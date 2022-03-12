Retro food is fabulous: Chicken a la King, Caeser Salad and Kimberley Whoopie Pies

We reboot some of our favourite childhood dishes
Chicken a la king gets a modern twist

Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 08:00
Dee Laffan

There’s nothing like a good reboot, is there? Shows like The Wonder Years on Disney+ and Fraggle Rock which will be released later this year are the perfect example of how harnessing modern technology and know-how can make a classic even better the second time around. From entertainment to fashion, our obsession with looking to the past for inspiration for our future makes sense. It’s only by looking at what came before us that we can map out how to proceed.

Food is exactly the same. Trends may come and go, but recipes that stand the test of time are for the most part rooted in the traditional. Classic flavour combinations never age, and while it’s always nice to experiment with new and exciting dishes, there is nothing quite like the taste of childhood. These recipes evoke memories of a time gone by, and thanks to some modern flair taste just as up to date today as they did when they were originally created.

Rebooted Caesar salad

recipe by:Gareth Naughton

I love taking dishes that are almost tragically ‘unhip’ and with some quality ingredients and newer techniques, making a dish smart and fun again. Especially something like a Caesar salad which everybody loves!

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • For the Caesar:

  • A head of large romaine lettuce or 2 heads of baby gem

  • Aged Parmesan, grated, for garnish

  • 2 anchovy fillets (Boquerones are best)

  • 50g Lough Neagh smoked eel

  • For the dressing:

  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard

  • 1¼ tsp white wine vinegar

  • 1 black garlic clove

  • 1 egg yolk

  • 1 tsp lemon juice

  • 10g Parmesan, grated

  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

  • 1 dash Tabasco

  • A pinch of black pepper

  • 120ml vegetable oil

  • For the Pangrattato:

  • 250g stale sourdough, roughly blended

  • 100g guanciale or high-quality smoked bacon, diced as finely as possible

  • A splash of extra virgin olive oil

  • Zest of 1 lemon

Method

  1. To make the dressing, it is essentially the same process as making a mayonnaise. Place the egg yolk, vinegar, black garlic, eel and anchovy into a food processor and blend until smooth. Slowly drizzle in the oil until the dressing reaches a thick consistency and add the final ingredients until the dressing reaches the taste you like.

  2. To make the Pangrattato, add the guanciale (or high-quality smoked bacon, if using) to a cold pan and allow it to crisp up slowly and the fat render well from the meat. As soon as it crisp, remove it with a slotted spoon onto kitchen paper. Add the chopped sourdough to the pan of rendered fat and allow to crisp, just like croutons, and add the lemon zest and leave to one side until ready to finish the dish.

  3. To finish the dish, take the lettuce and break into individual leaves, wash and dry the leaves.

  4. Generously dress each leaf with a handsome amount of the Caesar dressing, a handful of the Pangrattato and a large grating of aged parmesan. Rebuild the leaves on a plate, each one back on top of the other and finish the top layer with the still crisp guanciale, a few Boquerones anchovies, 5-6 pieces of smoked eel, and cover this final layer with the remaining croutons and a final grating of Parmesan.

Chicken a la king

recipe by:Erica Drum

I feel I have perfected this old-school recipe to give a warming creamy sauce and added the beautiful fragrant basil to make it pop and feel fresh and new.

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

29 mins

Total Time

39 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 3-4 chicken breasts, cubes or strips

  • 1-2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons butter

  • 200g mushrooms, sliced

  • 1 red pepper, sliced

  • Sea-salt and black pepper

  • 50ml sherry

  • 2 tablespoons flour

  • 300ml milk 300ml chicken stock

  • 100g peas

  • Small bunch basil

Method

  1. In a large frying pan or casserole dish, begin to fry your chicken breast in the olive oil on a high heat. Season with some salt and sear it on each side for 2 minutes. Try and get a little bit of colour on the outside of the chicken.

  2. Once the chicken is sealed remove it from the pan. Leave the pan on the heat but bring down the temperature to medium. Add in your butter and fry your mushrooms for 2-3 minutes until brown.

  3. Now add in your peppers and fry those for a few minutes. Season the vegetables with sea salt and black pepper. Now pour in your sherry and let the alcohol cook off for 1 minute, scraping down the edges as you go. Sprinkle over your flour and mix well. Slowly pour in the milk and keep stirring and then the chicken stock. Stir it all very well so the flour is not in clumps. Add in your chicken and bring to the boil.

  4. Reduce to a simmer and add in your peas and cream. Serve over rice or pasta and garnish with the basil.

Kimberley whoopie pies

recipe by:The Cupcake Bloke

We all remember the plate of "good biscuits" given to visitors to the house. The sophistication of a plate of Mikado, Kimberly and, maybe, a few purple Snacks. I've updated the Kimberly here, combining it with the American phenomenon – the whoopie pie

Servings

10

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Dessert

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 320g self-raising flour

  • 20g ground cinnamon

  • 10g ground mixed spice

  • 175g soft light brown sugar

  • 1 egg

  • 75ml sunflower oil

  • 75ml water

  • 150ml buttermilk

  • For the filling:

  • 100g dark chocolate, melted

  • 15 marshmallows, each cut in half

Method

  1. Heat oven to 180°C and line two baking trays with baking parchment. Mix together the flour, cinnamon, mixed spice and sugar. Whisk the egg, oil and buttermilk together.

  2. Then mix into dry ingredients with 75ml boiling water. Spoon 20 spoonfuls onto the trays make sure they are well spaced out. Bake for 12 mins or until firm to touch.

  3. Remove from the oven and set aside half of the sponges on a cooling rack. Turn the remaining sponges over and place three slices of marshmallow on top of each one.

  4. Return to the oven for 1-2 minutes, or until the marshmallows have softened.

  5. To assemble, drizzle one of the plain sponges with the dark chocolate and place on top of the marshmallow.

  6. Set aside to cool.

