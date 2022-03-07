Midweek Meals: Five never-fail family dinners to get you through the week

Ballymaloe chicken pie
Pure comfort food, there is nothing quite as welcoming as a homemade pie and this chicken pie is a staple at our table
Servings6
Preparation Time 40 mins
Cooking Time 2 hours 40 mins
Total Time 3 hours 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
water
2 large carrots, cut into chunks
2 large onions, quartered
2 celery stalks, cut into small chunks
6 black peppercorns
Bouquet garni
a sprig of tarragon
1 large free-range organic chicken or boiling fowl
450g streaky bacon, cooked (boiled in a piece)
16 button onions
25g butter
16 mushrooms (I like to use ‘breakfast flats’)
110g peas (frozen are fine) optional
150ml dry white wine
250ml cream
salt
pepper
500g puff pastry (home-made is best)
Egg wash
For the roux:
110g butter
110g flour
Method
Put 5cm of water or chicken stock in a heavy casserole and add the vegetables and bouquet garni.
Lay the chicken on top. Add a sprig of tarragon if available and cover with a tight-fitting lid.
Bring to the boil and then transfer to a moderate oven, 180C/350F/gas mark 4. Cook for one to two hours, depending on the size of the bird. Watch that it does not boil dry. The water should be deliciously rich and may be a little fatty.
Meanwhile fry the flat mushrooms in a little butter on a hot pan, season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Sweat the onions in butter in a covered casserole until soft.
Cut the cooked bacon into cubes. When the chicken is cooked remove from the casserole onto a large platter and carve the flesh. De-grease cooking liquid.
Arrange the sliced chicken in layers in a deep pie dish, covering each layer with bacon, onions and mushrooms, add peas if using (no need to cook).
Next, make the sauce. Make the roux by melting the butter and cook the flour in it for two minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally. Stir in 600ml of the strained and de-greased cooking liquid and the dry white wine into a saucepan and bring to the boil, whisking all the time. Add the cream. Bring to the boil again. Taste and correct the seasoning.
Allow to cool, put in one large or eight small individual pie dishes and cover with puff pastry. Decorate the top with the leftover puff pastry — have fun, we sometimes make funny faces, write messages or put a fine pastry cockerel on top if your guests are not too sensitive.
Refrigerate until required. This could be prepared ahead of time. Preheat the oven to 230C°/gas mark 8. Just before cooking, brush the top with egg wash and cook for 10 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 200C°/gas mark 6 for a further 15 — 20 minutes or until golden brown.
From 30 years at Ballymaloe by Darina Allen (Kyle Books). Picture: Laura Edwards
Savoury mince
Batch cook this savoury beef mince made with carrots, tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs as a base for dinners throughout the week
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 medium onions, finely diced
2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
1 stick of celery, finely diced
2 garlic cloves, finely diced
500g good beef mince
1 tsp dried parsley
1 tsp dried oregano or marjoram
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
200ml beef stock
1 tbsp Worcester sauce
sea salt
black pepper
rapeseed or extra virgin olive oil
Method
In a large casserole (Dutch oven) heat the oil over medium high heat and add the onions, garlic and celery, seasoning lightly with sea salt. Move around the pan, until the onion starts to soften a little and become translucent.
Add the carrot and continue cooking for another 10 minutes or so, turning the heat down to medium if you need.
Add the mince, and a good pinch of salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
Move the mince around the casserole, breaking it up with the wooden spoon and letting it brown for around five to six minutes before adding the tomato purée and mixed herbs.
Cook for a further five minutes.
Add the tinned tomatoes, Worcester sauce and beef stock.
Season lightly and turn the heat down low, letting it simmer gently, uncovered for 40 minutes to an hour, stirring from time to time. The final consistency should be a nice thick sauce, not too liquid and rich in colour and flavour.
Hidden vegetable pasta sauce
This sauce is really versatile. It can be used as a base for bolognaise, lasagne or even burritos. It freezes well and it is worth making in a big quantity and dividing up into portions
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
1 celery stick, finely chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
1 red pepper, deseeded and diced
3 garlic cloves, crushed
400g tin tomatoes
1 tbsp dried oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.
Method
Add the carrot, celery, onion, pepper, oregano and garlic and cook for about 6 minutes, add a dash of water if the pan becomes dry.
Add in the tomatoes and 300ml of water.
Simmer uncovered for about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and puree the sauce until it is smooth.
Photo by Greta Hoffman from Pexels
Ballymaloe beef stew
A good gutsy stew that can be made in large quantities – it reheats and freezes brilliantly
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 3 hours 0 mins
Total Time 3 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1.35kg (3 lb) well hung stewing beef or lean flank
4 large carrots cut into 1/2 inch (1cm) slices
2 parsnips cut in ¾ dice
285g (10 ozs) sliced onions
1 heaped tablespoon flour
150ml (5fl oz) red wine (or use all beef stock)
150ml (5fl oz) brown beef stock
250ml (8fl oz) homemade Tomato Purée, otherwise use best quality tinned tomato -pureed and sieved
175g (6 oz) sliced mushrooms
1 tbsp chopped parsley
salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
Trim the meat of any excess fat, then prepare the vegetables. Cut the meat into 4cm cubes.
Heat the olive oil in a casserole; sweat the sliced onions carrots and parsnips on a gentle heat with a lid on for 10 minutes. Heat a little more olive oil in a frying pan until almost smoking. Sear the pieces of meat on all sides, reduce the heat, stir in flour, cook for 1 minutes, mix the wine, stock and tomato puree together and add gradually to the casserole. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Cover and cook gently. Cook gently for 2 ½ - 3 hours in a low oven, depending on the cut of meat, 160°C/325°F/gas mark 3. Meanwhile, sauté the mushrooms and add with the parsley to the casserole, 30 minutes approx. before the end of cooking. Serve with mashed potatoes or noodles and a good green salad.
Note: If you wish, you can cver the surface of the stew with 8 – 10 whole peeled potatoes laid on top and cooked for about an hour before the end of the cooking. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and cover with a lid
Parmesan chicken goujons
For a delicious and nutritious family supper, try these cheesy goujons with rich tomato sauce
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 18 mins
Total Time 33 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
600g boneless and skinless chicken
50g plain flour
salt
freshly ground black pepper
2 eggs, beaten
100g breadcrumbs
50g Parmesan, finely grated
3 tbsp sunflower oil
Method
These can either be cooked on the hob or in the oven. If using the oven, preheat to 200°C, gas mark 6, and place on a baking tray in the oven to preheat.
Cut the chicken into goujons the size of a big finger (1x10cm or ½x4in). Place the flour in a mixing bowl or in a plastic bag with some salt and pepper. Place the beaten eggs in another bowl. Mix the breadcrumbs and finely grated cheese together and place in a bowl or bag as well.
Toss the goujons in the seasoned flour, making sure they do not stick together, then remove. Shake off the excess flour and dip them in the beaten egg. Remove from the egg, letting the excess drip off, and toss into the breadcrumb cheese mix. Shake off the excess and lay the goujons on a plate.
To cook on the hob: Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat. When the oil is hot, add the goujons in a single layer, cook on one side for about 3 minutes until golden, then turn down the heat and flip the pieces over. Cook on the other side for about 4 minutes, until cooked through and golden.
To cook the goujons in the oven: Drizzle the base of the preheated tray with the oil and lay the floured and seasoned goujons in a single layer. Bake in the oven for about 12-18 minutes, turning the goujons over halfway through, or when golden on one side. When they are completely cooked, remove from the oven and serve.
This recipe is from Rachel's Favourite Food At Home.