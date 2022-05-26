What will I cook for dinner? Five store cupboard recipes ready in 30 minutes

I don't know about you but most weeks, by Thursday the idea of cooking dinner feels like a mountain I am unwilling to climb. Sometimes I'm lucky and can rummage through my freezer for something that I cooked too much of last week, or there are enough leftovers from last night's dinner to tide us over. On nights when I am ill-prepared and completely lacking in motivation, here are five recipes I cling to. They all contain the trifecta of key ingredients for what I need: they are quick, family-friendly and low on washing up.
Chinese sweet and sour chicken
This Chinese takeaway favourite is quick and easy, making it the perfect midweek meal. Substitute pork, prawns or tofu for chicken if you prefer.
Servings2
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
350g chicken breast, sliced
2 level tbsp seasoned cornflour
1 garlic clove
1 medium sweet green pepper
225g tinned pineapple chunks plus the juice
1 chicken stock cube
300ml water
2 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp malt vinegar
2 tbsp honey
1 tbsp soy sauce
Method
Toss the chicken in the cornflour and season wth salt and pepper.
Remove the stalk and seeds from the pepper and chop. Drain the pineapple cubes, reserving the juice.
Heat the garlic in the oil. Fry the chicken briefly until brown on all sides. Lower the heat and add the chopped pepper and continue cooking over a gentle heat for 10 minutes.
Add the pineapple chunks, mushrooms and tomatoes for the last five minutes. Meanwhile, make the sauce by dissolving the chicken stock cube in the boiling water. Mix with ketchup, vinegar, honey and soy sauce.
Blend the leftover cornflour from the dish with a little of the pineapple juice and add to the mixture.
Bring to the boil and cook for three minutes, stirring all the time. Add it to the chicken and stir well.
Parmesan chicken goujons
For a delicious and nutritious family supper, try these cheesy goujons with rich tomato sauce
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 18 mins
Total Time 28 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
600g boneless and skinless chicken
50g plain flour
salt
freshly ground black pepper
2 eggs, beaten
100g breadcrumbs
50g Parmesan, finely grated
3 tbsp sunflower oil
Method
These can either be cooked on the hob or in the oven. If using the oven, preheat to 200°C, gas mark 6, and place on a baking tray in the oven to preheat.
Cut the chicken into goujons the size of a big finger (1x10cm or ½x4in). Place the flour in a mixing bowl or in a plastic bag with some salt and pepper. Place the beaten eggs in another bowl. Mix the breadcrumbs and finely grated cheese together and place in a bowl or bag as well.
Toss the goujons in the seasoned flour, making sure they do not stick together, then remove. Shake off the excess flour and dip them in the beaten egg. Remove from the egg, letting the excess drip off, and toss into the breadcrumb cheese mix. Shake off the excess and lay the goujons on a plate.
To cook on the hob: Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat. When the oil is hot, add the goujons in a single layer, cook on one side for about 3 minutes until golden, then turn down the heat and flip the pieces over. Cook on the other side for about 4 minutes, until cooked through and golden.
To cook the goujons in the oven: Drizzle the base of the preheated tray with the oil and lay the floured and seasoned goujons in a single layer. Bake in the oven for about 12-18 minutes, turning the goujons over halfway through, or when golden on one side. When they are completely cooked, remove from the oven and serve.
This recipe is from Rachel's Favourite Food At Home.
10-minute naan bread pizza
Naan breads are perfect pizza bases when after-school activities demand a swift dinner
Servings4
Cooking Time 13 mins
Total Time 13 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 plain naan breads
300g passata
400g Mozzarella
Suggested toppings:
Pepperoni
Finely sliced red onion
Roasted peppers
Jalapeno peppers
Sliced olives
Parmesan
Rocket
Pesto
Method
Turn the oven on to 200°C with the baking tins inside, preheating while you assemble your pizza.
Sprinkle the naan breads lightly with water before spreading with passata, salt and pepper. Dotting pesto on top of the passata is delicious if you like pesto.
Follow with cheese, and the toppings of your choice.
Bake for ten minutes, until the cheese has melted and the naans are pillowy and crisped at the edges.
Creamy mushroom pasta
This garlicky, creamy mushroom sauce with herbs and grated Parmesan is ready in the time it takes to cook your pasta
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 garlic cloves, sliced thinly
2 shallots or one onion, sliced thinly
600g chestnut mushrooms, stalks removed, sliced thinly
2 tbsp parsley, chopped
black pepper and sea salt
150g Parmesan
olive oil
100ml cream
50ml white wine
450g pappardelle, tagliatelle or even linguine
100g butter
Method
Cook the pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente.
While the pasta is cooking, heat a little olive oil and add the butter until melted. Add the garlic and shallots and cook until just starting to soften.
Add the sliced chestnut mushrooms next, season well and cook down until soft and starting almost caramelise, for around 5 minutes.
Next add the white wine, cooking down until the smell of alcohol has burned off and the sauce has started to thicken.
Add the cream, Parmesan and parsley last and cook for just a minute longer. Toss the pasta through the mushrooms with a few tablespoons of pasta water and serve.
Midweek noodles
With the distinct flavours of garlic, ginger and soy, this versatile noodle dish combines a vegetable medley with a delicate crunch of sesame seeds
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp oil
1 packet of stir-fry vegetable mix (carrots, peppers, courgettes, and spring onion)
2 tsp garlic
2 tsp crushed ginger
3 tbsp dark soy
1 packet of straight-to-wok rice noodles
juice of 1 lime
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tsp sesame seeds, to garnish
Method
Heat the walnut oil in the pan; add the vegetables and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.
Add the garlic, ginger, and soy sauce, and continue to cook until the vegetables are slightly softened.
Add in the noodles and cook until heated through, roughly 2-3 minutes.
Squeeze the lime juice over them and drizzle with sesame oil, toss well to combine.
Serve sprinkled with some lightly-toasted sesame seeds and enjoy.