Give peas a chance: this pea guacamole is better for your wallet and the planet

You might love mashing avocado into your toast every morning and snapping a picture for Instagram, but would you think about it differently if you knew how far breakfast has travelled to get into your belly?

Every avocado that comes to our shores has travelled over 8000km to get here. Each kilogram of the fruit takes over 2000 litres of water to grow. Mexico, which is the largest exporter of avocados in the world now makes more money from exporting them than it does from exporting petroleum, and there have been reports of deforestation as a result of the demand.