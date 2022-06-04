Michelle Darmody: Cherry season is here — celebrate with this crumble pie

Cherry season is upon us. The glistening red fruit is piled high in the shops and are hard to resist. I find it difficult not to eat them all before I get home to bake with them.

We have cherries growing in Ireland but not enough to sustain the demand. Bord Bia has launched a new campaign encouraging, particularly young people, to eat more fruit and vegetables; Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables . In it, they are encouraging shoppers to look for European grown fruit with the tagline Enjoy it's from Europe. It is a sensible approach as it is difficult for us to grow much of our fruit here, mainly due to weather.

Cherry pie is a famous American dessert that travels well. I love in American recipes when they call for a pint of cherries. It evokes abundance and overflowing giant baking measures. I have included a recipe for a crumble style pie here, and there is apple to bulk out the cherries. The apple adds a tartness, and you can vary the amount of sugar depending on how bitter your apples are.

Cherries are full of many good things for your body but most interestingly they contain melatonin which helps us get a good night's sleep.