Colm O'Gorman: Spicy peanut chicken noodles - it's my recipe for Bang Bang Chicken 

This week’s recipe works beautifully as a main meal but can also be adapted for a light lunch or supper by leaving out the noodles and serving it instead as a warm salad.

The combination of succulent and fragrant poached chicken, crisp, fresh vegetables, and this lovely savoury but slightly sweet peanut sauce is a delight. I like to add a little heat to this dish, so I always include the seeds and pith from my red chilli for the sauce. I serve it warm rather than hot, so the sugar snap peas, cucumber, spring onion and the herbs are wonderfully crisp and fresh. I use a combination of fresh coriander, mint, and basil.