Twenty of the best places to book an outdoor table in Cork this summer

Dede at the Customs House Baltimore, West Cork

A lovely BBQ courtyard adds yet another awesome angle to enormously talented Michelin-starred chef Ahmet Dede Turkish take on superb local West Cork produce. On cold days, rugs and a timber stove, keep you cosy and snug.

www.customshousebaltimore.com

Franciscan Well Brewery & Pompeii Pizza North Mall, Cork

The Leeside take on a Munich beerhall is a magnificent area for drinking, eating and carousing, excellent beers and superb pizzas from in-house Pompeii Woodfired Pizza.

www.franciswellbrewery.com

www.pompeiipizza.ie

Good Day Deli, Nano Nagle Centre, Douglas St

Exquisitely located in gorgeous gardens, an inner-city oasis where the GDD team serve a fine menu of locally sourced produce, Irish craft beers, natural wines and fine confections from their sleek and stylish garden restaurant with plenty of outdoor tables.

www.gooddaydeli.ie

Arundel’s by the Pier Ahakista, Co Cork

Mother Nature does the heavy lifting in furnishing Arundel’s with a stupendous waterside location on stunning Sheep’s Head in West Cork. The Moloney brothers, Michael and chef Tom, offer a menu strong on hyper-local produce, including superb grower Tim York, fish/seafood from local boats landing in sight of the pub, and meat from excellent O’Donoghue’s craft butchers in Bantry. Look out for mussels, lobster, open crab sandwiches, fresh pan-fried mackerel.

www.arundelsbythepier.com

Sage Midleton, Co Cork

A cracking covered outdoor barn copes with all manner of elemental challenges and in high summer, the whole courtyard comes into play with a great grub, an always cracking wine and craft beer list.

www.sagerestaurant.ie

Garden@Liss Ard Estate Liss Ard Estate, Skibbereen, Co Cork

Entirely reinvigorated under a new ownership regime, this stately treasure with exquisite gardens and ground (and artist James Turrell’s magnificent Sky Garden), is set to finally realise its enormous potential, this summer, an additional boon for the town of Skibbereen. Head chef Alex Petit is set to deliver on his passion for Irish seafood with a simple and contemporary menu of fine West Cork produce.

www.lissardestate.ie

The Keep at Woodcock Smokery, Gortbrack, Skibbereen

Legendary fish smoker Sally Barnes has attached a charming wooden structure alongside her smokery, from whence to sip natural wines, nibble on tasting platters of her divine smoked fish and enjoy glorious sunset views across West Cork to Kerry, for a unique Irish food experience. www.woodcocksmokery.com

Levis Corner House Ballydehob, West Cork

Fabulous covered beer garden with guest food trucks, this summer including Bia Rebel, the Belfast-based ramen and noodle bar.

www.leviscornerhouse.com

The Blackbird, Ballycotton

Quality fish and chips stars on a varied menu from The Field Kitchen, served up in a vast, family-friendly beer garden with ample coverage from a retractable ‘roof’.

www.blackbirdballycotton.com

Dunmore House Hotel Dunmore, Clonakilty

Gorgeous views with a seriously revamped menu strong on local produce, dog-friendly.

www.dunmorehousehotel.ie

Castle Cafe Castle Road, Blackrock

Also part of the Market Lane group, Castle Cafe in Blackrock Castle courtyard perched over a bend in the River Lee is one of the most impressive outdoor dining locations in the country on a good day.

www.castlecafe.ie

CRAFT @Celtic Ross Hotel, Roscarbery

Food truck-style dining that trades through the winter and is a real daytripper’s favourite.

www.celticrosshotel.com

Market Lane Group, Oliver Plunkett St

Harrison Sharpe, head chef at Elbow; Aishling Moore, head chef at Goldie, and proprietor Conrad Howard, Market Lane on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

The ever-popular Market Lane mothership and fleet takes to the street with sublimely outfitted dining setups (also spreading onto Beasley St and Orso, on Pembroke St).

www.marketlane.ie

www.elbowlane.ie

www.goldie.ie

City streets

With 17 areas pedestrianised and more to come, Cork’s potential is limitless. Check out Princes St, Oliver Plunkett St, The Coal Quay, Caroline St and Union Quay.

www.princesstreet.ie

Inchydoney Lodge & Spa Hotel Inchydoney, West Cork

Family-friendly keystone of one of West Cork’s most popular beach destinations, including food truck pizza and fish and chips.

www.inchydoneyisland.com

Monk’s Lane Timoleague, West Cork

Gorgeous garden and an excellent menu featuring superb local produce. Good cocktail list.

www.monkslane.ie

The Glandore Inn, West Cork

Tasty fresh seafood and a lofty perch from which to savour view to die for. On a fine summer day, you might well be on the Italian Mediterranean coastline as in West Cork—mind you, on a good day, West Cork wins out!

Facebook.com/glandoreinn