The store cupboard ingredients for lean weeks and five affordable midweek meals

The cost of groceries are soaring and store cupboard meals don't have to be boring 
The store cupboard ingredients for lean weeks and five affordable midweek meals

Quick, cheap and tasty store cupboard meals.

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 06:17
Ciara McDonnell

As the cost of our weekly shop continues to rise, the skill of meal planning and stock taking is more important than ever. Experts tell us that a well-stocked store cupboard will provide much-needed backup during lean weeks, but what does that mean? 

The key to maintaining a workable store cupboard is to only stock what your family eats. Yes, soba noodles have a long shelf life, but there is no point in having them if nobody eats them. 

Dried goods

Dried pasta, varying shapes for a quick tomato-based dinner.

Ramen noodles to add to soups or stir-fries.

Couscous for a speedy lunch. 

Basmati rice can become fried fried rice or biriyani. 

Porridge oats for porridge and flapjacks.

Nuts and seeds - I keep small amounts in jars and freeze in bulk to keep them fresh

Tinned fruit and veg

Tinned tomatoes for soups, stews and sauces. 

Tinned pineapple is brilliant in curries, sweet and sour and baking. 

Tinned pulses and legumes

Beans including kidney, black beans and mixed beans for chillis, soups and stews.

Lentils for meat-free bolognese, salads and to add protein to soups. 

Chickpeas for curries, hummus and salads. 

Tinned fish

Tuna for fish cakes, pasta bakes and salads.

Oily fish like mackerel or sardines for paté, pasta or to eat on toast. 

Condiments

Honey or maple syrup will add sweetness to any dish. 

Ketchup adds a sweet and sour note to sauces. 

Mustard - I like English mustard and Dijon

Vinegar - white distilled vinegar is the cheapest and most versatile

Worcestershire sauce - will add depth to a sauce light on flavour

Hot sauce - choose from Sriracha, Tabasco or whatever hot sauce is on offer

Mixed bean curry

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Apples and peppers add a depth of flavour to this rich, spicy curry, a basic recipe that you can batch-make and freeze for family suppers

Mixed bean curry

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

50 mins

Total Time

1 hours 5 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp coconut oil

  • 2 onions, roughly chopped

  • 4-5 garlic cloves, crushed

  • thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated

  • 2 tbsp medium curry powder

  • 1 tsp garam masala

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • ½ tsp chilli flakes

  • 10 dried apricots, halved

  • 3 apples, peeled and roughly chopped

  • 3 peppers, deseeded and roughly chopped

  • 2 tbsp tomato purée

  • 700ml chicken stock (or vegetable if you prefer)

  • salt

  • pepper

  • 2 tins mixed beans, drained and rinsed

  • brown or basmati rice, to serve

Method

  1. Heat the coconut oil in a large pot over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic, ginger, and spices and fry for three minutes, stirring occasionally.

  2. Stir in the apricots, apples, peppers, tomato purée, and chicken stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for at least 40 minutes (up to 60 minutes, if you have time).

  3. If you want to pre-cook this curry, now is the time to take it off the heat. Let it cool fully, divide it into portions in airtight containers and freeze.

  4. Use a hand blender to purée the curry sauce to the desired consistency, then check the seasoning. Stir in the mixed beans. Ladle it into warmed serving bowls. Serve with rice.

Garlic fried rice

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

With a hint of chilli and garlic, this fried rice recipe with egg is filled with flavour - the perfect fakeaway

Garlic fried rice

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil

  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 1 scallion, sliced thinly

  • 300g cooked white rice

  • ½ tsp toasted sesame oil

  • pinch of sea salt

  • 1 egg

  • chilli flakes, optional

Method

  1. Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or large frying pan and add the garlic. Move the garlic around the hot oil until just starting to brown. Be very careful not to let it burn. Add the rice to the pan and stir around the garlic and oil. After a few minutes, the rice will start to become slightly crispy.

  2. Add the sesame oil and sliced scallions and mix around the pan. You don’t want the scallion to cook too much. Season with salt and pepper and move to a bowl. Add a fried egg and some chilli flakes before serving.

Red lentil dahl

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

This recipe will be deliciously rich the following day as the flavours come out even more so try to make enough for a few meals!

Red lentil dahl

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Indian

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp coconut oil

  • ½ onion, finely diced

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 1 thumb-size piece of ginger, grated

  • 1 medium red chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped

  • 3 tsp cumin

  • 1 tbsp medium curry powder

  • 200g red lentils washed and drained

  • juice of 2 limes

  • 1 tin of chopped tomatoes

  • 500ml boiling water

  • bunch of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Method

  1. In a large pot melt the coconut oil. Add the vegetables and sweat off gently on a low heat for about 5 minutes. Add the dried spices and cook for roughly another 2 minutes.

  2. Stir in your lentils, lime juice and chopped tomatoes. Add the water and bring to a gentle simmer. Continue to simmer for another 15- 20 minutes, adding more water if necessary.

  3. Serve topped with heaps of fresh coriander and a good dollop of natural yoghurt!

Perry Street's chickpea burgers

Ready in minutes and full of flavour, these veggie burgers are a great way of introducing one meat-free day to the weekly menu

Perry Street's chickpea burgers

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

8 mins

Total Time

18 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 400g chickpeas can, drained

  • Zest of 1 lime, plus juice of ½ lemon

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • Small bunch coriander, chopped

  • 1 egg

  • 100g grated carrot

  • 1 medium red onion, ½ diced, ½ sliced

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • To serve:

  • 4 small whole-wheat buns

  • 1 large tomato, sliced

  • ½ cucumber

  • Chilli sauce

  • Natural yoghurt or crème fraiche

Method

  1. In a food processor, pulse the chickpeas, lime zest, juice, cumin, half the coriander, the egg and some seasoning.

  2. Scrape into a bowl and mix with 80g of the grated carrot and the diced onions.

  3. Form four burgers and press the remaining grated carrots onto both sides and chill for at least 10 minutes.

  4. Heat the oil in a frying pan until hot.

  5. Fry the burgers for four minutes each side, keeping the heat on medium so they don’t burn.

  6. To serve, slice buns and fill with a tomato slice, a burger, a few red onion slices, cucumber slices, a dollop of chilli sauce and the remaining coriander.

Aglio e Olio: Spagetti with garlic and chilli

Perhaps the ultimate store cupboard recipe, this is the perfect example of how great ingredients need little work to make them shine

Aglio e Olio: Spagetti with garlic and chilli

Servings

4

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 400g spaghetti

  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil 

  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

  • ½ tsp dried chilli flakes

  • Parmesan, to serve

Method

  1. Cook the spaghetti two minutes less than the packet instructions say and drain, reserving one mug of pasta water. 

  2. Five minutes before it is due to be cooked, put the olive oil and garlic in a cold pan, bring to a medium heat and cook until it is golden but not brown. 

  3. Add the chill flakes and cook for another thirty seconds. 

  4. Stir in the pasta and three tablespoons of cooking water, adding more if it appears too dry. 

  5. Serve with plenty of Parmesan.

Read More

Price of groceries on the rise: 15 easy ways to cut the price of your weekly shop

More in this section

Four Cork restaurants retain Michelin star as the 2022 guide is launched Four Cork restaurants retain Michelin star as the 2022 guide is launched
Vodka Sauce How to make the perfect penne with vodka sauce and the common mistakes to avoid
7 Valentine's dinner ideas that look like you made a major effort... but really didn't 7 Valentine's dinner ideas that look like you made a major effort... but really didn't
Indian Korma Curry Dinner

How to make the perfect chicken korma and the common mistakes to avoid 

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices