual sanctuary,Clare, especially West Clare and The Burren is my second most favourite place in Ireland, making it my second most favourite place in the world — and I say that as someone who loves global travelling and visiting ‘out along foreign’. It as not as blessed with the lush rich pastures of other parts of Munster so farmers and food producers in Clare have always had a certain canniness and innovation to their output. Over the last 20 years, a band of very splendid food producers, led by Birgitta Curtin Hederman, of the Burren Smokehouse, and Siobhán Ní Gharbhaith, of St Tola Goat’s Cheese, amongst many others, have done trojan work of showcasing their wares as a highly enlightened combination of food and eco-tourism, illustrating the profound impact of terroir on superb produce, and, more and more, the county’s hospitality sector is responding in kind, not necessarily with big, flash money-driven projects but, in typical Clare fashion, with ingenuity and invention. For example, a small yet beautiful little town such as Ennistymon can be re-invented with funky new offerings such as The Cheese Press, Pot Duggan’s and the late and greatly lamented Little Fox, a victim of the pandemic. But though The Little Fox is gone, the energy and momentum of the county’s hospitality sector appears nigh unstoppable.

Breakfast/Brunch

Sweet n Green, Ennis

Mondo Coffee Shop, Ennis

Anthony’s, Doolin Inn, Doolin

Dodi Cafe, Lahinch

Coffee The Tea Rooms at The Burren

Perfumery Carran Hugo’s, Lahinch

Hollys Café, Kilkee

Under the Oak, Mountshannon

Lunch

Linnane’s Lobster Bar, New Quay

Russell’s, Fiddle & Bow, Doolin

The Long Dock, Carrigaholt

Morrisson’s, Doonbeg

Food truck/casual

Julia’s Lobster Truck, various locations

Deli/Market/Specialist food shop

Sourdough O’ Farrell, Ennis

The Burren Smokehouse, Lisdoonvarna

The Cheese Press, Ennistymon

Market place Ennistymon

Larder Deli Ballyvaughan Ennis

Gourmet Store Ennis

A quick pint before dinner

The Roadside Tavern, Lisdoonvarna

Pot Duggan’s, Ennistymon

Kenny’s, Lahinch

Egan’s, Liscannor

Dinner

Sheedy’s Country House Hotel, Lisdoonvarna

The Roadside Tavern, Lisdoonvarna

Vaughan’s Anchor Inn, Liscannor

The big blow-out dinner

Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna

Oar, Doolin

Gregans Castle, Ballyvaughan

Earl of Thomand Restaurant at Dromoland Castle

Limerick

It never ceases to surprise me how often I have to defend my grá for Limerick, most especially Limerick city, which I believe to be one of the most overlooked towns in the country. Granted, it has been grossly neglected in terms of national investment over the years and there are parts of town that are still quite scruffy but, equally, there are parts of Limerick that, once spruced up, would be the envy of ANY town or city in Ireland, most of all, its glorious Georgian Quarter, leading up to the People’s Park, and The Milk Market is not only the most beautiful farmer’s market in the country, it is also, when you factor in its cluster of adjacent permanent food outlets, the best. Not only that, it has done sterling work in establishing a “native” food culture that locals are learning to really love.

Limerick is also one of the most creative cities in Ireland; EVA, by far the most original and inspirational annual visual arts exhibition in the country, always featuring work of international quality, found its natural home in Limerick.

But you never really hear Limerick people trumpeting their qualities and merits from the rooftops. In fact, unlike a lot of other counties, including, ahem, my own, Limerick people prefer to do their talking on the pitch — quite literally with the hurlers in the last few years — and leave the self-promotion to others, which is why it has taken so long for others to recognise what is going on in the county. There has always been a rich agricultural tradition, but there is a growing network of smaller producers, epitomised for me by the very splendid Caroline Rigney, of Rigney’s Farm, and Curraghchase Free Range Pork, who in banding together are learning to promote their offering as a more substantial whole, and restaurants in Limerick are responding in kind. You can, of course, target a Michelin star if your pockets are deep enough and JP Magnier’s stretch down for fathoms so in some respects it was no surprise that The Oak Room at Adare Manor should garner a star, but what makes it special is that the immensely talented chef, Mike Tweedie, has gradually come to know and love the local produce and his menus are now utterly imbued with a sense of place, a sense of Limerick. Neither is he the only chef in Limerick to do so.

Breakfast/Brunch

The Buttery, Limerick City

Canteen, Limerick City

Coffee Fika, Limerick City

Rift, Limerick City

Lunch

The Green Room Cafe, Springfield Castle, Dromcollogher

Green Onion Cafe, Rutland St, Limerick City

The Grove (vegetarian), Cecil St, Limerick City

Food truck/casual

Wickham Way Market (French Tacos & Street Food Done Good)

Deli/Market/Specialist food shop

The Urban Co-op, Ballysimon Road, Limerick

The Milk Market (highlights include Country Choice, at The Milk Market On the Wild Side, at The Milk Market)

Limerick on the rise

A quick pint before dinner

Mother Mac’s, Limerick City

Tom Collin’s, Limerick City

The White House, Limerick City

The Curragower, Clancy’s Strand, Limerick

Dinner

East Room at Plassey House, Sreelane

Taikichi, O’Connell St, Limerick City

Sash at No 1 Pery Square, Limerick City

The Mustard Seed, Ballingarry

The big blow-out dinner

1826 Adare The Oak Room at Adare Manor

The Oak Room Adare Manor

Tipperary

Tipp is just too damn rich! That’s about the best explanation I have for why the county’s hospitality offering has always lagged so far behind the quite incredible offering of its food producers. Traditionally, the Golden Vale has always been one of Ireland’s most fertile and most fecund farming counties, its lush, rich pastures ideally suited to the raising of cattle and producing dairy. When you’re struggling to make a living, then you have to draw on other resources of ingenuity and creativity to find alternatives and that has never been too necessary in Tipp, much the same as equally fertile North Cork has far fewer artisan food producers than emerged from some of the wilds of West Cork.

And without that network of local producers, it is harder to present a local hospitality sector with the larder its terroir deserves. That is not for a moment to say the county has been a barren place; far from it. True food heroes such as Con Traas, and before him, his parents, Willem and Ali, have created a national treasure in The Apple Farm, and a whole cluster of other producers in the Tipperary Food Producers Network are doing wonderful things.

Equally, the county has had some very fine restaurants over the years, even Michelin-starred (The Cashel Palace, under the Ryans, in ‘82, and ‘83; Chez Hans, in ‘83), but they are a reflection of a pattern, isolated pockets operating at the higher end of the market. The work of those aforementioned producers is having an impact, giving the Tipperary food culture an identifiable local identity and hospitality is responding in kind, from the very excellent Dook’s, in Fethard, to the sumptuously restored and recently re-opened Cashel Palace Hotel which arrives tailor-made as a blue-chip Irish destination hotel that will attract a huge international audience. That audience will want to explore the locality and will provide an audience for other local smaller hospitality ventures to respond in kind.

Breakfast/Brunch

Inch House, Thurles

Coffee The Old Barracks, Birdhill

Lunch

Dook’s Fine Foods, Fethard

Food truck/casual

Firedog Pizza, Clonmel

Deli/Market/Specialist food shop

Country Choice, Nenagh

A quick pint before dinner

Sean Tierney’s Bar & Restaurant, Clonmel

Baker’s Bar, Clonmel

Phil Carroll’s, Clonmel

Una Powell’s, Nenagh The Derg Inn, Terryglass

Dinner

Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen, Cashel

The Old Convent Country House & Restaurant, Cahir

Chez Hans, Cashel, Co Tipperary

The big blow-out dinner

The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel

The Cashel Palace Hotel in Co Tipperary is Ireland's newest five star hotel Picture: The Cashel Palace

Waterford

With a most beautiful county as the backdrop, Waterford is one of my favourite Irish cities to visit and I count an entirely disproportionate number of Déise citizens as good friends for they combine an honesty, openness, warmth and integrity with a commendable capacity to put on the nosebag and party hard — a winning combination in my book. I have enjoyed some of my finest skites in Waterford, city and county. But there’s no denying, Waterford has been ill-served in terms of economic investment, a sleeping giant that needs to be woken from its slumber and tap into the true potential of its centuries-old food heritage.

We’ll probably be hanging around a while longer for the State to step up to the plate as it should, but individuals throughout the county have been fighting gamely on this front for decades and the entire county’s hospitality offering is gradually building up a head of steam. Especially exciting has been the revival of Tramore, spearheaded by Sarah Richards’ Seagull Bakery, then followed by The Beach House.

While the big-name players in hospitality to date have emerged from rural rather than urban locations — Dungarvan especially springs to mind, with Paul and Máire Flynn’s The Tannery — there are signs of a county-wide cohesion that is set to truly take fire in the coming years, and I shall be there at the heart of the party.

Breakfast/Brunch

Grow HQ, Dunmore Road Cass & Co, Dungarvan

Coffee Trade, Waterford City

Under the Clock, Waterford City

Lunch Geoff’s bar, Waterford City

Engine House Bar & Cafe, Bunmahon

Food truck/casual

Little Catch, Tramore

Deli/Market/Specialist shop

Seagull Bakery & Bakery Shop, Tramore

Ardkeen Stores

Picture: Patrick Browne

A quick pint before dinner

Jordan’s, Waterford

Kennedy’s, Dunmore Road

The Moorings, Dungarvan

The Marine Bar, Ring

Dinner Everett’s, Waterford City

Copper Buoy Café & Winebar, Dungarvan

The big blow-out dinner

THe Tannery Dungarvan

The Old Bank, Dungarvan

The Old Couch Cafe, Waterford City

The Tannery, Dungarvan

Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore