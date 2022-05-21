Michelle Darmody: How to make my easy double chocolate and raspberry buns

A tasty bun is such a handy thing. A batch, just out of the oven, is welcome at almost any party or gathering, whether for adults or children. Buns come in many shapes and forms and go under different guises: muffins, cupcakes, queen cakes, and fairy cakes. The ones here follow traditional lines.

Chocolate and raspberries are always a good combination, and the rich and tasty chocolate buns are very decadent. If you prefer cherries, they make a good substitution for the raspberries.

The second recipe is for olive oil buns. Olive oil may seem like an unusual flavour for a bun, but it is quite subtle and, in fact, these also work well with a handful of dark chocolate chips thrown into the batter.

One of the most useful aspects of any of these recipes is that they freeze very well, and do not need a huge amount of time to defrost. I would leave the icing stage until after they have defrosted.

Olive oil buns recipe by:Michelle Darmody Olive oil may seem like an unusual flavour for a bun, but it is subtle and these also work well with a handful of dark chocolate chips. Servings 12 Preparation Time  20 mins Cooking Time  20 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Baking Ingredients 1 egg

125mls milk

60 mls olive oil — as strongly flavoured as you wish

the zest of 2 lemons

115g golden caster sugar

200g plain flour, sieved

2 tsp baking powder, sieved

For the icing:

100g icing sugar, sieved

20mls light olive oil

40g soft butter Method Preheat your oven to 170°C and pop bun cases into a 12-hole tin. Beat your egg until it is foamy and doubled in volume. Gently whisk in the milk, olive oil, zest and sugar until smooth. Add in your flour and baking powder until well combined and the batter is smooth. Scoop the mixture between your bun cases and bake for about 20 minutes until the top is golden and the buns are baked through. Once cool enough to handle, place on a wire rack to cool completely. To make the icing: whisk the ingredients together until doubled in volume. Pipe or palette the icing onto the buns.