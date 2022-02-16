Four Cork restaurants retain Michelin star as the 2022 guide is launched

Irish restaurants have a lot to celebrate in the latest Michelin Guide, following two of the most challenging years in the history of the hospitality industry.

Two Dublin restaurants were awarded their first Michelin star. Barry Fitzgerald, owner of Bastible was lauded for his confident lead in the open kitchen and the menu was praised for featuring "top-class Irish produce and each main ingredient is given the space to shine".

Andy McFadden's Glover's Alley in the Fitzwilliam Hotel was awarded a star too. The experts at the guide said that McFadden's food is "characterised by intense flavours and textures, and his experience shines through in creative, modern dishes which are skillfully prepared and artfully presented".

He said it is a very proud day for the restaurant and for all of his team.

"The tireless work by both the front of house and kitchen team has been an honour to be part of. As this exciting new chapter begins, I am looking forward to nurturing the young talent in our team and continuing to challenge and push ourselves. We are all over the moon.”

Four Cork eateries retained their star this year.

Ichigo Ichie on Fenn's Quay is celebrating its third year with a Michelin star, described by the guide as "a dark, moody place with something of an industrial feel; a lucky few get seats at the small five-seater counter to watch the deft preparation close up".

Dede in Baltimore received its star last year and retains it for 2022. Last year it told this paper "we didn’t need all the fussy stuff to achieve this, it’s what makes me most proud."

Rob Krawczyk, Chef and owner of Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob, Cork.

Rob Krawczyk of Chestnut in Ballydehob will be thrilled to keep his Michelin star, first awarded in 2018. This is a welcome celebration following a difficult year. In July, Krawczyk told Joe McNamee that the uncertainty around restaurant reopenings was playing havoc with the industry.

“Altogether, we’ve spent on food stock, wines, staff, training, uniforms, cutlery, tables, chairs, repainting the building. You do this every year, it is a necessary outlay and you have to factor it in as a cost, but you’re always aiming towards a deadline of opening, so you can start repaying that cost immediately.”

Bastion in Kinsale is celebrating its third year retaining a Michelin star, thanks to a modern style of cooking that "often exhibits a playful, innovative element, while at the same time showing depth in their flavours and textures".

Two Irish restaurants were awarded two stars this year. Liath in Dublin's Blackrock received two stars, saying they were "absolutely blown away" by the news. The guide said that chef Damien Grey had been "busy reworking and perfecting his repertoire of dishes, with the result that they now show even greater harmony".

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen Picture: Barry McCall

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen received two stars this year after just six months of opening. The restaurant said: "All of this wouldn't have been possible without everyone's hard work and commitment from the start. Massive thank you to all!"

Three Irish restaurants were awarded a Green Michelin Star, which highlights those at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices. Kai in Galway, Loam in Galway and Inis Meain Suites were all recipients of the award.

At the launch, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides said: “Naturally we were disappointed to be unable to host this event in person. However, we wanted to celebrate the achievements of the country’s top chefs, who have fought hard not only to survive, but to excel in these challenging times. To award so many new Stars this year, including one new Three Star, is testament to the determination and resilience of those working in the hospitality industry – not just the chefs, but those involved at every level.”