Easter recipes: Starters, main courses and desserts for your Easter feast

Method

Heat your oven to 160°C and line two 8-inch round loose bottom or springform tins with parchment.

Melt the butter, chocolate, brandy and coffee over a low heat and add 130mls of water.

Beat the buttermilk with the eggs and bread soda.

Mix the flours, sugars and cocoa powder.

Mix everything together and divide the mixture between the two prepared tins.

Bake for one hour and twenty minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for about twenty minutes then gently turn out onto a wire rack.

Beat the butter and sugar for the icing until smooth and stir in the mascarpone until combined.

To make the ganache heat the cream until shivering, take it off the heat and stir in the chocolate pieces until they have melted. Set it aside to cool but so that it still can just about flow.

Slice each cake into two discs, neaten them up if needed. The cakes may have risen slightly in the centre, you can gently cut this dome off. It also works best if you place the cakes upside down, that way the top has a nice smooth surface and a sharper edge. Spread a layer of icing on the top of each disc. You can place supports into the cake to make sure it stands up well. Place each disc on top of the other with the supports through the centre. Pallet a thin layer of the icing around the side. Smooth it out with a scraper until you can see the “nude” cake below. Place into the fridge to firm up the icing.