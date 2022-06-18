The Menu: Fans of food and fire will hit Herbert Park

Fans of food and fire will only be in one place this summer and that’s in Herbert Park for the very splendid Big Grill BBQ & Food Festival (Aug 11-14), back after a two-year hiatus because of the … yeah, you know.

This year’s four-day programme features a host of Irish and international food stars for an almighty outdoor cook-off and while BBQ is always to the fore, there’s plenty to keep you going once the belly is full, including Little Grillers family-friendly sessions, the Brewcamp drinks tent, featuring 20 Irish craft breweries, Neighbourhood Wines, Irish distilleries, cocktail bars and drinks stage; and the return of the utterly sadistic yet hideously compelling and wildly popular Chilli Eating Challenge; along with plenty of music and entertainment.

Highlights this year include woodsman and outdoor expert Ray Mears; founder of Hardcore Carnivore BBQ, meat nerd and internet sensation Jess Pryles; and Genevieve Taylor, one of the UK's leading live fire and BBQ experts. We could go on, not least with a similarly talented roster of Irish talent: Nico Reynolds, Aishling Moore (Goldie), Kwanghi Chan, Paul Flynn, Fingal Ferguson, Damien Grey, Jordan Bailey, Majken Bech, Birgitta Curtin, Danny Africano, Lily Ramirez, Jess Murphy, Rick Higgins & Gaz Smith.

Food writer Dee Laffan hosts MC Bastecamp, covering butchery, barbecue and smoking workshops and festival pop-up restaurants include: Mangal 2, Lignum, Liath, Mister S, Hang Dai, Chimac, Dash Burger, and Bites by Kwanghi, all cooking on live fire, natural charcoal and wood only; no gas or electricity. And it’s not all blood and bones as UK fire-pit chef Neil Rankin showcases his game-changing plant-based foods venture, Symplicity. Brewcamp stage hosts talks, demos’ masterclasses, cocktail making, live podcasts and tastings with brewers and experts. The inaugural Big Grill Cocktail Competition will take place on the Sunday evening session, bringing together Ireland’s best mixologists.

Tickets are now on sale: www.biggrillfestival.com/tickets

If you can’t quite stretch to heading off the Dublin, perhaps spring for a copy of a very decent little culinary tome, Men With the Pot (Quarto) cookbook, written by two Polish chefs, Kris Szymanski & Slawek Kalkraut, who have lived in Northern Ireland for more than 15 years, and whose passion for cooking al fresco on Men With the Pot was a smash on Instagram. Cooking with live fire in the forest, they offer recipes for meat, fish, fresh bread, pizza and dishes inspired by Chinese takeaway and Polish street food, all delivered as very straightforward and achievable recipes. https://www.quarto.com/books/9780760374184/men-with-the-pot-cookbook

Many moons ago, a soon-to-be-hitched vegetarian friend with at least 20 other guests were of a similar disposition called The Menu in a panic, asking him to cook a vegetarian special for the big day as the venue for said wedding could just about stretch to removing the beef or salmon from the standard plate of meat and two veg the alternative suggestion/threat of ‘veggie stir-fry’, the standard vegetarian offering at the time, was simply too awful to contemplate.

How times have changed: the mark of a good chef, even though she or he might be the greatest of all carnivores, is how well they can cook vegetarian and vegan food, often far more challenging than the cooking of meat.

Irish wedding company SaveMyDay.ie has assembled a very tidy list of 25 Irish venues that can in fact curate an entire menu for the big day. Very naturally, as so much of this change in eating habits has been driven by environmental concerns, many of the venues are similarly ploughing an alternative furrow to the mainstream, sited in off-beat, attractive locations and all signed up to delivering a strong focus on sustainable food practices.

Highlights include West Wicklow’s The Wicklow Escape; Clonakilty’s Dunowen’s House; Laois’s Ballintubbert Gardens and House using local seasonal produce from their 14 acres of organic garden; and Clare’s Hotel Doolin’s Vegan Ever After package offers gourmet vegan buffet, wedding cake, ice-cream cart and wine, and will plant ten native trees with the hometree.com charity for every wedding booked. www.savetheday.ie

A delicious from Clonakilty’s Dunowen House’s vegan/vegetarian wedding menu

A raw milk cheese-making workshop (June 26) with the legendary Silke Cropp at the Organic Centre, in Co Leitrim, is the dairy equivalent of spending the day with God showing you how she actually made the world. Using 10 litres of raw milk, all participants will 1kg of hard cow’s milk cheese as well as a soft cheese. What are you waiting for? Book immediately! www.theorganiccentre.ie/event/cheese-making-workshop/290

The Menu’s great comrade, Leslie Williams teams up with the equally splendid Enrico Fantasia for an Italian Feast in Fallon & Byrne, featuring superb wines and food. www.fallonandbyrne.com/italian dinner

TODAY’S SPECIAL

The Menu has most definitely discovered a new favourite summertime tipple, Zingibeer, a proper fermented ginger beer, a genuine first for Ireland. Produced in Smithfield, in Dublin, by father and daughter team, Kevin and Rachel Byrne, with fermented ginger, lemon zest and a judicious sprinkling of botanicals, they have come up with an alcoholic (4%ABV) beverage that presents with all the vim and vitality of a most nutritious health elixir, so much so, that The Menu was offering a slug to very much under age La Daughter until he read the label.

And lest, dear readers, you mistake that for uninspiring worthiness, let The Menu correct you for this most splendid draught is precisely what is required to get the al fresco party started: just sweet enough without being remotely syrupy, lemon zest arresting any tendencies towards the saccharine and ginger’s natural fire reduced in fermentation to a grace note as each swallow resolves on the palate. And its potential for food pairing and even cocktail making is seemingly endless: The Menu enjoyed it with a St Tola Goat’s Cheese ash log and was canny enough to reserve some of his single sample bottle to later create a fine rum cocktail also including some of his own ginger and cinnamon syrup; heavenly, indeed and The Menu hadn’t even started! The Menu is predicting a long and illustrious future for this splendid new Irish beverage. www.zingibeer.ie