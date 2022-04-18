How to use up Easter eggs: Fifteen easy chocolate recipes to try 

Chocolate and peanut butter layer cake
This showstopper is a hit with all fans of Reeses Peanut Butter Cups
Servings12
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 10 mins
Total Time 1 hours 30 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
30ml strong coffee
200g chocolate
200g butter, softened
90ml water
390g brown sugar
85g plain flour
85g self-raising flour
25g cocoa powder
85g buttermilk
3 eggs
½ tsp baking powder
For the peanut buttercream:
250g butter, softened
500g icing sugar
300g smooth peanut butter
80ml cream
For the ganache:
100ml cream
100g dark chocolate, broken into small pieces.
Method
Place the coffee, chocolate, butter and water into a saucepan and heat gently until the butter has melted. Mix the flours, sugar and cocoa powder together.
Lightly beat the buttermilk with the eggs and baking powder.
Melt chocolate, butter and coffee in a pot. Stir in the dry ingredients.
Then mix in the melted ingredients from the sauce pan.
When everything is completely combined pour into a lined 8inch tin.
Bake at 140°C for 1 hour 10 minutes approximately. Test with a skewer and once it comes out clean the cake is fully baked in the centre. Allow to cool in the tin for ten minutes and then gently turn onto a wire rack to cool.
To make the icing whisk the ingredients together until light and fluffy.
To make the ganache heat the cream until it is starting to shiver and stir in the chocolate until it has melted.
Slice the cooled cake into three discs and layer the peanut butter between each layer. Cover the cake with the ganache and decorate as you wish.
White chocolate and pecan nut brownies
Often known as blondies, these decadent, gooey treats can be enhanced with vanilla or you can experiment with chopped nuts
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
220g caster sugar
4 eggs
225g butter, softened
150g plain flour
220g white chocolate chips
100g pecan nuts
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C and line an 8 inch square tin with baking parchment.
Beat the sugar and eggs until they are beginning to get fluffy then add the butter and gently blend it in.
Stir in the flour until combined then stir in the chocolate chips and pecan nuts.
Spread the mixture into the tin and bake for half and hour or until a skewer comes out clean. Set aside to cool before cutting into squares.
Chocolate Oreo ice cream pie
This cake is so rich and spectacular that every last crumb will disappear in less than the time it took to put it together
Servings10
Course Baking
Cuisine American
Ingredients
For the pie base:
40 Oreo biscuits
50g butter, melted
For the pie filling:
300g condensed milk
170g dark chocolate
2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
dash of vanilla extract
360ml single cream, whipped
10 Oreo biscuits, crushed
For the pie topping:
200ml cream
2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa
1 tbsp icing sugar
10 Oreo biscuits
Method
Line the base of a 23cm loose bottom round baking tin with parchment paper.
In a food processor, add the 40 Oreo biscuits (and filling) to a food processor and blitz until a fine crumb is reached. Add the melted butter and mix.
Pour this Oreo crumb mixture into the prepared tin and press down to cover the base and sides. Pop this into the fridge for 15 minutes.
For the filling, melt the dark chocolate, add the condensed milk, vanilla and cocoa to this and mix to combine.
Add this chocolate mixture to the whipped cream and fold together. Finally, add the crushed Oreos and spoon this mixture into the lined cake tin. Place this in the freezer overnight to firm up.
To serve, for the topping, add the cream, cocoa and icing sugar to a bowl and whisk until thick. Place this into a piping bag fitted with a large star nozzle. Pipe 10 rosettes around the top of the ice cream cake and place a whole Oreo in each one.
Serve straight away and enjoy.
Florrie’s chocolate and toffee squares
The perfect balance of buttery shortcrust biscuit, soft caramel and rich chocolate to enjoy for afternoon tea
Servings24
Preparation Time 60 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
340g self raising flour
225g butter
110g caster sugar
225g granulated sugar
225g butter
4 tbsp golden syrup
1 tin of full creamed sweetened condensed milk
170g-225g Lesme, Callebaut or Valrhona chocolate, melted
1 large Swiss roll tin (25.5 x 38cm)
Method
The shortcake base: Mix the flour with the sugar, rub in the butter and work until the mixture comes together. Alternatively, blend the three ingredients in a food processor.
Roll the mixture evenly into the lightly-greased tin.
Prick the base with a fork.
Cook in a preheated oven 180°C for 15-20 minutes or until golden in colour and fully-cooked.
The filling: Melt the butter over a low heat in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.
Add the sugar, golden syrup and lastly the condensed milk, stir after each addition and continue to stir over a low heat for the next 20 minutes approximately. The toffee burns very easily so don’t stop stirring. When the toffee is golden brown, test by dropping a little blob into a bowl of cold water. A firm ball of toffee indicates a firm toffee, if it’s still a little soft continue to cook for a few more minutes but be careful it doesn't get too hard.
When it reaches the correct stage pour it evenly over the shortbread base. Allow to cool.
Melt the chocolate over a gentle heat preferably in a pyrex bowl over simmering water and spread evenly over the toffee.
Decorate immediately with a fork to give a wavy pattern. Cut into small squares or fingers when the chocolate is set.
This recipe is from Florrie Cullinane of the Ballymaloe Cookery School
Ultimate hot chocolate
Make this yummy hot chocolate for the whole family and let everyone decorate theirs with their favourite sweeties
Servings4
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 5 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
800ml milk
4 tsp cocoa powder
2 tbsp caster sugar
100g milk chocolate
50g dark chocolate (if you are making grown-up hot chocolates, you might like to go for all dark chocolate)
Optional:
25ml each of whiskey, brandy or rum
To decorate:
Marshmallows
Whipped cream
Flakes
Method
Stir all the ingredients together over a low to medium heat until combined and the chocolate has melted.
Cook over a low heat for five minutes, stirring all the time.
Pour into four or six mugs, top with whipped cream, and invite the family to decorate their own with their favourite chocolate or sweets.
Triple chocolate chip cookies
Crisp outside, gooey inside…these might just be the ultimate choc chip cookies — plus they can be cooked from frozen
Servings21
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 14 mins
Total Time 24 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
200g (7oz) light brown sugar
150g (5oz) caster sugar
350g (12oz) plain flour
100g (3 ½ oz) cocoa powder (Dutch)
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp bicarbonate powder
¾ tsp sea salt
250g (9oz) unsalted butter, soft
350g (12oz) blonde (caramelised white chocolate)
OR USE 180g blonde Valrhona chocolate (caramelised white chocolate) or white chocolate (Valrhona is our favourite) and 180g milk chocolate (Valrhona is our favourite)
2 eggs
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
Maldon sea salt for sprinkling on top
Method
Preheat the oven to 190˚C/375˚F/Gas Mark 5 (Fan – 170˚C/325˚F/Gas Mark 3).
Combine the dry ingredients in your mixer on a low speed with the paddle attachment fitted, don’t overmix.
Add the soft butter and mix until a sandy texture forms.
Add the chocolate discs, eggs and vanilla extract and mix until a dough forms.
Use a cookie scoop to scoop the dough into balls.
You can bake right away or from frozen.
Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Arrange just 6 cookies on the tray to allow them to spread during cooking. Sprinkle each with a few flakes of sea salt.
Bake for 14 minutes, tapping the tray on the oven rack twice during the baking time. This helps the cookie to flatten and the chocolate to spread, whilst remaining gooey in the middle. Leave to cool on the tray for 5-10 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.
Serve chocolate chip cookies warm or a room temperature
Note: Uncooked dough keeps for up to 3 months in the freezer.
Lazy Person's Chocolate Cake
A chocolate cake, with very little effort
Servings8
Preparation Time 35 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
For the wet cake mix:
175ml olive oil, not overly strong, plus extra for the tins
2 eggs
175ml buttermilk
170ml boiling water
5g/1tsp instant coffee
For the dry cake mix:
125g caster sugar
125g light brown sugar
80g cocoa powder
230g plain flour
5g/1tsp sea salt flakes
10g/2tsp bicarbonate of soda
5g/1tsp baking powder
For the malt chocolate ganache:
150g 70 percent cocoa solids chocolate, chopped
50g 55 percent cocoa solids chocolate, chopped
Pinch of sea salt flakes
300g double cream
1tbsp malt extract (alternatively use black treacle, maple syrup or honey)
Method
I want to blaze through this recipe as quick as you, so here we go! Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/180°C/gas mark 4. Grease two 20cm cake tins with oil, then line with baking paper.
Weigh all the dry cake mix ingredients into a large bowl and stir together with a whisk to fully combine. (If the sugar is lumpy, you will have to sift it.)
Weigh all the wet cake mix ingredients, except the water and coffee, into a large bowl and whisk together. Make the coffee in a cup with the measured boiling water and instant coffee, pour it into the wet ingredients bowl and stir well.
Add the dry mix to the wet mix and stir well with a whisk to combine. Divide the mixture evenly between the prepared tins (if you want to be precise, you can weigh the total batter, then divide it exactly in half). Bake for 35 minutes, or until a skewer inserted comes out clean.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for 20 minutes before flipping onto a wire rack (allow to cool fully before adding the ganache you’re about to make).
To make the ganache, put both the chocolates and the salt in a large heatproof bowl.
In a saucepan, heat the cream with the malt extract until steaming, but not boiling.
Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and leave for one minute. Use a whisk to stir the ganache from the middle outwards – so as not to whisk in any air – until silky and beautiful. Let the ganache sit for 10 minutes.
Take a large plate with a lip. Place a cooled cake on the plate and spoon over enough ganache to cover the top. Don’t worry if it spills over the edges, we kind of want this. Place the next cake on top. Pour the remaining ganache all over the top, without a care in the world. Use a spoon to guide it over, making sure plenty of ganache is falling down the sides. Put the cake in the fridge for 20–30 minutes.
Remove the cake from the fridge and, using a small offset palette knife, scoop up the set ganache from the edges of the plate and spread over the sides to create a smooth finish. It really is that easy and effortless. You’ll have your friends thinking you really care…
This cake keeps best in an airtight container at room temperature for three days. If storing in the fridge, allow to come to room temp before eating – it’ll be much nicer! I recommend warming up a slice in the microwave for 20 seconds and pouring cold cream all over it.
From Sugar, I Love You: Knockout recipes to celebrate the sweeter things in life by Ravneet Gill is published by Pavilion Books
Chocolate biscuit cake
This recipe was sent in by reader Leah Flynn
Servings8
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 5 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
600g rich tea biscuits
350g butter
225g caster sugar
4 dstsp cocoa powder
3 eggs
225g milk chocolate
Equipment:
1 x 900g (2lb) loaf tin, lined with cling film
Method
Break the biscuits into a bowl.
In a saucepan, melt the butter and sugar together, stirring all the time.
When melted, add the cocoa powder. Allow to cool slightly.
Beat the eggs lightly and add to the butter, sugar and cocoa mixture.
Add the broken biscuits and mix well. Fill into a lined loaf tin. Leave to set in the fridge. Turn out of the tin and cover in melted chocolate.
This recipe is from Irish Examiner reader Leah Flynn.
Chocolate date energy bars
Full of goodness, these bars will be delicious with whatever nut butter you choose - if you can't use nut try sunflower seed butter instead and use oats instead of nuts
Servings12
Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 2 hours 0 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
400g Medjool dates, pitted
100g dried mixed fruit
200g cashew nuts, chopped
zest of 2 oranges
50g almonds, chopped
1 tbsp nut butter
4 tbs cacao or cocoa powder
1 tbsp melted butter
1 tbsp water
200g dark chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces
Method
Grease and line an 8-inch square baking tin.
Put all of the ingredients, except the dark chocolate, into a blender and pulse until a paste is formed. You can add another drop of water if you feel it is too thick.
Press the mixture into the prepared tin and put it into the fridge to firm up.
Melt the chocolate in a heatproof dish placed over a saucepan of simmering water.
Spread the melted chocolate over the date mixture and allow to harden.
Sprinkle some more orange zest over the chocolate before it hardens if you wish
Cut into the desired size with a knife dipped into hot water.
Chocolate brownie s'mores
S’mores are an American campfire treat where you melt marshmallows on sticks and sandwich them between shop-bought biscuits and a square of chocolate
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 12 mins
Total Time 27 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
350g (12oz) plain chocolate, finely chopped
40g (1½oz) butter
2 eggs
150g (5oz) caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
3 tbsp plain flour
¼ tsp baking powder
12 marshmallows
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/gas mark 4). Place 200g (7oz) of the chocolate and the butter in a heatproof bowl. Set over a pan of simmering water, but the water must not touch the bottom of the bowl. Leave to melt, then stir until smooth. Cool.
Break the eggs into a large bowl and whisk until doubled in size, then whisk in the sugar and vanilla until you have a stiff mixture that can hold a trail of the figure eight. Sift over the flour and baking powder and gently fold in.
Add the melted chocolate with the rest of the chopped chocolate and fold in gently. Leave to stand for 10 minutes, then spoon tablespoons onto baking sheets lined with non-stick baking paper – you need 24 in total. Bake for 8 minutes. Cool.
Thread the marshmallows onto metal skewers. Hold the skewers over a campfire or barbecue (or you could use a gas stove or hearth fire), turning slowly until toasted. Use to sandwich together the chocolate brownie cookies to serve.
From Learn To Cook with Neven by Neven Maguire, Gill Books
Chocolate pots
These exquisite little chocolate pots are served as part of the breakfast tray at Inis Meáin Suites
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
325ml cream
250ml milk
250g chocolate (70%)
6 egg yolks
125g caster sugar
Method
Melt the cream, milk and chocolate together in a saucepan over a low heat. Beat the egg yolks and the caster sugar together and combine with the chocolate mixture. Pour into individual small oven-proof containers (ramekins or Weck jars).
Place these in a bain-marie in a deep baking tray, filled with hot tap water two-thirds up the sides of the small containers.
Cook at approximately 130°C for 30 minutes approx, until a slight dome shape appears on the surface.
Leave to cool and then refrigerate.
Note: if you can resist them, they keep brilliantly for up to a week.
Thank you Ruairí and Marie-Thérèse from Inis Meáin Suites for this recipe.
Dark chocolate and sea salt crackle biscuits
Whip these melt-in-the-mouth cookies up in minutes
Servings30
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
125g dark chocolate, broken into small pieces
155g plain flour
65g cocoa powder
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp finely ground sea salt
65g butter, softened
190g light brown sugar
1 egg
40ml milk
110g white sugar
110g icing sugar
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C.
Melt the chocolate in a bowl placed over a saucepan of boiling water. Be careful not to let any steam from the water into the chocolate or it will not melt to the correct consistency. Set it aside to cool down a little.
In the meantime sieve the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt into a bowl and set aside.
Mix the butter and brown sugar in a mixer until pale and fluffy.
Mix in eggs then the melted chocolate. Reduce speed and mix in flour in two batches alternating with the milk.
Wrap the dough in clingfilm and refrigerate until it is firm.
Divide it into about 30 balls about one inch in diameter. Roll in the granulated sugar to coat, then also in icing sugar. Space the balls two inches apart on baking tray lined with baking parchment.
Bake until the surfaces crack, about 15 minutes or so.
Chocolate and orange brownie cake
Easy, delicious and pretty much foolbroof - stir up this chocolate cake today
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
125g dark chocolate, broken into pieces
170g caster sugar
70g muscovado sugar
100g butter, softened
2 eggs, beaten until fluffy
100g plain flour
zest of 2 oranges
½ tsp baking powder
2 tbsp cocoa powder
small handful of candied orange peel, chopped
To decorate:
50ml cream
50g dark chocolate, broken into small chips
handful of candied orange peel strips
Method
Grease and line an 8in deep tart case. Preheat your oven to 180°C.
Add the chocolate, caster sugar, muscovado sugar and butter into a saucepan and melt everything together. Set aside to cool.
Fold in the eggs, flour, orange zest, baking powder and cocoa. Stir in the chopped peel.
Scoop the mixture into the tart case and bake for 25 minutes. Set aside to cool while making the ganache.
Heat the cream until shivering and stir in the small pieces of chocolate until melted. Set aside to cool slightly and then coat the cake. Decorate with the candied orange strips.
Aunty Pam’s rice krispie buns
For an extra surprise, pop a Smartie, Jelly Tot or chocolate egg on top to create these special treats, perfect for kids to make
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
100g milk chocolate
75g Kellogg's Rice Krispies
Smarties, Jelly Tots or chocolate eggs
Method
Melt the chocolate in a glass bowl over a saucepan of simmering but not boiling water.
Gradually add the rice krispies, careful not to break them up too much.
Spoon a heaped teaspoon into mini muffin cases. While they are still soft, gently press in a Smartie or Jelly Tot.
Chill in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours and serve on a pretty cake plate.
Trish Deseine's rocky road
Unlike the many other sugary squares, this is one recipe where you can make a huge difference to the taste, despite the, frankly, trashy ingredients, by using really good chocolate and good quality dried fruit
Servings12
Preparation Time 15 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
- 200g salted butter
400g good dark chocolate
3 tbsp golden syrup
250g digestive biscuits (or Hobnobs or Rich Tea)
125g dried raspberries, cherries, cranberries, strawberries (optional)
100g pecans (optional)
100g mini marshmallows
Method
Grease and line a 20 cm x 25 cm (8 inch x 10 inch) cake tin.
Put the chocolate, butter and golden syrup in a bowl and melt gently together over a bain-marie or in the microwave.
Crush the biscuits into irregular pieces, either with a quick blast in a mini blender, or in a tea towel with a rolling pin, then add them to the chocolate mixture.
Tip in the dried fruit, marshmallows if you are using them, and stir it all well until everything is coated in chocolate.
Spread the mixture into the tin, smooth out the top and let it cool and harden in the fridge for an hour or so. Cut or break the Rocky Road into pieces and serve.
From Home Recipes From Ireland by Trish Deseine