Michelle Darmody: Perk up your picnic with these international offerings 

I still remember the first time I tasted a Ban Mi sandwich. it was not in Vietnam where they hail from, but over a summer working in America as a student. There was a tiny dark deli on my street and the owners must have been Vietnamese. They had a small counter way down the back of the shop, which always had delicious smells emanating from it. I chanced it and ordered one of their unusual sounding sandwiches. It was so good I can still vividly remember the taste, the mixture of strong meaty flavours, the freshness of the herbs and the tart sweetness of the pickled vegetables, all encased in warm crunchy bread. I returned to the deli many times. The sandwich recipe included here is not a true Ban Mi, as it is without the pâté layer, but it is very much inspired by the combination of flavours you find in this enduring and much-loved Vietnamese staple.

When preparing a picnic, it is nice to have a variety of savoury bites that are not laden with bread. Summer rolls are a good option as they are made with thin rice paper discs. You can add marinated tofu or some roasted red pepper to the rolls. If you are eating them straight away, rather than transporting them to a picnic later in the day, cooked prawns also make an excellent addition.

The courgette and feta slices are also quite easy to transport in a lunch box or picnic basket. To keep the squares intact it is best to wait until they cool before slicing them.

The Coffee and almond cream pots are quite like tiramisu but without the raw egg. In this version, mascarpone and cream are well whipped to hold their shape once kept cool. There is a good kick to these, but they can be made without the alcohol if you prefer.

Bahn Mi Inspired Sandwich recipe by:Michelle Darmody Elevate your sandwich repertoire with this gorgeous Vietnamese baguette Servings 4 Preparation Time  16 mins 16 mins Cooking Time  15 mins 15 mins Total Time  31 mins 31 mins Course  Main Main Cuisine  Vietnamise Vietnamise Ingredients For the pickled vegetables:

3 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp of golden caster sugar

1 small red chilli, finely chopped

1 cucumber, thinly sliced with a potato peeler

1 carrot, thinly sliced with a potato peeler

For the pork:

1 tbsp of soy sauce

1 tbsp of fish sauce

2 tsp of honey

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

a thumb-size piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated

1 tsp of crushed black pepper

200g of pork belly, cut into strips about 1 cm wide

To make the sandwich:

1 tbsp mayonnaise



1 tbsp sriracha sauce

a long, fresh crunchy baguette, slit lengthwise then cut into four

A handful of coriander, washed and roughly chopped

A handful of lettuce, washed and roughly chopped

A handful of fresh mint, washed and roughly chopped Method Mix the soy sauce, fish sauce and honey with the garlic, ginger and black pepper. Add the pork belly strips ensuring they are well coated with the sauce. Place in the fridge overnight to let the flavours blend. Stir the rice vinegar and sugar until the sugar has dissolved. Season and add the strips of vegetables. Set aside to soak. Grill the pork strips for about 15 minutes, turning halfway. The pork should be cooked through and sticky on the outside. Mix the mayonnaise and siracha sauce together. Spread each quarter of the baguette with the siracha mayonnaise. Place a line of the lettuce and herbs into the baguette and add some pickled vegetables. Place the pork on top and press it into the sandwich.



Courgette and Feta Slices recipe by:Michelle Darmody These slices travel well and are best eaten at room temperature, making them perfect picnic food Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins 10 mins Cooking Time  35 mins 35 mins Total Time  45 mins 45 mins Course  Side Side Ingredients 2 cloves of garlic, crushed

a dash of olive oil

2 courgettes, thinly sliced with a potato peeler, roughly chopped and squeezed to remove some liquid

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp of baking powder, sieved

80g of spelt flour

a handful of chives, finely chopped

a handful of thyme, removed from the stalk

150g of feta, crumbled

30g of cheddar, grated Method Preheat your oven to 180°C. Fry the garlic in a dash of oil. Heat a rectangle oven-proof dish to hot. Mix the rest of the ingredients together and add the fried garlic and stir it in. Carefully drizzle the hot dish with oil and swirl it around until the dish is coated. Scoop the mixture into it and pat it down. Bake for about 35 minutes until baked through. Allow to cool completely before slicing.



Coffee and almond cream pots - with a kick recipe by:Michelle Darmody Adults only will adore this tiramisu inspired dessert Servings 4 Preparation Time  30 mins Total Time  30 mins Course  Dessert Ingredients 250g of mascarpone

400mls of cream

70mls of Amaretto – use coffee in its place for a less alcoholic version

50g of golden caster sugar

250mls of strong espresso coffee

50mls of Kalula or Tia Maria – use coffee in its place for a less alcoholic version

180g of sponge fingers

cocoa powder for dusting Method Whisk the mascarpone and cream until stiff peaks. Stir in Amaretto and sugar until combined. Mix the coffee liqueur and coffee and dip the fingers in one at a time until they have soaked up the liquid. You may have to break the fingers to fit them into your containers or jars. Place a layer at the bottom of each of the jars that you are using. Scoop some of the cream mixture on top and spread it out. Layer another soaked finger on top and repeat with the cream mixture. Sprinkle with the cocoa powder and place them into the fridge until you are ready to pop them into a cool box.

