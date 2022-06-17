Caitriona Redmond: This two-ingredient ice cream is ready in minutes and perfect for a sunny day

What’s the highest praise in your family? The word or phrase that you hear and then you know you’ve done a super job; outdone yourself? Our word is a simple one that speaks volumes.

Great.

According to the dictionary, a person who is a ‘great’ is someone who has achieved importance or distinction in a field. In our family, the word great came from my Grandad Jim. He’s been gone a number of years now and yet every time I or someone speaks the word or it crops up in the family WhatsApp I smile fondly and I’m confident that all of us do.

Great occasions are days when we gather to celebrate; be it a birthday or Father’s Day, or maybe it’s just a day to be together. Great feasts happen, in the summer there’s barbecues and strawberries, and in the winter it’s roast dinners and cake. Well, that’s not strictly true, we don’t limit our cake enjoyment to any particular time of the year and nor should you.

As the kids run in the garden and play the adults sit around drinking tea and chattering. Now my own dad is fond of using the word ‘great’ to describe family time. I get up out of bed every morning and tell the boys that it’s going to be a great day. I find that the intention is set and these days, where we decide they are going to be great, are the best.

When it comes to living on less, attitude has an awful lot to do with your feelings around eating on a budget. I realise it’s difficult but having the determination that your final shop receipt is going to be lower will help you plan your shop around the best deals. Presenting a great meal to your family starts with your smile and pleasure in eating together.

I of all people understand that smiles and enjoyment do not a great meal make but they certainly help.

Shopping Basket Notes

This week Lidl once again is the cheapest supermarket for my sample shopping basket. Across some of the grocery stores you may notice some slight increases in certain products and this is partially due to a rise in the cost of wheat based products. You will be able to see this reflected in the prices of things like bread, biscuits, and pasta in the weeks ahead.

Special Offers

Tomorrow being Father’s Day, I’m including two simple recipes that are perfect for celebrations at home. You can make the coleslaw up to 3 days in advance and the ice cream is quick to make but stores for up to 1 month.

All of the supermarkets have steaks on special with Father’s Day in mind. There are oodles to choose from and they’re perfect for the grill, whether outdoors or indoors. Prices range from about €7 all the way up to €15 and beyond for a packet of 2 steaks.

Cherries are back in season, albeit short, so keep an eye out in your local supermarket for this wonderful Irish produce. Once pitted, add a handful (or more) of fresh cherries to a small container of vodka or gin to steep until you’re making the Christmas cake. If you don’t want to wait for Christmas then these boozy berries make for excellent cocktail garnishes.

Make-Ahead Coleslaw

The key to preparing this simple coleslaw is that you make individual components up to 3 days beforehand providing you keep them in sealed containers in the fridge. You can then add them at the last minute and mix. So if you’re planning a BBQ on Sunday, get this out of the way on Friday evening and then leave the ingredients to one side.

If you intend to make enough for a large party just stick to the ratio of 1:4 of carrot:cabbage and always mix just before serving as the carrot tends to bleed into the mixture. If you like to add herbs or a slight onion flavour then chop some chives and parsley into the mixture.

8315[#embed5]

Cheat’s Ice Cream

This recipe is perfect for dinner parties, lazy afternoons in the sun or BBQ’s. I really love the fact that it takes only 2 ingredients and 10 minutes (max) to make. The quick ice cream is also sugar-free and no-churn.

Are you sold yet?

If you use tart fruit in this recipe then you will need to add a sweetener. You could add a tablespoon of pureed apples or pears. I instead use 3/4 berries and 1/4 ripe mango which is beautifully sweet and freezes very well. I peel and cut the mango into small chunks the same size as a raspberry. Summer berries are just coming into season in Ireland so watch out in the “yellow sticker” sections for overripe berries as they are the most sweet.