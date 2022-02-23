The store cupboard ingredients for lean weeks and five affordable midweek meals

As the cost of our weekly shop continues to rise, the skill of meal planning and stock taking is more important than ever. Experts tell us that a well-stocked store cupboard will provide much-needed backup during lean weeks, but what does that mean?

The key to maintaining a workable store cupboard is to only stock what your family eats. Yes, soba noodles have a long shelf life, but there is no point in having them if nobody eats them.