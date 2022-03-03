Midweek meals: Five family-friendly chicken dinners to add to the rotation

Chicken, cider and bacon traybake
This is a wonderful example of how bacon can help elevate the taste of the other ingredients in a dish
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 40 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 organic skin-on chicken thighs
4 thick-cut smoked rashers
1 banana shallot, peeled and thinly sliced
450ml dry Irish cider
1 heaped tsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp plain flour
Butter
Olive oil
Sea salt and black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 190°C.
Heat a little olive oil in a large oven proof pan or casserole on medium high. Add the chicken legs to the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes each side so it is brown and crispy on the outside.
Remove the chicken to a side plate. Add the bacon to the pan along with the shallot and cook for 3-4 minutes until the bacon crisps up and the shallot softens. Stir the flour into the pan. Gradually pour in the cider, simmering for 4 minutes and then stirring in the mustard.
Place the chicken legs back in the pan and place in the oven, baking for 35-40 minutes. The chicken should be cooked through and the sauce, bubbling and turning golden. Serve.
Chicken schnitzel with garlic, lemon and parsley butter
This super-crispy breaded chicken is made even more delicious with the addition of a garlic and lemon butter sauce.
Servings4
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 skinless boneless chicken breasts
2eggs
4 tsp Dijon mustard
½ tsp smoked paprika (optional)
200g panko breadcrumbs
125g plain flour
Salt and pepper
For the butter sauce:
50g butter
3 cloves garlic
1 lemon
30g flat leaf parsley
A little honey
Method
Start by preparing your chicken breasts. Turn each one upside down and remove the mini fillet. Put your chicken breast on a chopping board and, with your hand flat on top of it, use a sharp knife to carefully slice into one side of the breast, starting at the thicker end and ending at the thin point. Cut right through the breast to give yourself two roughly even sized portions of breast meat. Place a piece of the chicken between two sheets of baking paper and using a meat mallet or a rolling pin, pound it gently until it is about 2-3mm thick. Do not get too aggressive with this, you want the meat to be thin, but not bruised or torn. This is what will make your chicken very tender. Repeat with the rest of the chicken breasts until you have eight portions of flattened chicken breast. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Whisk the eggs in a bowl, add the Dijon mustard and whisk that in well to combine it with the eggs. Set up an assembly line on your worktop with the flour on a large plate, then the egg and mustard mix , the panko breadcrumbs on another plate and a lined or non-stick baking tray big enough for all the chicken portions at the end.
Dredge a piece of chicken in the flour, lightly shake off any excess and then dip it in the egg mixture, making sure to coat it evenly. Finally, transfer it to the plate of panko breadcrumbs and cover it well with breadcrumbs, pressing them in gently to make sure the chicken is well covered. Now place it on the baking sheet and repeat until all your chicken pieces are coated. Pop the tray in the fridge for twenty minutes or so.
Use this time to prepare your sides, a simple coleslaw of white cabbage, shredded carrot and apple dressed with toasted sesame oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and a little honey is fantastic with this chicken schnitzel. You could also make some crispy Hasselback baby potatoes maybe, or just a simple side salad.
Start your butter sauce while the chicken is resting in the fridge. Finely chop or grate the garlic. Melt the butter over a high heat until it starts to foam and add the garlic. Turn the heat down to low and cook the garlic for a few minutes. Now add the zest and juice of half a lemon, as well as a good grind of black pepper and take the pan off the heat. Set aside until you are just about to serve.
Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a high heat and add a tablespoon of olive oil and another of butter. When the butter starts to foam, pop in some of your breaded chicken. You will have to cook the chicken in a few batches, depending upon the size of your pan. I generally do three pieces at a time. Cook the chicken on one side for about three minutes until it is golden brown and crispy and then turn it over. Give it another three to four minutes on the other side until it is cooked through and lovely and crispy all over. Remove from the pan and keep warm in the oven while you cook the rest of the chicken. I generally wipe out my pan between batches and add fresh oil and butter for each batch as it makes sure you get a lovely consistent cook for each portion. If you do not do this, you may find that the butter starts to burn, and later batches are not quite so golden and evenly cooked.
When all your chicken is cooked through, chop the parsley, warm the garlic and lemon butter a little and add the chopped parsley. Taste the sauce, and if it is a little too sharp for your liking, add a little runny honey to sweeten it and balance out the lemon, I usually add half a teaspoon which works beautifully. Serve the sauce on the side with the schnitzel and some lemon wedges.
Chicken, chorizo and butterbean casserole
This one-pot casserole needs nothing extra, making it the perfect heat-and-eat midweek meal
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 55 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1kg chicken drumsticks
175g chorizo
2 medium white onions
1 butternut squash
2 red peppers
300g baby potatoes
2 tins of chopped tomatoes
3 garlic cloves
1 tsp sweet smoked paprika
1 tsp hot paprika
1 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 tin butterbeans
500ml chicken stock
salt
ground black pepper
handful of flat-leaf parsley
Method
Chop the end of the chicken drumsticks to give you tidy balls of meat. Remove the skin and discard it. This is our two greyhounds favourite moment; they somehow seem to know when a meaty treat is available and come right into the kitchen just in time to ensure it ends up in their dishes and not in the bin.
Slice the chorizo thinly. Cut the ends of the squash and remove the seeds. You do not need to peel the squash for this dish. The skin helps the squash keep its shape when cooking and adds some more fibre.
Heat a heavy-based pan or a casserole dish over a high heat. Get it good and hot and then toss in the sliced chorizo. You do not need any extra oil for this, as the chorizo browns it will give off plenty and it is full of flavour. Once the chorizo is nice and brown, add the chicken pieces and cook for 5-8 minutes, browning them all over. Next add the onion, roughly chopped, and the garlic cloves, crushed, along with the paprika.
Cook until the onions go translucent, just a few minutes. Now add the fresh chopped rosemary, the oregano and the squash. Stir it well to get everything coated in all that flavour and toss in the baby potatoes, cutting the larger ones in half.
Remove the seeds and stalks from the red peppers and cut them into roughly three-centimetre chunks. Add them to the pot, stir well and let it cook for another minute or two.
Add the tinned tomatoes, tomato purée and the chicken stock and a teaspoon of flaky sea salt. Bring to a gentle boil and then simmer until the potatoes and squash are cooked. This will take about 30 minutes.
Now add the drained tin of butterbeans. If the sauce is a little thin, stir one tablespoon of cornflour into a little water and add that. Give the casserole a good stir. Let it cook for another few minutes to allow it to thicken slightly and cook out the taste of the cornflour.
Give it a final taste for seasoning, it may well need a final good grind of black pepper. Serve up in bowls with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and a generous handful of chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley.
Chicken katsu curry
Chicken katsu curry is an incredibly simple dish of panko-breaded fried chicken, sticky Japanese rice and curry sauce.
Servings2
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 medium onion, finely sliced
2 fat cloves of garlic, crushed
1 tbsp medium curry powder
300ml of good chicken (or turkey) stock
1 teaspoon of honey
50g plus 1 tablespoon of plain flour
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp mirin
2 organic chicken breasts, skinless and boneless
1 organic egg, beaten
100g panko breadcrumbs
300g sticky Japanese rice/sushi rice cooked to serve
Sea salt
Vegetable oil
Method
Fry the onion in a little oil on a large frying pan over medium high heat until soft. Add the garlic and fry for a further 5 minutes. Stir in the curry powder, tablespoon of flour and chicken stock. Season with a good pinch of sea salt and stir regularly for around 15 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken.
Stir in the honey, soy sauce and mirin and cook for a further 5 minutes before taking off the heat. Keep the sauce warm while you prepare the chicken.
Pound the breasts with a rolling pin until flattened and then season lightly. Put the 50g flour, panko breadcrumbs and beaten egg in three separate shallow bowls. Dip the chicken in the flour, egg and then breadcrumbs so that they are well coated. Heat half a finger of vegetable oil in a wok until very hot and sizzling. Dip the breasts into the hot oil, frying for around 3 minutes on each side so that they are golden and crispy. Remove to a chopping board and slice on a diagonal.
Place a good fist size ball of sticky rice on each serving plate and place the sliced breasts on top. Pour over the curry sauce generously and enjoy.
Creamy chicken pasta
Quick and easy this is comforting and delicious
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 onion, finely chopped
2 chicken fillets, cubed
4 tbsp crushed pistachios
½ red chilli, finely chopped
180ml cream
100g pasta
2 tbsp Parmesan
a handful of mint leaves, chopped
2 tbsp sunflower or pumpkin seeds
salt and pepper
Method
Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat.
Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes.
Add the chicken and cook for 5 minutes.
Add the pistachios and chilli, and cook for 5 minutes.
Stir in the cream, reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the instructions on the pack.
Drain the pasta and tip it into the pan with the cream sauce.
Add the parmesan, mint, and seeds and stir well to coat the pasta.
Season to taste and divide the pasta between warmed serving bowls.