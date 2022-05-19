Tesco to provide one million meals to primary school children by May 2023

According to the Central Statistics Office, one in thirteen Irish people were at risk of poverty before March 2020. Following on from the school-based Good Grub Initiative, Tesco Ireland has launched the Stronger Starts campaign, working with support from home school community liaison officers and DEIS schools to identify families who need additional support at home.

The programme, promises to deliver one million meals to primary school children in need by May 2023, and is a way for the retailer to give back to its community, says Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland, CEO.