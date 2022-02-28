Pancake Tuesday: Five of the best spots for pancakes in Cork and beyond 

We'll take any excuse to scoff down a stack of pancakes around here. But whether you're a once-a-year crêpe chef or a pancake brunch devotee, we've got you covered with a list of the best spots for an OTT stack or a simple lemon and sugar delight.

The Spitjack

The Thank Crunchie It's Friday pancake from The Spitjack Picture: @thespitjack / Instagram

Cork and Limerick favourite The Spitjack will feature a special Pancake menu from today until Friday, March 4 for Pancake Week (we’re calling it that now). There’s something for everyone on this menu with a stunning array of savoury and sweet options like The Benedict (streaky bacon, bacon powder, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce), Lemon Cheesecake (lemon curd, lemon mascarpone, biscuit crumb) and Thank Crunchie It’s Friday (honeycomb, toffee sauce, chocolate ganache). We are SO ready.

Yumm Cafe

Pancakes from Yumm Cafe in Kanturk Picture: @yumm_cafe_kanturk / Instagram

This Kanturk cafe is blowing the competition out of the water with their humongous offerings for Pancake Tuesday which look stunning as well as tasty. If you have any room left after devouring a stack of their pancakes, the Easter Egg Hot Chocolate also comes highly recommended.

Gino’s Gelato

If crêpes are more your thing, you’ll want to take a trip to Gino’s where they're being given away for FREE. That’s right, between 9am - 12pm, you can nab yourself a sugar & lemon or Nutella crêpes for absolutely zilch at participating locations like Cork’s Oliver Plunkett Street, St Patrick Street or Paul Street location, as well as their Limerick and Waterford branches. If you don’t get there in time for the free ones, we suggest trying the Gino’s White Kinda Bueno crêpe with white kinda bueno chocolate spread with wafer crunch, nutella & hazelnuts. Yum.

Lab 82 Cofee

Pancakes and ice-cream at Lab 82 Coffee Picture: @Lab82Coffee / Instagram

The lads at Lower Glanmire Rd have a simply scrumptious selection for Pancake Tuesday. We’re eyeing up their Banoffee Pancake which comes with sliced banana, caramel, chocolate drizzle and flaked almonds. And whatever the above masterpiece is.

Póg

Póg has its own Pancake menu Picture: @pog_dublin / Instagram

If you’re in Dublin, you can’t do much better than Póg which has a separate Pancake menu. Choose from a range of toppings like chocolate drops, crushed digestives, caramel sauce, kinder bueno sauce, bacon, snickers, and a host of fruits. The franchise have cafe’s on 32 Bachelors Walk, Tara Street, Howth and Malahide.

If you’d like to make your own, check out this simple recipe from our food columnist Darina Allen.