Restaurant review: A love letter to the Quay Co-op after 40 years of great food

My erstwhile ‘career’ as a chef in professional kitchens began at 15, in a fast-food restaurant in Cork city. I learned nothing of food and its cooking as all ingredients arrived frozen and service was automated to a point 90˚ north of idiot-proof.

I did, however, succumb to the adrenalin buzz of service and though I formally trained for an entirely different profession, cooking in a various ‘proper’ restaurants, mostly in London, became my fallback employment when times were lean over the next decade or so—and the 80s were largely fat-free for this particular soldier. I returned from London in 1989 bringing with me a global recession to kickstart the 90s. Pretty soon, I was cheffing once more—in the Quay Co-op.

The Quay Co-op which has just celebrated its 40th ‘birthday’, is a beloved and iconic Cork institution but was viewed very differently 40 years ago. Then it was seen as a hotbed of radicalism in a deeply conservative Ireland, still manacled to the church, and rapidly became a touchstone and sanctuary for young people growing up with anything vaguely resembling a social conscience and an alternative viewpoint.

It also had a co-operative-run health food shop and wholefood vegetarian daytime cafe. Though the buffet menu did betimes embody the stereotype of ‘earnest hippie vegetarianism’, more virtue than vice, it was wholesome, tasty, and, crucially, very cheap, sustaining a generation of Corkonians. In 1988, a young Corkman, Denis Cotter, took over, sharpening up the menu. In 1989, he added evening a la carte service. The effortlessly elegant old high-ceilinged first-floor room proved even more atmospheric by candlelight, the excellent food, an epicurean pleasure that just happened to be vegetarian. It was soon a hot ticket in town.

It’s common knowledge that Cotter’s next step was to open Cafe Paradiso, now internationally renowned as the first restaurant to wed vegetarian food to fine dining delivery. The Quay Co-op night restaurant continued under a succession of head chefs until one day I was duly anointed next in line.

I was to stay for two years and, in all my days in restaurants, it is the closest I’ve come to describing ‘restaurant’ and ‘workmates’ as ‘home’ and ‘family’. Eventually, though, I tired of the unsociable hours, the draining nocturnal rhythms and the enforced distance from family and friends on the ‘outside’ and left hospitality for forever.

Almost three decades later, I am sitting for my first evening meal in the Quay Co-op in a long, long time. The ever-beautiful room is very spruce following a post-pandemic makeover, old buffet counter now gone, the entire restaurant now table-service, day and night. On a gloriously sunny May evening, the view from our window seat, to the River Lee’s south channel Lee and beyond to the city centre, is the deep, comforting balm I didn’t realise I needed. An ecstatic litany of memories spring up, of endless grind followed by evenings unwinding after service, drinking wine, talking, laughing, even dancing; and building friendships, some that have lasted ever since.

Spousegirl was not in my life then but is now and sporting a hunger that will brook no nostalgic malingering so we immediately order a mezze board and a cheeky vegetarian take on a prawn cocktail, an early teaser of an upcoming throwback 1980s three-course menu, also including a vegan knickerbocker glory and Cinzano, all for … €19.82. ‘Prawn’ is actually tofu, not really echoing marine umami of the venerable crustacean but with its own punchy notes and pleasing chewy texture, with vegan mayo, tart cherry tomatoes and fresh lettuce. The mezze is an exercise in assembly rather than in-house cooking: artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, hummus, dolmas, toasted almonds, olives served with seeded pitta; two very decent organic wines from the Languedoc (Domaine Bassac Circulade Chardonnay and La Marouette, Pinot Noir, imported by the ever wonderful Mary Pawle), and we’re really starting to motor.

I estimate I must have cooked several thousand vegetable tempuras in the kitchen to the rear, yet I still relish this elemental exercise in flavour, and texture, first introduced to the Quay Co-op by Cotter. Seasonal veg (tonight, broccoli and red pepper) in stalks and slices, dipped in tempura batter, deep-fried to a gossamer crisp, served with dipping Tamari and deliciously pungent pickled ginger.

The difference between vegan burger and veggie burger is melted Knockanore cheese and chipotle slaw, made with egg mayo. That difference is the reason I could be (and was, for 15 years) a vegetarian but never a full-blown vegan. The black bean patty needs more bite but is tasty, and dressed with sun-dried tomato pesto. Lovely house ketchup on the side is for … chips?! There is something near sacrilegious about serving chips in the Quay Co-op, where brown rice and wholemeal flour roux were once venerated, but, then again, who can refuse a chip?

My own main course is an emotional rather than logical choice, recalling when we’d put nut roast on the Christmas menu. The current Quay Co-op vegan nut roast is a hugely popular retail item, selling by the thousands each year. It is a well-made, savoury comforter, with soft textures interleaved with toothsome nuts, adorned with potent rich red wine, shallot and garlic gravy. I add a large dollop of sentimentality on the side.

Baked desserts have always been a forte and frangipane mixed berry and almond tart are on the money while raw vegan avocado cacao cake is superb, rich, fudgy, cocoa flavour hovering on the cusp of bitter and sweet, precisely the dish to convince naysayers that ‘vegan’, ‘raw’ and ‘delicious’ can all co-habit the same sentence. Creme brulée is solid, with pleasing gingery almond thins.

We are last to leave; I have to be prised from the joyous embrace of the ‘other country’ that is the past. Our meal was very pleasant, as ever, honest and tasty, without trying to change the world and the evening was truly memorable. Forgive me if this has been more love letter than a review, but it was so very good to come back ‘home’. Happy Birthday, Quay Co-op!