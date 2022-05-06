Taking part in Darkness into Light? These Cork coffee spots are offering free treats

As people across the country prepare to set their alarm clocks for the annual Darkness into Light event, many coffee shop owners are also bracing for an early start.

Darkness into Light, in aid of Pieta will see walking events in over 17 countries across five continents on Saturday, beginning in darkness and continuing through to dawn.

The annual fundraising event is organised by Pieta, who provide life-saving support services for those in suicidal distress and who have been bereaved through suicide.

With more and more people taking part in the event each year, local coffee shops are doing what they can to be there for those who may need a tea, a coffee or a chat after what is often an emotional morning.

Alan Cashman, who owns popular coffee spot Cortado with his wife Michelle, said they will be there to support the people of Cork city who flock to Marina to take part in this year’s event.

Each year, many of those taking part in Darkness into Light have been personally impacted by mental health issues or suicide, and showing support is important to Alan and Michelle.

Those taking part in the walk can contribute to the cause if they wish but the price of each coffee, tea or drink purchased at Cortado will also be donated to Pieta House.

Throughout lockdown and the pandemic, the coffee spot was an important part of many people’s daily routines and friendships have been formed among staff and customers.

With this, they are keen to support those who are taking on the Darkness into Light walk and will be opening from 5am on Saturday morning.

“You become really involved in the community, you become involved in peoples’ lives," Alan says.

There’s tragedy in everyone’s lives and it’s important to be there to support that.

Alan Cashman pictured at Cortado coffee dock at Lee rowing club on The Marina

Another popular nearby coffee spot, Guji has also announced that they will be opening from 6am on Saturday morning, serving complimentary coffee for those who are taking part in the walk.

Located at the Marina Market, the unmissable pink coffee container will also have a donation box available all weekend with all money going to Pieta House.

For anyone looking for something different, the guys at Voulez-Brew at Inchydoney beach are running a sunrise walk or swim for the cause.

Those brave enough to take the plunge for Pieta will be treated to coffee, tea and baked goods.

When the event took place last year, David Walsh and David Lowney had only just opened Voulez-Brew but made sure to offer refreshments for those taking part in Darkness into Light, raising over €900 for the cause.

But this year they are hoping to build on the momentum and are expecting a large crowd for the early morning event.

Open from 5am, the guys will be collecting money for Pieta while also offering free treats.

Both aged 24, business partners David Walsh and David Lowney are aware of the impact of suicide and mental health issues among the younger generation.

“It’s a great cause so if we can help out in any way and raise money for it that’s the aim essentially,” said David Walsh.

Further West, O’Neill Coffee in Skibbereen is also opening before sunrise, offering teas and coffees for all of those taking part.

“The work Pieta does, every day, helps people and families throughout the country, daily,” they said in an Instagram post.

“We know well that this event can be emotional, for so many people- so do look out for each other. Talk to each. Reach out to others. Send a text. Phone each other. Keep talking. You’ve got to be kind.”