Colm O'Gorman's simple and delicious Egg and Bacon O’Farls

Egg and Bacon O’Farls
A simple and delicious breakfast or brunch
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
300g plain flour
1 level tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
300ml buttermilk
4 eggs
8 slices streaky bacon
8 long slices of Emmental cheese
Method
- Combine the flour, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Add the buttermilk and mix that in to form a sticky dough. Heat a heavy-based non-stick frying pan or griddle over a high heat. Take one quarter of the dough and place in a heavily floured worktop. Sprinkle more flour over the top of the dough and shape it into a round about 2.5cm thick. Repeat with the rest of the dough to form four farls. Reduce the heat to medium and add the farls to the dry pan. Cook for six minutes and then turn them over and cook them for another six minutes.
While the farls are cooking, grill the bacon and set it to one side. After the soda farls have had their final six minutes in the pan, pop them onto a wire rack. Wipe the pan out carefully and return it to the heat. Add just a little rapeseed or olive oil and then crack an egg open into the pan. Use a spatula to shape the egg white into a rough circle about the same diameter as the soda farls. Repeat with the other eggs. Let them fry for a few minutes until the white is almost cooked through.
Cut the slices of cheese in half and lay two over each egg. Now place a lid over the pan and let the eggs cook for another few minutes until the cheese has melted. Your eggs will still have lovely runny yolks, so if you want a hard yolk, just cook them for a little longer before adding the cheese.
Slice open the soda farls and butter each half generously. Cut the slices of bacon in half and share them across the farls. Place a fried egg on top of the bacon, and the other half of the farl over the egg. Serve with a big mug of tea.