One a penny, two a penny: Top 8 hot cross buns to try this spring

‘One a penny, two a penny’ - the nursery rhyme Hot Cross Buns was originally a street cry called out by bakers in the 18th century. Today we can play it on YouTube with cartoon characters showing children how to make the raisin-studded buns. They’re not difficult to make, but there are plenty in our survey to please. This year, we found a few interesting innovations with flavoured buns a far cry from traditional.

Not all bakers do hot cross buns, and I expect it’s not worth their while setting up a special production system for such a short time, but those who do make them do a great job.

While toasting them adds texture and flavour, the best of them are good as they are. Some will go stale quickly, as good bread does, so put some in the freezer if you over-buy. They are easy to defrost and will make a delicious breakfast later.

Hot cross buns can be used successfully in bread and butter pudding or made into breadcrumbs for fish goujons (I use haddock), starting with flour (add curry powder too), next beaten egg, then the crumbs. Heat the oil in a roasting tray and place the goujons on top. Turn over after eight minutes to finish for the last two minutes.

The buns are also delicious served with something savoury such as creamy Irish cheese or bacon.

Dunnes Simply Better All Butter €2.99

Pictures: Eddie O'Hare

The best fruit of the selection includes 17% luscious Turkish sultanas, 10% Chilean raisins, 4.7% Vostizza currants soaked in tea with some mixed peel. Warm spicing, enriched with butter and Irish eggs, makes for a good product made in County Louth. Tasters who like a very fruity bun put these tops.

Score: 9

M&S Golden Blond Chocolate & Salted Caramel €2.60

With salted caramel flavoured fudge and toffee pieces, and chunks of milk and white chocolate, scattered throughout the mildly spiced crumb, these were a winner with two tasters. The new Marmite flavour (€1.72 for 4) has 5% each Cheddar and Red Leicester cheeses. Adventurous tasters had a go and at first taste, rejected it. A nibble or two later they found themselves reaching for more.

Score: 8.75

Hassetts Bakery €1.20, five for €5.50

A lovely light texture here with just the right traditional proportion of fruit and a traditional yeasty flavoured crumb. Good untoasted too. They went stale in two days, a sign there are no additives for long shelf life. Toasting brought them back to life, reheat in the oven or use in a bread pudding.

Score: 9

ABC 90c each, four for €3.30

The Choc Cross Buns (€1 each €3.50 for four) were pounced on by the kids when they saw the added chocolate chips (good quality) to the already chocolatey crumb. The fruit was low in the fruity one, which appealed to one who found other samples too rich. Both buns are topped with a traditional paste cross made from flour and water, which tasters found a bit too bulky.

Score: 8

Quay Co-Op €1.95 each

A sugary glaze is attractive here, finishing a dense texture that still manages to be light. A good, light amount of fruit contrasts with a nice yeasty, bready taste. A thick paste for the cross was hard and bulky, which tasters didn’t favour.

Score: 8

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel & Chocolate €2

Salted caramel fudge pieces and chocolate chips replace fruit in an interesting bun that appealed to the sweet-toothed. The chocolate wasn’t as good as other chocolate samples.

We also liked the lively St Clements from the range, which has fruit soaked in orange with candied orange and lemon peel.

Score: 8.25

SuperValu Signature Taste €2.25

With 24% sultanas, 8% raisins, lemon flavoured tea, apple pulp, mixed spice, we expected a less dry crumb in the bun. A little over-sweet too, but once they were toasted and buttered, tasters liked them better.

Score: 7

Aldi Specially Selected Luxurious €1.49

With a decent 29% sultanas, 4% raisins, 4% currants, 2% citrus peel, these appealed to those who like a lot of fruit. The crumb was a little chewy so tasters decided it would make a good bread and butter pudding with no need to add fruit.

Score: 7.25