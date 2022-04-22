Colm O'Gorman: Whip up some Indian vegan street food with my delicious dosas

Dosa are crispy crepes made with a fermented rice and lentil batter. They are a popular breakfast dish in South India, and though they take some time to prepare, most of that is taken up with soaking the rice and lentils for several hours, then once you whizz them into a batter, allowing it to ferment overnight. Preparing the batter takes maybe ten minutes in total and is very simple. A classic Masala Dosa is stuffed with spiced potatoes and served with a chutney or a vegetable sambar, a kind of lentil and vegetable stew. For this recipe I stuff my Dosa with Aloo Mutter, a pea and potato curry and serve it with a Coconut and Coriander Chutney. The chutney is a delight. It is light and fresh and full of flavour, but incredibly easy to make.

This is classic street food, great for a snack, or as a side to a bigger meal. You could have this with some of my Tandoori Chicken, you will find that recipe on ieFood. You can also try other fillings. I made my Chicken Vindaloo earlier this week and the leftovers were amazing as filling for a Dosa, again with this coconut and coriander chutney on the side. That Vindaloo recipe is also on ieFood.