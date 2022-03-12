Retro food is fabulous: Chicken a la King, Caeser Salad and Kimberley Whoopie Pies

There’s nothing like a good reboot, is there? Shows like The Wonder Years on Disney+ and Fraggle Rock which will be released later this year are the perfect example of how harnessing modern technology and know-how can make a classic even better the second time around. From entertainment to fashion, our obsession with looking to the past for inspiration for our future makes sense. It’s only by looking at what came before us that we can map out how to proceed.

Food is exactly the same. Trends may come and go, but recipes that stand the test of time are for the most part rooted in the traditional. Classic flavour combinations never age, and while it’s always nice to experiment with new and exciting dishes, there is nothing quite like the taste of childhood. These recipes evoke memories of a time gone by, and thanks to some modern flair taste just as up to date today as they did when they were originally created.