The store cupboard ingredients for lean weeks and five affordable midweek meals

As the cost of our weekly shop continues to rise, the skill of meal planning and stock taking is more important than ever. Experts tell us that a well-stocked store cupboard will provide much-needed backup during lean weeks, but what does that mean?
The key to maintaining a workable store cupboard is to only stock what your family eats. Yes, soba noodles have a long shelf life, but there is no point in having them if nobody eats them.
Dried pasta, varying shapes for a quick tomato-based dinner.
Ramen noodles to add to soups or stir-fries.
Couscous for a speedy lunch.
Basmati rice can become fried fried rice or biriyani.
Porridge oats for porridge and flapjacks.
Nuts and seeds - I keep small amounts in jars and freeze in bulk to keep them fresh
Tinned tomatoes for soups, stews and sauces.
Tinned pineapple is brilliant in curries, sweet and sour and baking.
Beans including kidney, black beans and mixed beans for chillis, soups and stews.
Lentils for meat-free bolognese, salads and to add protein to soups.
Chickpeas for curries, hummus and salads.
Tuna for fish cakes, pasta bakes and salads.
Oily fish like mackerel or sardines for paté, pasta or to eat on toast.
Honey or maple syrup will add sweetness to any dish.
Ketchup adds a sweet and sour note to sauces.
Mustard - I like English mustard and Dijon
Vinegar - white distilled vinegar is the cheapest and most versatile
Worcestershire sauce - will add depth to a sauce light on flavour
Hot sauce - choose from Sriracha, Tabasco or whatever hot sauce is on offer
Mixed bean curry
Apples and peppers add a depth of flavour to this rich, spicy curry, a basic recipe that you can batch-make and freeze for family suppers
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 50 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
3 tbsp coconut oil
2 onions, roughly chopped
4-5 garlic cloves, crushed
thumb-sized piece of ginger, grated
2 tbsp medium curry powder
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp chilli flakes
10 dried apricots, halved
3 apples, peeled and roughly chopped
3 peppers, deseeded and roughly chopped
2 tbsp tomato purée
700ml chicken stock (or vegetable if you prefer)
salt
pepper
2 tins mixed beans, drained and rinsed
brown or basmati rice, to serve
Method
Heat the coconut oil in a large pot over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic, ginger, and spices and fry for three minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the apricots, apples, peppers, tomato purée, and chicken stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for at least 40 minutes (up to 60 minutes, if you have time).
If you want to pre-cook this curry, now is the time to take it off the heat. Let it cool fully, divide it into portions in airtight containers and freeze.
Use a hand blender to purée the curry sauce to the desired consistency, then check the seasoning. Stir in the mixed beans. Ladle it into warmed serving bowls. Serve with rice.
Garlic fried rice
With a hint of chilli and garlic, this fried rice recipe with egg is filled with flavour - the perfect fakeaway
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 tbsp vegetable oil
4 garlic cloves, crushed
1 scallion, sliced thinly
300g cooked white rice
½ tsp toasted sesame oil
pinch of sea salt
1 egg
chilli flakes, optional
Method
Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or large frying pan and add the garlic. Move the garlic around the hot oil until just starting to brown. Be very careful not to let it burn. Add the rice to the pan and stir around the garlic and oil. After a few minutes, the rice will start to become slightly crispy.
Add the sesame oil and sliced scallions and mix around the pan. You don’t want the scallion to cook too much. Season with salt and pepper and move to a bowl. Add a fried egg and some chilli flakes before serving.
Red lentil dahl
This recipe will be deliciously rich the following day as the flavours come out even more so try to make enough for a few meals!
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
2 tbsp coconut oil
½ onion, finely diced
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 thumb-size piece of ginger, grated
1 medium red chilli, seeds removed and finely chopped
3 tsp cumin
1 tbsp medium curry powder
200g red lentils washed and drained
juice of 2 limes
1 tin of chopped tomatoes
500ml boiling water
bunch of fresh coriander, roughly chopped
Method
In a large pot melt the coconut oil. Add the vegetables and sweat off gently on a low heat for about 5 minutes. Add the dried spices and cook for roughly another 2 minutes.
Stir in your lentils, lime juice and chopped tomatoes. Add the water and bring to a gentle simmer. Continue to simmer for another 15- 20 minutes, adding more water if necessary.
Serve topped with heaps of fresh coriander and a good dollop of natural yoghurt!
Perry Street's chickpea burgers
Ready in minutes and full of flavour, these veggie burgers are a great way of introducing one meat-free day to the weekly menu
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 8 mins
Total Time 18 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
400g chickpeas can, drained
Zest of 1 lime, plus juice of ½ lemon
1 tsp ground cumin
Small bunch coriander, chopped
1 egg
100g grated carrot
1 medium red onion, ½ diced, ½ sliced
1 tbsp olive oil
To serve:
4 small whole-wheat buns
1 large tomato, sliced
½ cucumber
Chilli sauce
Natural yoghurt or crème fraiche
Method
- In a food processor, pulse the chickpeas, lime zest, juice, cumin, half the coriander, the egg and some seasoning.
Scrape into a bowl and mix with 80g of the grated carrot and the diced onions.
Form four burgers and press the remaining grated carrots onto both sides and chill for at least 10 minutes.
Heat the oil in a frying pan until hot.
Fry the burgers for four minutes each side, keeping the heat on medium so they don’t burn.
To serve, slice buns and fill with a tomato slice, a burger, a few red onion slices, cucumber slices, a dollop of chilli sauce and the remaining coriander.
Aglio e Olio: Spagetti with garlic and chilli
Perhaps the ultimate store cupboard recipe, this is the perfect example of how great ingredients need little work to make them shine
Servings4
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
400g spaghetti
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
½ tsp dried chilli flakes
Parmesan, to serve
Method
Cook the spaghetti two minutes less than the packet instructions say and drain, reserving one mug of pasta water.
Five minutes before it is due to be cooked, put the olive oil and garlic in a cold pan, bring to a medium heat and cook until it is golden but not brown.
Add the chill flakes and cook for another thirty seconds.
Stir in the pasta and three tablespoons of cooking water, adding more if it appears too dry.
Serve with plenty of Parmesan.