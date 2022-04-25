Midweek Meals: Five family friendly dinners ready in under thirty minutes

Beat the dinner rush with our quick and easy meals designed for families on the run 
Quick and easy dinners that are packed with flavour.

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 10:25

Thai-Style chicken noodles with green beans

recipe by:Neven Maguire

Straight-to-wok noodles are a brilliant shortcut if you’re in a hurry and want to save on washing up, perfect to enjoy with chicken and chilli sauce

Thai-Style chicken noodles with green beans

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp soy sauce

  • 2 tbsp Thai fish sauce (nam pla) 

  • 2 tbsp clear honey 

  • 2 tsp light muscovado sugar 

  • 3 tbsp rapeseed oil 2 large shallots, thinly sliced 

  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 

  • 1 fresh long red chilli, deseeded and thinly sliced into rings 

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces 

  • 200g fine green beans, trimmed and cut in half 

  • juice of 1 lime 

  • 2 × 150g packets of straight-to-wok noodles 

  • 50g fresh bean sprouts, trimmed 

  • To garnish:

  • fresh coriander leaves

Method

  1. Place the soy sauce in a small bowl and stir in the fish sauce, honey and sugar. Set aside until needed.

  2. Heat a wok until smoking hot. Add the oil and swirl it up the sides, then tip in the shallots, garlic and chilli. Stir-fry for 1-2 minutes, until sizzling.

  3. Tip the chicken into the wok and continue to stir-fry for 2-3 minutes, until sealed. Drizzle over the soy sauce mixture and cook for another 1-2 minutes, until the chicken is nicely glazed.

  4. Add the green beans to the chicken mixture, then sprinkle over the lime juice and stir-fry for 2–3 minutes, until the green beans are cooked through but still have a little bite. Fold in the noodles and allow to just warm through. Add the bean sprouts and cook for 30 seconds or so to keep them crisp.

  5. Arrange in warmed bowls and scatter over the coriander leaves to serve.

Coconut and basil chicken

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This quick coconut and basil chicken is the perfect midweek dinner

Coconut and basil chicken

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

17 mins

Total Time

27 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Thai

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 4 shallots, finely sliced

  • 2 leeks, trimmed and finely sliced

  • 1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional if cooking for kids)

  • 2 skinless chicken breast fillets, cubed

  • 1 tbsp fish sauce

  • 1 tsp agave syrup

  • handful of basil leaves, torn

  • 300ml coconut milk

  • brown or basmati rice, to serve

Method

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat.

  2. Add the shallots, leeks, and chilli and cook for about 10 minutes. If the pan gets too dry, add a dash of water.

  3. Add the chicken and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring often.

  4. Add the fish sauce, agave syrup, basil and coconut milk to the chicken in the pan. Stir well and cook for 2–3 minutes.

  5. Serve piping hot in warmed serving bowls along with some brown or basmati rice.

Nasi goreng

One of the best ways to use up leftover rice, there are lots of variations of nasi goreng but this is our favourite

Nasi goreng

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Indonesian

Ingredients

  • spray oil

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 1 bundle of asparagus, woody ends removed, and chopped into thirds

  • 1 shallot, finely chopped

  • 2 chicken breasts, chopped

  • 3 tbsp soy sauce

  • 1 tsp garlic granules

  • salt

  • pepper 

  • 320g cooked rice

  • 2 tbsp mirin

  • To garnish:

  • 2 fried eggs

  • 1 scallion, sliced

  • sesame seeds

Method

  1. Spray a frying pan or wok with some oil and heat. Add in the garlic, asparagus and shallot and fry off, then add the chicken, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, garlic granules and salt and pepper and cook until the chicken is browned.

  2. Next add in the cooked rice.

  3. Mix the mirin with 2 tablespoons of soy sauce in a cup and add into the rice and chicken, stirring well until the rice is completely coated. Get your fried eggs cooking so they’re ready for the garnish.

  4. Pop half of the mix into a little bowl, and tip it out onto a plate, to give you a nice little ‘sandcastle’ of rice.

  5. Top with a fried egg and sprinkle over the scallion slices and sesame seeds. Repeat with the remaining mix.
    This recipe is from Gina and Karol Daly's The Daly Dish Rides Again, published by Gill Books.

