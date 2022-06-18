Derval O'Rourke: thriving in the summertime

Do you remember being a kid and the summer just lasted forever? The smell of fresh-cut grass filled the air and the air had a perfect balmy breeze and every day felt like a week. Of course, this was not the reality, but that’s what good weather and no school does to us. We are so unused to it that when it’s here, it's important to relish every moment! It's not just about surviving the summer but thriving in it. So here's a delicious summer-in-a-bowl recipe too!

A few weeks ago it dawned on me that I was so busy organising everyone's summer around me that I was entirely ignoring doing anything for myself. I carved out an hour and sat down to plan out the summer and put in ways that I could thrive through those glorious weeks of July and August.

Derval O'Rourke

Here are five great tips to thriving this summer

Expert Advice: My work with my online community, derval.ie, is all about helping to bring people together and in doing so we work with amazing experts to deliver advice. This summer we are doing the expert sessions for five weeks. We’ve picked five areas that people want to learn more about and have worked to create content that helps with that. Is there anything that you feel would help you? If so, lean into expert advice and get yourself on a positive path.

Endorphins: Lots of us stop our regular fitness routine during the summer months but it's well worth considering ways to keep it up or other ways to stay fit. The endorphins released during exercise are so important for us to feel good. Have a plan around carving out some time for yourself to move during summer. I like to paddle board when I get a chance and I always feel brilliant after it.

Sunscreen: I know it seems like a very obvious point but putting a good quality sunscreen on is really important. I was given a gift of a really nice one by a lovely friend and it’s an essential part of my day. Keep a bottle of sunscreen that is just for you and make it a part of your routine.

Food: Summer is a great time to keep it simple with food. I tend to use my freezer by having handy ingredients in there that are quick to use, I throw together salads and I BBQ (I love to BBQ veggies as well as meat and fish)

Retreat yourself: I’ve seen loads of amazing wellness retreats popping up all over Ireland. If you can possibly sneak a day or two this would be a brilliant way to thrive during the summer.

Summer is my favourite time of the year and a perfect way to set yourself up to feel well. Don’t feel guilty about finding ways to thrive during these lovely warm weeks of July and August.

Wellness Tip: Prepare! This might sound like a strange wellness tip. But preparing for the day ahead is a great way to practice wellness. Make your lunch the night before, prep for dinner, lay out your clothes, pack a weather bag for the car. When the next day goes a lot smoother you will see what I mean!

Exercise Tip: Do 10 minutes of yoga this week. Try to fit it in three times. Yoga is an amazing way to stretch, tone and relax. It’s also a great way to move your body in hot weather. I have some great yoga videos on my website derval.ie suitable from beginners to experts. Give it a go!

Nutty Cauliflower Rice recipe by:Derval O'Rourke A quick and healthy side for any summer salad. Servings 2 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  10 mins Total Time  15 mins Course  Side Ingredients 1 tsp coconut oil

2 packets of cauliflower rice

1 handful sweetcorn

Ginger, thumb-sized piece grated

1 squeezed Lime

2 tbsp Soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

4 spring onions, chopped

50g walnuts, roughly chopped

1 handful of fresh coriander Method Add the oil to a large pan over medium heat. Add the rice cauliflower and a pinch of salt. Sauté the cauliflower for about five minutes. Add the sweetcorn and mix through the cauliflower. Add the ginger, soy sauce, honey, and lime to the pan and mix well through the ingredients. Cook for two minutes and set aside on a plate to cool. Meanwhile chop the spring onions, walnuts, and coriander. Toss to combine the ingredients. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.