Currabinny Cooks: This recipe for authentic Butter Chicken is the best we've ever tasted

Plus easy bread that even baking novices can make 
Currabinny Cooks: This recipe for authentic Butter Chicken is the best we've ever tasted

Once you've tried this butter chicken you'll make it again and again. 

Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 07:21
Currabinny Cooks

We all know Irish butter is by far the greatest and most flavourful in the whole world. I remember visiting the butter museum in Cork city as a child and learning that at one time the Cork Butter Exchange was the largest butter market in the world. 

But after this peak in the early-to-mid 19th century, Irish butter production began to trail off, due to a number of factors. 

Colonies had steadily been establishing their own agriculture, rendering Irish exports less important. 

The biggest blow came in 1879, with the mechanical separator. Even as farmers mechanized the butter-churning process, they had long been hampered by separating — patiently waiting for the to-be-churned cream to rise to the top (a process that takes 24 to 36 hours, depending upon the temperature). 

With the centrifuge-like mechanical separator, that wait time is eliminated. 

Unfortunately, Irish farmers were late adopters; by the time they mechanised, the industry was 20 years behind. By the early 20th century, the Cork Butter Market had closed.

In 1961 An Bord Bainne (Irish for The Irish Dairy Board) was established to “promote, facilitate, encourage, assist, co-ordinate and develop the exportation of milk and milk products.” 

In 1962, after over sixty suggestions, the name Kerrygold was chosen as the brand name for butter manufactured by An Bord Bainne. 

It might surprise you to learn that Kerrygold wasn’t actually sold here in Ireland until 1973, some 11 years after it was launched in the United Kingdom. 

Today, Irish butter is sold all over the world, being the clear market leader in Germany, and the 4th most popular butter sold in the United States. 

There is even a street called ‘Kerrygoldstrasse’ outside of Duisburg in Western Germany.

Here are some dishes which I think encapsulates the importance of good butter when making food.

Butter chicken

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Apart from the name, most people who order this delicious dish at their favourite Indian restaurants won’t realise just how important butter is to this dish. traditionally known as Murgh makhana, the butter makes this tomato and spice curry, velvety and r

Butter chicken

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Indian

Ingredients

  • 400g leftover roast chicken

  • 2 medium onions, sliced thinly

  • 4 cloves of garlic, crushed

  • 3 tsp ground coriander

  • 2 tsp medium chilli powder

  • 1kg of ripe tomatoes

  • 80g flaked almonds

  • 4 curry leaves

  • ½ tsp cinnamon

  • 1 tsp honey

  • 100g butter

  • 100ml double cream

  • Sea salt

  • Vegetable oil

Method

  1. Heat around two tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan. Add the onions, cooking for around 5 minutes until soft and then add the crushed garlic. Add half the butter to the pan, along with all of the spices (including the curry leaves) and a good pinch of salt. Let bubble on the pan for a minute before adding the tomatoes, almonds and around 250ml of water. Bring to the boil, reduce the heat, cover the pan and let simmer for around 30 minutes.

  2. After 30 minutes, check that the tomatoes are completely mushy and then blend everything together with a stick blender until very smooth. Add the honey and the rest of the butter along with the chicken. Stir everything together and then check the seasoning.

  3. Serve with naan bread or rice.

Easy bread

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

This bread is a flaky, dense and rich loaf full of flavour. If you are looking for an elegant, refined loaf than this isn’t the one for you

Easy bread

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

55 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 450g self-raising flour

  • 2 tsp salt

  • 40g butter

  • 1 tbsp caster sugar

  • 1 egg yolk

  • 1 tbsp milk

  • 350ml water

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Butter a circular baking tin and line the bottom with parchment. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the flour and salt along with the butter which should be rubbed into the flour to create rough breadcrumbs.

  2. Mix the sugar in and then slowly pour in the water, mixing with your hands until you get a fairly wet dough. Knead with your hands in the bowl for a couple of minutes until the dough starts to become soft and smooth, add a little bit more flour if it is too hopelessly wet to handle.

  3. Lay it in a ball shape in your baking tin and cut a cross into the top with a sharp knife. Brush the top with egg yolk and sprinkle a little salt over and place in the oven for around 45 minutes. Let rest for a few minutes before cutting it and eating it with lashings of butter or maybe some soup.

Read More

Midweek Meals: Five easy family-friendly curries to try this week 

More in this section

‘The worst thing I ever put in my mouth!’: my week of TikTok recipes ‘The worst thing I ever put in my mouth!’: my week of TikTok recipes
JP McMahon: 10 things I've learned from a decade running a Michelin-starred restaurant JP McMahon: 10 things I've learned from a decade running a Michelin-starred restaurant
Jack Monroe's eight easy ways to cut down on food waste and save money in your home Jack Monroe's eight easy ways to cut down on food waste and save money in your home
<p>Authentic Indian curries are easier than you think. </p>

Bhuna, Korma, Vindaloo, Jalfrezi and Tikka: five authentic Indian recipes to make tonight

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices