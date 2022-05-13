Colm O'Gorman: There is little that beats a great curry — try my Chicken Chettinad

I often find as the weather gets warmer, I hanker for more and more spicy food, especially Indian food. There is little that beats a great curry in my opinion, and Indian cuisine is fantastically diverse; there is always something new to discover, some regional speciality or new flavour profile. It is also very easy these days to find all the ingredients one might need for most Indian dishes. Local supermarkets or local health food stores stock a wide range of spices and fresh herbs, and more Asian Supermarkets are opening around the country all the time. These offer the widest range and the best value, so I highly recommend you find your nearest one and go stock up on spices and other ingredients. I love wandering around the aisles finding inspiration for new dishes and discovering new ingredients. It is one of my happy places.

This week’s recipe is for a lovely, fragrant, and tangy dish from Tamil Nadu in South India. Chicken Chettinad features a gravy flavoured by toasted coconut and spices that is rich and deep and full of flavour. It is often served with Dosa, so if you want to serve it in a more traditional style, you could use my Dosa recipe from this column a few weeks back.