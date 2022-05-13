Green shoots: Getting our children ready to live well amid climate change 

The latest IPCC report tells us that half of all people on the planet are ‘highly vulnerable’ to climate disruption. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it a “code red warning for humanity”. Is our current education system equipping our children to live well in this world?

Education has always offered an opportunity to build resilience. And so now, at this point in history, we have an opportunity for our education to be relevant for the lives of younger and future generations and build our collective resilience as a species on this planet.

I have been privileged to have conversations with young people about the planet for over a decade. I have taught in and delivered workshops in primary and secondary schools. I have spoken to children about growing food, reducing our waste and caring for our local areas and wildlife. But I have also talked to them about inequality, power distribution, complex systems, how changes happen and how one person really can change the world.

I worked with Change By Degrees for more than two years delivering their Plastic Free 4 Schools Programme. First to 50 schools in Tipperary in 2019 and then scheduled for 100 schools in Cork in 2020. But after visiting 37 Cork schools, the global pandemic hit, and we created Plastic Free 4 Kids - an online programme to empower children not only to reduce their use of single-use plastic but to become Plastic Free ambassadors in their communities.

Since then teachers from all over the world, from Uganda to Australia, have registered for support materials and children and families have engaged in the lessons and activities, becoming ambassadors in their communities.

What I have learnt is that children, when given the opportunities, will do their utmost to explore, look after and reimagine their environments. And they will do it best when empowered and encouraged to act. Children have taught me time and time again that they ‘get it’.

How can we best support children?

I have worked with many great teachers during their initial and ongoing professional development. Awareness and desire to do something is there but knowing where to start can be challenging. The main environmental issues we face are the triple threat of the climate emergency, mass biodiversity loss and a waste and pollution crisis. Connecting to biodiversity is a foundational place to start.

When working with teachers, my mission is to unpack the curriculum alongside the sustainable development goals and inspire them more than anything to take children outside for meaningful learning experiences.

Having worked in the sustainability space for some time now, I believe it ultimately comes down to what David Attenborough says ‘No one will protect what they don’t care about, and no one will care about what they have not experienced.’

The single most impactful thing you can do for children today is to bring them outside for as long and as often as you can.

The majority of children are part of the ‘indoor generation’. Richard Louv in his book Last Child in the Woods, writes about saving our children from ‘nature deficit disorder’. For the first time in our history, the average child spends more time looking at screens than outside in the fresh air.

From a child development perspective, we know that time outdoors exploring is how children develop their understanding of the world around them and their sense of belonging within it. We know that more and more parents want their children to have access to nature through the growing demand for forest and farm schools. And we know that a growing number of teachers are themselves becoming trained in forest school and other environmental training.

If we focus on improving biodiversity, there will be co-benefits in a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. If you take children outside, you will spend more time in nature. More people outdoors means more people taking notice of our green and blue spaces and how they contribute to our health and wellbeing.

What about eco-anxiety?

When children feel afraid, overwhelmed and concerned about the challenges we face, the best thing we can do is listen to them and acknowledge those feelings. Yes, it is worrying, and yes, there are many things we don’t know the answer to but let’s look around for what we can do. We can let our grass grow wild and plant flowers for the butterflies and the bees. We can do a litter pick and clean up our local area. We can stop buying what we don’t need. We can reduce, reuse and recycle. We can spend our time in ways that nourish our health and the planet’s health. We can write to decision-makers in governments and businesses. We can use our voices to influence others. And we can take notice of the many other people taking action.

Dara McAnulty published his first book when he was aged 16 and became the youngest ever major literary prize winner in British history. His mission is to highlight biodiversity loss issues and deepen human connections with nature.

Flossie Donnelly is an Irish marine activist who set up her own charity when she was 11 years old after seeing the pollution in her local environment in Dublin. Flossie and the Beach Cleaners participate in regular beach cleans as well as running workshops, leading protests and advocating for the marine environment.

Greta Thunberg is one of the best-known child activists of our time. She began her protests outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018 when she was aged 15 and quickly attracted media attention. One year later, some four million people took part in the Fridays for Future protests demanding urgent climate action.

Each of these young activists above had worries about the planet but they were supported in taking action by those around them.

Parents and teachers have the next great environmental activists in our midst - let’s nourish and value their connections to this planet and their strengths in taking action for a better world.

Changemakers like Jane Goodall and David Attenborough speak about their powerful experiences and realisations in childhood that led them on the path they are on today.

Children have strengths that we all need

Many people say the ecological crisis is a crisis of the imagination. As adults, when we attempt to transform our systems, we sometimes find ourselves lacking. In order to be innovative and solution-oriented, we need to employ curiosity, creativity and our imaginations.

We need to be able to untangle our beliefs in the current structures and begin to reimagine how systems might work. Children have these skills and strengths in abundance. Our job as a society is to value these strengths so that children are supported in nourishing them further.

Right now, our children are not the decision-makers but soon they will be. Our young people need their education to be relevant, and they need to be spending their days building skills and nurturing their wellbeing, confidence and connections to the planet. We want them to know that it is right to make the health of this planet a priority as we and all species depend on it for our survival.

Most of all, they need strong leaders who have the foresight and courage to make strong decisions. We should act, vote, and use our power to ensure the best outcome for the future. The responsibility now lies with us to show that we have the courage to make brave decisions.

Ann Foulds is education associate with Change By Degrees and the programme lead on the graduate diploma in Design Thinking for Sustainability in UCD’s Innovation Academy

USEFUL RESOURCES