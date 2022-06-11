The Menu: This dad says these fine whiskeys would make great Father's Day gifts

Fire up Father’s Day

The Menu holds no truck at all with all these artificially contrived Hallmark ‘holidays.’

Well, The Menu as a proud father himself realises he has been gravely mistaken, that Father’s Day (June 19) is in fact the new summer Christmas and progeny would be well advised to check out the following ideas and ensure that The Menu and his paternal efforts and endeavours are justly rewarded.

The Menu is greatly taken with live fire cooking and the smoking of all manner of produce and should your pops be of a similar bent then hooking him up with the very splendid Wexford-based Smokin’ Soul could see the paternal will alter entirely in your favour.

Smokin’ Soul is Pat Conway and Jim O’Brien who build just about the finest range of handcrafted barbecue grills and smokers available in this country, or pretty much anywhere else for that matter, and all to their own specialist design.

And might The Menu suggest an additional gift for there is no point buying a Ferrari if you don’t know how to drive? Sign el papa up for one of their very splendid barbecue and live fire masterclasses, beginning with a one-day version aimed at all levels of competency, from the smoke-wizened veteran to the fresh-out-of-A&E-with-third-degree-burns novice.

Covering all the skills from lighting, temperature control, and final finish, come hungry in preparation for the abundance of dishes to be sampled on this interactive course.

The food angle covers butchery, pre-prep, and cooking of sausages, burgers, chicken, and steak from scratch, even cooking caveman style directly on charcoal. Tutorials cover sauces and rubs and desserts include burnt orange with rosemary and caramelised apple and sage from the open fire with toppings. Refreshments, beers, and drinks are provided throughout the day.

Any pops worth his salt will immediately fast forward to the most pertinent question of all: If I am to be allowed to spend the day barbecuing and drinking beer, how will I get home? Well, Smokin’ Soul can source local accommodation which include shuttles to and from, and also host campers and motor homes for free.

Book classes and check out the range of grills and smokers at www.smokinsoul.ie

Sustainable agriculture

The model plot by Deirdre O’Mahony at Ailbhe Gerrard’s Brookfield Farm near Lough Derg, where visitors can view hives at open days.

Ailbhe Gerrard’s Brookfield Farm near Lough Derg, in Co Tipperary serves as an ideal exemplar of the type of sustainable, regenerative approach to farming required if we are to make the essential adaptations and alterations to the current deeply unsustainable model of industrial monoculture that constitutes global agriculture.

Farmer and beekeeper, Ailbhe has an academic background in sustainable and organic farming and also lectures at Gurteen Agricultural College. The farm itself very much serves as a ‘teaching aid’ as much as a food production centre, welcoming visitors for open days to view broadleaf forestry, wildflower meadows, lambs, crops, hives, and craft demonstrations.

But what especially warms the cockles of The Menu’s mighty little heart is one latest initiative, Field Exchange, that truly puts the ‘culture’ back in agriculture.Working with artists Deirdre O’Mahony and John Gerrard, Ailbhe’s brother, the project is facilitated by the Loy Association of Ireland, the loy being a traditional ‘spade’ to turn sod, used before the introduction of factory-made spades in the late 18th century.

Field Exchange examines relationships between agriculture (soil, in particular) and creativity to combat climate change and it launches on the Summer Solstice, June 21, and is followed by 12 weeks of public open days and exchanges, culminating in a closing conference in September.

The exchanges cover farm design, soil fertility, and inclusion, and will support farmers and interested parties to implement agricultural concepts and practices that combat climate change in the soil and above it.

Booking is required.

www.brookfield.farm

Today’s specials

For the impending day, The Menu has plucked several fine bottles from the top shelf which would make ideal gifts for any discerning pater with a penchant for fine Irish whiskey.

Teelings not only offer some splendid options in the bottle but also a range of associated gifts that make for fine presents.

Wonders of Wood Teeling Single Pot Still Whiskey (RRP €80) is a receipt of 50% malted/ 50% un-malted barley, triple distilled and matured in virgin American white oak barrels, and picked up World’s Best Single Pot Still at the 2022 World Whiskies Awards.

The Renaissance 18 YO Single Malt: Series 5 (RRP €140) is a limited-edition series of unique 18-year-old Irish Single Malts in a unique tall decanter bottle, aged initially in ex-bourbon barrels for over 12 years before being finished in high quality, ex-Calvados casks for over six years, with tasting notes of cinnamon, caramelised apple character, dried cherries, and woody tannin.

You can even personalise a Distillery exclusive whiskey, putting your own bould pater’s name on the label at no extra charge.

www.teelingwhiskey.com

The Dingle Single Pot Still 5 is the distillery’s fifth and final release of its small-batch Single Pot Still series, matured fully in bourbon casks for a rich smooth whiskey (46.5% ABV) priced at €90 (RRP) per 70cl bottle.

Tasting notes: With an all-bourbon maturation, the resulting flavour profile reveals tones of dried raspberries and butter mints followed by white chocolate with a sprinkling of flaked almonds. The chocolate gives way to that returning Dingle spice of soft wood and leather notes gliding into a long, memorable finish.

www.dingledistillery.ie