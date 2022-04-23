Michelle Darmody: Fill back to school lunchboxes with my apple crumble buns 

Plus a brunch with a twist: blueberry and apple pancakes
Michelle Darmody: Fill back to school lunchboxes with my apple crumble buns 

These buns make the most of delicious Irish apples. 

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 05:46
Michelle Darmody

After all the chocolate of Easter a light refreshing take on baking is welcome. Apples always provide a tart freshness, and they are coming into season. I often tend to overlook them as an ingredient, as they are so ubiquitous, sitting in my fruit bowl on a very regular basis.

Irish apples are not only tasty, but they are very versatile with different varieties giving many contrasting textures and flavours. Apples were one of the first fruit crops cultivated by man. They are grown throughout the island but mostly concentrated around Waterford, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Carlow as well as Armagh, with a few apple farms located on the outskirts of Dublin. While most of the fruit ripens in autumn you can visit various apple farms throughout the summer; Ballycross in Wexford for example or The Apple Farm in Tipperary.

Apple crumble buns

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Perfect for little lunchboxes, these buns are full of fruit

Apple crumble buns

Servings

12

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 150g of plain flour

  • 100g of wholemeal or spelt flour

  • 1 tsp of bread soda, sieved

  • 1 tsp of baking powder, sieved

  • 80g of golden caster sugar

  • a pinch of sea salt

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 125mls of buttermilk

  • 4 tsp of melted butter

  • 2 medium sized apples, peeled and roughly grated

  • 30g of golden sultanas

  • 30g of dried apricots, chopped

  • 30g of nuts chopped

  • 30g of granola

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and place 12 bun cases into a bun tin.

  2. Stir the flours, raising agents, sugar and salt together.

  3. Mix the buttermilk, butter and eggs and stir them into the dry ingredients. Add in the grated apple, sultanas, apricots and chopped nuts.

  4. Scoop the mixture between the bun cases. Sprinkle the granola on top and press it gently into each bun.

  5. Bake for about 25 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack.

Apple and blueberry pancakes

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Fruit-filled pancakes are a perfect start to the weekend

Apple and blueberry pancakes

Servings

4

Preparation Time

35 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 300g of self raising flour

  • a pinch of sea salt

  • 1 tsp bread soda, sieved

  • 285ml of buttermilk

  • 4 tbsp natural yogurt

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 85g melted butter

  • 2 medium sized apples, peeled and roughly grated

  • 40g blueberries – more for serving

  • maple syrup to serve

Method

  1. Mix the flour, salt and bread soda together.

  2. Lightly whisk the buttermilk, yogurt and eggs together. Whisk in the melted butter.

  3. Make a well in the dry ingredients and stir in the buttermilk mixture until a smooth batter is formed. Allow to sit in the fridge for at least a half an hour.

  4. Stir in the grated apple and the 40g of blueberries.

  5. Add a knob of butter and a very small dash of sunflower oil to a flat pan over a high heat. Spoon a large dollop of the batter onto the hot pan. Once it is going golden underneath turn the pancake and cook until golden on the other side. Repeat until the batter is used up. Serve with some extra blueberries, natural yogurt and maple syrup.

