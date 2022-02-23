Top 8: golden granola for a morning crunch

A delicious start to the day, granola can contain just about any grain, seed or fruit.
The ingredients can be toasted when coated in oil to add crunch and secure sweet flavours. The more dried fruit, the sweeter it will be, so high sugars may come from that instead of added sugar. But there are often additional sugars in the form of treacle, honey, maple syrup, chicory fibre. These sugars can be probiotic which is good for the gut but can create gas.
We eliminated at least one sample from our survey (otherwise good value) because it had palm oil with no mention of sustainable sourcing. Many brands use rapeseed oil instead, so palm oil, cheaper than other oils, doesn’t have to be used.
High protein is a good idea as it can sustain us until our next healthy meal. However, some high-protein samples had soya isolates produced in Argentina and Brazil – a long journey. Granola is very good with cranberry juice for breakfasters who want to avoid milk, and it’s also good sprinkled over ice cream and fruit salads.
Granola on plain porridge adds texture and variety, though many samples already contain a decent amount of vitamin and fibre-rich oats. If children don’t like the consistency of porridge or granola, pop a handful in a blender to refine it into a smoother texture.