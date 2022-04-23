Menu: Cork’s Elbow Lane micro-brewery has a beer to support Ukraine

Cocktails and dinner in Kinsale

The Blue Haven in the heart of Kinsale has always served as a lively hub in the centre of the erstwhile Irish ‘Gourmet Capital’ and a recent reinvigoration has seen it introduce Rare 1784, an experimental dining and cocktail space.

Now, The Menu treads warily when it comes to a combination of ‘experimental’ and food but has it on good authority that head chef, Meeran Manzoor, has the culinary chops and, indeed, sports an impressive CV having worked in top restaurants in London, Belgium and the US. Meeran is now firmly rooted in West Cork and all his culinary high jinks are based around showcasing the very splendid produce of the locality.

Kinsale’s Blue Haven is upping the culinary ante with a new experimental dining and cocktail space, Rare 1784

On arrival, diners will be treated to a specially tailored cocktail to suit their personal tastes and preferences from master mixologist, James Agar, before settling into the plush dining space for a choice of 5-, 7- and 10-course set menus, dishes including halibut, fermented bean purée, wild garlic sauce and bean fasolada, tandoori spiced venison with curry sauce kebab salad and scallop with shellfish bisque, apple and Oscietra caviar, followed by sweet courses of rhubarb, rose and lime, and chocolate, sea buckthorn and tonka — all of it delivered with a theatrical flourish.

The Menu shall report in due course whether such theatre is worthy of bouquets but for the moment certainly won’t argue with an offer of dinner and B&B for two sharing from €298 in the lovely little seaside hotel.

bluehavencollection.com

Buy this beer in support of Ukraine

Cork’s Elbow Lane micro-brewery — a minuscule space delivering mighty brews to the tables of diners at all restaurants in the Market Lane Group — has created an ‘anti-imperial’ stout, dubbed Resist, in support of Ukraine and with all profits to be donated to the International Red Cross.

Available from the end of April, the brew is based on a recipe released by the Pravda Brewery in Ukraine, which is encouraging breweries around the world to make the beer in solidarity with their war effort, and master brewer, Russell Garrett, is adding a tincture of beetroot to further root it in its native region.

marketlane.ie

Takeaway meals to suit diners with specialist dietary requirements

Cork-based startup, Peckish, is a new Irish menu search engine enabling hungry browsers to search for takeaway food by dietary type. Founded by Corkman Paul O’Shea, Peckish is designed to simplify the process, most especially for consumers with specialist dietary requirements such as coeliac, vegan and dairy-free,

Peckish allows consumers to search and order online by aggregating both restaurant menus and the restaurant’s preferred delivery/ordering platforms, with restaurants retaining the most profit and allowing consumers to choose dishes in just three clicks and in less than 10 seconds.

peckish.ie

Supper Club at G Hotel & Spa

Having very much enjoyed recent excursions to the City of the Tribes, The Menu notes the opening of a new Supper Club at Galway’s five star G Hotel & Spa, with head chef Dominque Majecki and food and beverage manager, Maurice Ryan, hosting a series of exclusive events throughout the year to showcase the very best of local food and drinks producers.

The first (April 27) kicks off with pre-dinner drinks reception and a chance to meet some of the featured local suppliers before diners sit down to a fine five-courser, with dishes featuring Mary’s Fish Galway, Dooncastle Oysters Connemara, Galway Goats Cheese, Kylemore Farmhouse, McGeough Butchers, Curley’s Fruits & Veg, Leahy Beekeeping and Micil Gin.

theghotel.ie

Saltwater Grocery Tasting Menu

Saltwater Grocery Tasting Menu

Saltwater Grocery in Terenure, in Dublin, is very much on The Menu’s radar for his next trip to the Big Smoke, for owners, Niall Sabongi and Karl Whelan, are amongst the most innovative culinary practitioners around, and their lovely little venue is now offering a Raw Bar Tasting Menu, featuring the very best and freshest selection of raw, cured and cooked seafood, aged fish and seasonal vegetable across 12 small dishes. All in all, a most excellent means of sampling a smorgasbord of superb Irish seafood.

saltwatergrocery.ie

TODAY’S SPECIAL

To The Menu’s mind, one great signifier of the evolution of thinking around what constitutes good food on the Oul’ Sod is the demotion of jam from its former station as a luxury item in the household larder. With so many cheap, industrial versions available for a pittance on the supermarket shelves, the merits of a good jam appear to have lost much of its cachet.

Wexford Home Preserves Organic Strawberry Jam is The Menu’s top pick for the table this week

But, for The Menu, few sweet pleasures can eclipse the occasional stolen spoonful of a top class jam: berries foraged in late summer to make delicious homemade blackberry jam; or the elegant tart strains of a superior raspberry confiture; and he is especially partial to a very good apricot jam, smeared on croissants and washed down with a big mug of café au lait.

But if The Menu is indulging his fetish for sugared old school foodstuffs, then he will invariably long for the granular textures and evocative flavours to be found in a pot of finest strawberry jam and Wexford Home Preserves Organic Strawberry Jam fits that bill to a tee.

The Menu enjoys it best of all, paired with another classic from his childhood, a bowl of freshly made hot semolina, made Chez Menu with utterly superb Ballymore Organics Irish grown and milled semolina, a spoonful of the Wexford Preserves jam, stirred into the steaming hot semolina until its sugars dissolve into near syrup, and little gobbets of plump strawberry ‘meat’ soften further. This is The Menu’s own version of a Ratatouille moment, where tastes and flavours transport a body back to childhood.

wexfordpreserves.ie